Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
INTERNAL DEFENCE MECHANISMS OF SNAILS Presented by: SANDEEP N MVHK 1961
What is internal defence mechanisms  Defending themselves against pathogens by biochemical reactions that takes place in ...
Key cells in innate immunity  There are immune cells in molluscs equivalent to the white blood cells in higher animals th...
 The role of these phagocytic cells in the hemolymph of gastropods is considered to be the first line of defense system a...
Hemocytes are morphologically and functionally heterogeneous.
 Studies have revealed the presence of two distinct types of hemocytes. These are the granulocytes and the agranulocytes....
Granulocyte and Hyalinocyte
Granulocyte and Hyalinocyte
 IDMs can be categorized into 2 types: 1.Innate IDMs 2.Acquired IDMs  1.Innate IDMs are those that are genetically contr...
 Both innate and acquired IDMs may be of the cellular or humoral types in mollusks.  However , acquired humoral reaction...
Innate Cellular IDMs  The most common type of reaction to foreign substance in mollusks.  If a foreign substance invades...
 Small foreign material is arrested by the mollusks hemolymph cells by phagocytosis.
 Encapsulation - defined as “the walling off of the nonself material by cells and fibers of the mollusks”.  It occurs wh...
 Necrezation – is a specialized type of reaction involving the laying down of nacre around the invading material(biotic o...
Especially seen in class Pelecypoda (oyster) of phylum Mollusca
Necrezation
Innate Humoral IDMs  A number of investigators have reported the occurence of innate humoral factors in mollusks.  Howev...
Acquired cellular IDMs  Very little information available pertaining to acquires cellular reactions in mollusks.  Biomph...
Genetic control of IDMs  Certain parasites from one geographic area may not develop in snails from another area,even if t...
 This feature can be used in genetic control of parasites.  For Ex: the intoduction of refractory snails into an endemic...
THANK YOU… THANK YOU….
INTERNAL DEFENCE MECHANISMS OF SNAILS
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×
Education
41 views
Jun. 21, 2021

INTERNAL DEFENCE MECHANISMS OF SNAILS

IMMUNOLOGY OF SNAILS

no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

INTERNAL DEFENCE MECHANISMS OF SNAILS

  1. 1. INTERNAL DEFENCE MECHANISMS OF SNAILS Presented by: SANDEEP N MVHK 1961
  2. 2. What is internal defence mechanisms  Defending themselves against pathogens by biochemical reactions that takes place in cells and tissues that are either toxic to the pathogen or create conditions that inhibit the growth of the pathogen.
  3. 3. Key cells in innate immunity  There are immune cells in molluscs equivalent to the white blood cells in higher animals that play a role in the non-specific immune response. These cells are called hemocytes.  Most of these cells are capable of engulfing extracellular particles by phagocytosis, endocytosis, and encapsulation.  Circulating hemocytes proliferate and differentiate after exposure to pathogens or foreign particles.
  4. 4.  The role of these phagocytic cells in the hemolymph of gastropods is considered to be the first line of defense system against invading or established organisms and particles.  These hemocytes are circulating within the hemolymph as well as residing in the connective tissues. There are also cells lining the hemolymph spaces and are able to trap micro-organisms.
  5. 5. Hemocytes are morphologically and functionally heterogeneous.
  6. 6.  Studies have revealed the presence of two distinct types of hemocytes. These are the granulocytes and the agranulocytes.  The agranulocytes are relatively small cells and are also called hyalinocytes, they are less than 8 μm in size.  The granulocytes are larger spreading cells with pseudopodia and a polymorphic nucleus.
  7. 7. Granulocyte and Hyalinocyte
  8. 8. Granulocyte and Hyalinocyte
  9. 9.  IDMs can be categorized into 2 types: 1.Innate IDMs 2.Acquired IDMs  1.Innate IDMs are those that are genetically controlled and are manifested in animals that have not been exposed to a specific foreign substance.  2.Acquired IDMs are those that only become apparent upon second or subsequent challenge with the foreign substance.
  10. 10.  Both innate and acquired IDMs may be of the cellular or humoral types in mollusks.  However , acquired humoral reaction Ex: Ab production is yet to demonstrate.  The current belief is that Ab synthesis does not occur in the phylum Mollusca.
  11. 11. Innate Cellular IDMs  The most common type of reaction to foreign substance in mollusks.  If a foreign substance invades a mollusk and is recognised as “nonself”and then elicits leukocytosis ( ↑ hemocytes).  Subsequent to leukocytosis ,the foreign substance elicits one of the three types of innate cellular IDMs: Phagocytosis Encapsulation or Nacrezation.
  12. 12.  Small foreign material is arrested by the mollusks hemolymph cells by phagocytosis.
  13. 13.  Encapsulation - defined as “the walling off of the nonself material by cells and fibers of the mollusks”.  It occurs when the invading foreign material is a metazoan parasite.
  14. 14.  Necrezation – is a specialized type of reaction involving the laying down of nacre around the invading material(biotic or aboitic).  The foreign material must be situated on the surface of the nacre secreting mantle.
  15. 15. Especially seen in class Pelecypoda (oyster) of phylum Mollusca
  16. 16. Necrezation
  17. 17. Innate Humoral IDMs  A number of investigators have reported the occurence of innate humoral factors in mollusks.  However, there is no chemical evidence that any of these are Ab like.  Naturally occuring humoral factors could prevent invasion or establishment of foreign organisms by some other means.
  18. 18. Acquired cellular IDMs  Very little information available pertaining to acquires cellular reactions in mollusks.  Biomphalaria glabrata previously cured of Schistosoma mansoni infection can be reinfected ,however some tissue reaction in the form of leukocytic encapsulation is evoked in reinfected snails.
  19. 19. Genetic control of IDMs  Certain parasites from one geographic area may not develop in snails from another area,even if the snails are of the same species.  Best known Ex: the larval stages of the puerto Rican strain of Schistosoma mansoni,which is normally develop and multiply in Biomphalaria glabrata in its own area but will not survive in the Brazilian strains of B.glabrata
  20. 20.  This feature can be used in genetic control of parasites.  For Ex: the intoduction of refractory snails into an endemic area could result in their hybridizing with the local susceptible population resulting in a range of susceptibility combinations in succeeding generations ,thus reducing transmission of the parasite.
  21. 21. THANK YOU… THANK YOU….

×