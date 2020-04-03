Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Top 10 Taxi App Development Companies Several companies have developed user-friendly cab booking apps that made rides one ...
Innofied is an award-winning web and mobile app development company with offices in New York, San Francisco and Australia ...
with. The company’s team of dedicated mobile app developers can fulfill and deliver your diverse taxi app development busi...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Top 10 taxi app development companies

29 views

Published on

Several companies have developed user-friendly cab booking apps that made rides one tap away. Whether you wish to hail a cab in office hours, during an emergency or during any rush, whatever the possibility, it is all now just at your fingertips. With the launch of taxi apps, transport business owners, especially taxi businesses (hire-go/ carpool/ rent/ shuttle) have started turning to taxi app development companies to develop apps like Uber and Lyft to embark on the online portal. These app development companies help taxi business owners to have apps with striking features which make rides faster and easier for their clients all over.

Published in: Business
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Top 10 taxi app development companies

  1. 1. Top 10 Taxi App Development Companies Several companies have developed user-friendly cab booking apps that made rides one tap away. Whether you wish to hail a cab in office hours, during an emergency or during any rush, whatever the possibility, it is all now just at your fingertips. With the launch of taxi apps, transport business owners, especially taxi businesses (hire-go/ carpool/ rent/ shuttle) have started turning to taxi app development companies to develop apps like Uber and Lyft to embark on the online portal. These app development company help taxi business owners to have apps with striking features which make rides faster and easier for their clients all over. There are very few companies that develop apps by maintaining the core ethical values intact in mind and produce the refined product with colossal features. These companies study your requirements, come up with the best suitable solution and use their previously earned experience to build the taxi app which has more features than your nearest competitors. Following is the list of such genius taxi app development companies. This list has been created after doing the in-depth analysis of companies’ reviews, their online presence, their case studies and success rate of their already delivered taxi apps. 1. Uber Technologies Inc. This company created UberCab making the first car ride possible in the city of San Francisco, first launched on iPhone and late extended to Android relying on geolocation. Uber is one of the best and fast-growing apps that has covered the highest number of cities and countries in the world. According to the latest count, Uber serves its service in 67 countries and 78 cities across Asia-Pacific. The trust investors have in Uber Business Model is one of the main reasons for its success. Uber essentially offers very economical UberX across Asia depending on where you live or where you’re traveling to. 2. Lyft Inc Lyft, Inc. is an American ridesharing company based in San Francisco, California and operating in 644 cities in the United States and 12 cities in Canada. It develops, markets, and operates the Lyft mobile app, offering car rides, scooters, a bicycle-sharing system, and a food delivery service. Lyft is the second-largest ridesharing company in the United States with a 28% market share after Uber, according to Second Measure. It operates a transportation platform that connects passengers with drivers. The company designs, markets, and operates a mobile application that matches drivers with passengers who request rides, and allows payment through the app. It also allows riders to schedule rides up to seven days in advance. 3. Bacancy Technology Bacancy Technology is an app development company based in Miami, Florida and is one of the top taxi app development companies, for a single application programming interface, whether it is iOS or Android. If you want for your company to get more and more riders on board and more and more drivers behind the wheels, to accelerate your business, trust this company to create for you a taxi app clone script in iOS and Android, costing about $3000 USD for single or $4000 USD if you device it for both platforms. They provide a powerful admin dashboard so you can control most of it via the central admin panel. The company primes for your fully customisable uber clone taxi app solution with native iOS/Android in very competitive pricing. 4. Innofied Solution
  2. 2. Innofied is an award-winning web and mobile app development company with offices in New York, San Francisco and Australia which provides unique products and consulting services to various clientele across six different popular industries including Transport Facility. Transport is the main forte of Innofied and as a taxi app development company they started their journey in 2016. Since then, they have grabbed Engage Digital and ASSOCHAM India Award of Excellence for their product AllRide Apps. 5. Plancoders Plancoders is an inspired website and mobile app development company based in California, known for the talent of custom software development service. The company keeps itself updated to the latest trends and emerging technologies, and with the immense experience in the field of mobile app designing. It is a leading company which can help you create the taxi booking app you desire to develop for your customer services, for all platforms – iOS, Android or web. 6. MTOAG – Moving Technology on a Go This company is based in New Jersey, USA providing a user-friendly branded taxi app solution for mobile devices that can be customised to meet the requirements of your business effectively increasing your digital reach. The app allows driver-passenger communication which can be monitored via a dispatch management system, making it the perfect on-demand cab app for drivers and the leading taxi app for taxi operators. 7. Sara Technologies Sara Technologies can fulfill all the requirements that are needed by the clients while processing their taxi app development across the universe. Since the company is headquartered in San Diego, CA, with good running IT offices in Oakland, Albuquerque. They have successfully satisfied thousands of clients with their taxi booking app development in San Diego & Oakland, California. 8. Appypie Appypie is based in Virginia, London and New Delhi and is the fastest growing app maker in the world providing an advanced app for taxi booking app development through Uber Clone script on both iOS and Android. The company has developed an application which works in real time and has integrated mobile payment and ensures the payment for signing up drivers can be automatically taken care of. There are two mobile applications that come with Taxi booking apps such as Uber Passenger App for booking and tracking cabs and Uber Driver App which the drivers can use for accepting the requests for mobile booking. 9. TagMyTaxi The company is based in California, USA and establishes taxi business or scales an existing one with their Uber clone platform. Their application is designed to automate your taxi operations to unlock cost-savings, attract a wider customer base and increase revenue opportunities while also offering your passengers and drivers the convenience of a digital platform that effortlessly adapts to your unique business model, fare strategy and customer experience. 10. Space O Technologies It is one of the top mobile app development companies that offers a full range of app development services that make things better for enterprises, startups and companies they work
  3. 3. with. The company’s team of dedicated mobile app developers can fulfill and deliver your diverse taxi app development business requirements. The company is located in Arizona, USA and Ontario, Canada.

×