AIRTEL Abhijit Kule F-18-21-17 Sandeep Maurya F-18-21-21 Samiksha Mharte F-18-21-24 Nilesh Tawde F-18-21-52 Ravi Vadodaria...
INTRODUCTION • Airtel was established in 1985, Bharti (Airtel) has been pioneering force in telecom sector. • Airtel provi...
INTRODUCTION • Headquartered in India, Airtel is a global telecommunications company with operations in 18 countries acros...
RECENT UPDATES • New Delhi, April 6, 2021: Bharti Airtel (“Airtel”) announced an agreement with Reliance Jio Infocomm (“Ji...
VISION & MISSION STATEMENT • Mission – Hunger to win customers for life • Vision - Our vision is to enrich the lives of ou...
May. 16, 2021

Strategic Management

Strategic Management

Strategic Management

  1. 1. AIRTEL Abhijit Kule F-18-21-17 Sandeep Maurya F-18-21-21 Samiksha Mharte F-18-21-24 Nilesh Tawde F-18-21-52 Ravi Vadodaria F-18-21-57 Sandeep Yadav F-18-21-60 MFM – SEM- VI TIMSR DR. SUSHIL KUMAR PARE
  2. 2. INTRODUCTION • Airtel was established in 1985, Bharti (Airtel) has been pioneering force in telecom sector. • Airtel provides 2G, 4G LTE, 4G+ mobile services, fixed line broadband and voice services depending upon the country of operation. • Airtel had also rolled out its VoLTE technology across all Indian telecom circles. • Airtel India is the second largest provider of mobile telephony and second largest provider of fixed telephony in India, and is also a provider of broadband and subscription television services • Airtel is the first Indian telecom service provider to achieve Cisco Gold Certification.
  3. 3. INTRODUCTION • Headquartered in India, Airtel is a global telecommunications company with operations in 18 countries across South Asia and Africa. • The company ranks amongst the top three mobile operators globally and its mobile network covers a population of over two billion people. Airtel is India’s largest integrated telecom provider and the second largest mobile operator in Africa. • At the end of December 2020, Airtel had approx. 458 million customers across its operations. • Airtel’s portfolio includes high speed 4G/4.5G mobile broadband, Airtel Xstream Fiber that promises speeds up to 1Gbps, converged digital TV solutions through the Airtel Xstream 4K Hybrid Box, digital payments through Airtel Payments Bank as well as an integrated suite of services across connectivity, collaboration, cloud and security that serves over one million businesses. • Airtel’s OTT services include Airtel Thanks app for self-care, Airtel Xstream app for video, Wynk Music for entertainment and Airtel BlueJeans for video conferencing. In addition, Airtel has forged strategic partnerships with hundreds of companies across the world to enable the Airtel platform to deliver an array of consumer and enterprise services.
  4. 4. RECENT UPDATES • New Delhi, April 6, 2021: Bharti Airtel (“Airtel”) announced an agreement with Reliance Jio Infocomm (“Jio”) to transfer the ‘Right to Use’ of Airtel’s 800 MHz spectrum in Andhra Pradesh (3.75 MHz), Delhi (1.25 MHz) and Mumbai (2.50 MHz) to Jio. The agreement is subject to statutory approvals. • Through this agreement, Airtel will receive a consideration of Rs 1037.6 crores from Jio for the proposed transfer. In addition, Jio will assume future liabilities of Rs 459 crores relating to the spectrum. • Gopal Vittal, MD & CEO (India and South Asia), Bharti Airtel said: “The sale of the 800 MHz blocks in these three circles has enabled us to unlock value from spectrum that was unutilised. This is aligned to our overall network strategy.”
  5. 5. VISION & MISSION STATEMENT • Mission – Hunger to win customers for life • Vision - Our vision is to enrich the lives of our customers. Our obsession is to win customers for life through an exceptional experience. • Values - We aim to work towards our vision, driven by our values of AIR - Alive, Inclusive & Respectful. • Objectives - Grow market share profitably Accelerate non-mobile businesses

