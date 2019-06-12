Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. MEMORY BASED QUESTIONS FROM GPAT 2019 GPAT Question Papers 2019
  2. 2.  Mesh size in lycopodium spore method is ....?  The pungency of zingiber rhizomes due to which components?  pH calculation by Henderson hasselbatch 0.1M NaOH 50ml in 100ml 0.1M ch3cooH..pka acetic acid was given  What is SFI index full form?  What is the HPMC use?
  3. 3.  What is Biological source of shellac?  Wolf Kisner reaction was given ...… identification of that reaction  HNO3+H2So4 =?  Size of lycopodium spores  Aneurysm is ....?
  4. 4.  Amylopectin reacts with iodine gives ….. colour?  Clotting factors activated by Vitamin K is ....?  Identify the reaction order given (there may be the 2nd order equation)  Calculation of Css I.V…equation (from biopharmaceutics section)  Scavenger cell also called?
  5. 5.  Van gierks disease occurs due to?  Hospital formulary question  Medline databases are?  Identify false statement on Calcitrol  5 alpha-reductase inhibitor?
  6. 6.  Soda ash also called as?  Antiviral property of neem due to?  What is ELISA?  Identify differentiated product from paracetamol, Zantac, ranitidine, isoniazid  pM indicators used in ??
  7. 7.  Non-Newtonian viscometer  Travellers diarrhoea treated with?  Which one of the following is not anti Tb drug ( streptomycin, gentamicin, isoniazid, clotrimazole )  What is Suture?  Avicel also know as?
  8. 8.  Carboxymethyl cellulose used as in tablet?  Purpose of barometric leg in jet condenser?  Uses of the chemical compound obtained from red scill ( rodenticide )  Is microscopy observed in Alzheimer’s disease?  To identify a protein, which probe is used?

