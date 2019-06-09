Programa de direccion

Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Proyecto de dirección presentado por Santiago Moreno González para el IES “Alto de los molinos” de Albacete PROYECTO DE DI...
PROYECTO DE DIRECCIÓN 1 ÍNDICE: 1.- JUSTIFICACIÓN DEL PROGRAMA…………………………………..2 2.- DIAGNÓSTICO DE FORTALEZAS Y DEBILIDADES...
PROYECTO DE DIRECCIÓN 2 1.- JUSTIFICACIÓN DEL PROGRAMA. Santiago Moreno González concurre como aspirante a la dirección de...
PROYECTO DE DIRECCIÓN 3 implicado en proyectos internacionales. La plantilla del centro se ha ido consolidando y actualmen...
PROYECTO DE DIRECCIÓN 4 • Las relaciones entre las personas integrantes de los diferentes sectores de la comunidad educati...
PROYECTO DE DIRECCIÓN 5 profesores, departamentos, asociaciones de alumnos o de padres, pretendan desarrollar actividades ...
PROYECTO DE DIRECCIÓN 6 • Mejorar la coordinación con otras instituciones locales y con otros centros del entorno. Para el...
PROYECTO DE DIRECCIÓN 7 cuantos problemas puedan intervenir. Se valorará su disposición a atender demandas razonables de n...
PROYECTO DE DIRECCIÓN 8 ▪ Elaboración de videos promocionales que serán subidos a canales como Youtube. ▪ Elaboración de t...
PROYECTO DE DIRECCIÓN 9 4.- PLANIFICACIÓN. Actuaciones para mejorar los procesos de enseñanza y aprendizaje 1.- Mejora de ...
PROYECTO DE DIRECCIÓN 10 Coordinación Pedagógica. Se puede plantear la creación de un responsable por cada nivel educativo...
PROYECTO DE DIRECCIÓN 11 5.- Planteamiento de estrategias para facilitar la integración de alumnos con mayores dificultade...
PROYECTO DE DIRECCIÓN 12 Actuaciones para mejorar las instalaciones. 1.- Mejora de las condiciones de luminosidad de las a...
PROYECTO DE DIRECCIÓN 13 económica del Consejo Escolar, servicio provincial de planificación. planificación lo licite y co...
PROYECTO DE DIRECCIÓN 14 embajador de proyectos europeos. Actuaciones para mejorar la coordinación con otras instituciones...
PROYECTO DE DIRECCIÓN 15 (a través del representante nombrado por la AMPA). para establecer un plan anual de actuación y a...
PROYECTO DE DIRECCIÓN 16 Facebook con contenidos atractivos. Responsables: director o profesor en quien delegue. Alumnos q...
PROYECTO DE DIRECCIÓN 17 • Las principales responsabilidades del Equipo Directivo pasan por la planificación, la coordinac...
PROYECTO DE DIRECCIÓN 18 es cordial y fluida, no puede decirse que exista una barrera que impida que esta comunicación se ...
PROYECTO DE DIRECCIÓN 19 mejoras programadas. Por otra parte, ese presupuesto se suele ver incrementado por otras partidas...
PROYECTO DE DIRECCIÓN 20 OTROS ESPACIOS: el centro dispone de archivo y varios pequeños almacenes. Además, hay varias sala...
PROYECTO DE DIRECCIÓN 21 Los tiempos serán los que corresponden a toda evaluación: una evaluación inicial, para detectar n...
PROYECTO DE DIRECCIÓN 22 ¿Qué evaluar? Gestión de recursos y de espacios: la distribución de los espacios responde a crite...
PROYECTO DE DIRECCIÓN 23 de administración y servicios. ¿Cómo? Memorias, intervenciones directas en las reuniones, entrevi...
PROYECTO DE DIRECCIÓN 24 ¿Qué evaluar? Coordinación de los procesos de evaluación: el calendario de evaluaciones se ajusta...
PROYECTO DE DIRECCIÓN 25 ¿Quién? Profesores, tutores, personal de administración y servicios. ¿Cómo? Reuniones, entrevista...
PROYECTO DE DIRECCIÓN 26 instituciones, fundaciones, del entorno; se analizan las necesidades de formación permanente de l...
PROYECTO DE DIRECCIÓN 27 PREVENIR SITUACIONES DE CONFLICTO, DE ACOSO, DE EXCLUSIÓN… ¿Qué evaluar? Promoción del centro: el...
PROYECTO DE DIRECCIÓN 28 consenso en la toma de decisiones, delimita las competencias de los distintos órganos, cumple y h...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Programa de direccion

28 views

Published on

Programa de dirección para un instituto de educación secundaria

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Programa de direccion

  1. 1. Proyecto de dirección presentado por Santiago Moreno González para el IES “Alto de los molinos” de Albacete PROYECTO DE DIRECCIÓN Curso para el acceso a la función directiva INTEF 2019 Santiago Moreno González
  2. 2. PROYECTO DE DIRECCIÓN 1 ÍNDICE: 1.- JUSTIFICACIÓN DEL PROGRAMA…………………………………..2 2.- DIAGNÓSTICO DE FORTALEZAS Y DEBILIDADES QUE PRESENTA EL CENTRO……………………………………………………2 2.1.- Fortalezas…………………………………………………………3 2.2.- Debilidades………………………………………………………..4 3.- OBJETIVOS DEL PROYECTO………………………………………..…4 4.- PLANIFICACIÓN………………………………………………………….9 5.- RECURSOS………………………………………………………………..16 5.1.- Recursos humanos……………………………………………….16 5.2.- Recursos económicos…………………………………………….18 5.3.- Recursos materiales y espacios para la gestión del centro…….19 6.- EVALUACIÓN…………………………………………………………….20
  3. 3. PROYECTO DE DIRECCIÓN 2 1.- JUSTIFICACIÓN DEL PROGRAMA. Santiago Moreno González concurre como aspirante a la dirección del instituto de educación secundaria “Alto de los molinos” de Albacete después de un recorrido profesional amplio que se inició en el año 1994. Como cualidades personales que pueden destacar en el aspirante, menciona las siguientes: su capacidad para trabajar en equipo, su preocupación por los demás, su empatía y su asertividad, además de su capacidad para la escucha activa y para hacerse comprender. Al mismo tiempo, su recorrido en este centro educativo lo hace buen conocedor del mismo, tiene una buena relación con las personas de los diferentes sectores de la comunidad educativa, ha demostrado tener habilidades relacionadas con la gestión del tiempo, de los recursos, talante dialogante y otras habilidades profesionales. El programa que presenta no pretende plantear una renovación radical del estilo de dirección de este centro educativo, sino que se propone ante todo continuar con aquellos aspectos de los años anteriores que puedan valorarse como logros, sin renunciar por ello a corregir aquellos otros que, a juicio de los diferentes órganos y sectores que componen la comunidad educativa, sean susceptibles de mejorarse. Le preocupa especialmente que el centro sea un lugar donde se gestione bien la convivencia, donde todos los alumnos se sientan integrados, comprendidos e incluidos, y también que sea un centro dinámico, implicado en proyectos que mejoren la calidad de su servicio. 2.- DIAGNÓSTICO DE FORTALEZAS Y DEBILIDADES QUE PRESENTA EL CENTRO. El IES “Alto de los molinos” comenzó su andadura en el curso 2009 / 2010. Es el centro más joven de la ciudad y, pese a ello, cuenta con gran aceptación entre la población. Desde que comenzó a funcionar, lo hizo con un proyecto bilingüe de inglés que se ha ido reestructurando conforme a los cambios normativos: primero, fue una sección europea de inglés, después fue un proyecto de excelencia, actualmente, es solo un programa bilingüe. Hay que resaltar que ese proyecto dinamiza mucho la vida del centro y que, de forma paralela, el centro siempre se ha
  4. 4. PROYECTO DE DIRECCIÓN 3 implicado en proyectos internacionales. La plantilla del centro se ha ido consolidando y actualmente cuenta con un 70% aproximadamente de profesorado con destino definitivo. Es un centro muy solicitado, de forma que los grupos están bastante masificados. El actual momento educativo está caracterizado por la incertidumbre motivada por los vaivenes legislativos a los que la enseñanza ha sido sometida recientemente. Sin querer entrar en esas polémicas, y sin el ánimo de querer tomar partido aquí de ninguna de las opciones legislativas, sí se considera necesario destacar la idea de que se vive en la actualidad un momento de indeterminación acentuado por la constante publicación de normativa referente al currículo, a la evaluación, y por la aparición de calendarios de aplicación y de correcciones de esos mismos calendarios. Ante una situación como la que resumen las líneas precedentes, son fundamentales en todo centro educativo la comunicación y la coordinación, aspectos que se proponen como principios rectores del estilo de dirección defendido en el proyecto que aquí se presenta. 2.1.- Fortalezas • Los objetivos propuestos en el PEC están bien planteados y son coherentes con las necesidades del entorno. • Los planes o proyectos incluidos en el PEC están bien diseñados y las acciones previstas en dichos planes se cumplen. • El centro está desarrollando un proyecto bilingüe con buenos resultados. • Siendo un centro de reciente creación, sus instalaciones son modernas y están en buen estado. • Un alto porcentaje del alumnado está motivado por los estudios y tiene una actitud y un rendimiento académico aceptables. • Un alto porcentaje de las familias del alumnado está muy implicado en la educación de sus hijos y en su formación integral. • Un elevado porcentaje de la plantilla es estable. • Un elevado número de profesores muestra inquietud por la innovación educativa.
  5. 5. PROYECTO DE DIRECCIÓN 4 • Las relaciones entre las personas integrantes de los diferentes sectores de la comunidad educativa son buenas. Globalmente, hay un buen clima de convivencia. • El centro está implicado en proyectos internacionales, hasta tal punto que esa implicación se ha convertido en una de sus principales señas de identidad. 2.2.- Debilidades • En relación con el PEC, cabe decir que existe y está bien estructurado pero no reúne los componentes que establece la legislación presente. • El PEC no está actualizado y no ha sido revisado en años. • No hay previstos procedimientos de inclusión eficaces. • No tiene planteado ningún plan estructurado de comunicación con las familias ni con otras instituciones. • Hay falta de cohesión entre los componentes del claustro en relación con los planteamientos educativos. • Algunos espacios del centro no son acogedores. • La dotación del centro es insuficiente en cuanto a materiales propios de los departamentos, fondos bibliográficos de la biblioteca y recursos digitales. • Las aulas están masificadas, las ratios de alumnos por grupo son muy altas. • El centro está alejado de instalaciones municipales que podrían utilizarse como espacios educativos. • El centro carece de un plan estructurado de actividades extracurriculares y su vida se agota en las actividades académicas. 3.- OBJETIVOS DEL PROYECTO. • Dinamizar la vida del centro a través de la implantación de un programa de actividades extracurriculares, en colaboración con la AMPA, a modo de talleres acordes con las necesidades e intereses de los alumnos en relación con los siguientes ámbitos: habilidades sociales, actividades deportivas, taller de cine en versión original, talleres de teatro y artes escénicas, talleres de idiomas… Es importante que los alumnos del instituto vean su centro educativo como un lugar en el que puedan desarrollar otras actividades además de las puramente académicas. Para ello se apoyarán todas aquellas iniciativas que, partiendo de
  6. 6. PROYECTO DE DIRECCIÓN 5 profesores, departamentos, asociaciones de alumnos o de padres, pretendan desarrollar actividades extracurriculares en el centro. • Mejorar los proyectos existentes, especialmente el proyecto bilingüe que podría pasar a ser plurilingüe. En este sentido, se pretenderá impulsar, con la colaboración de todos los departamentos, iniciativas dirigidas a la mejora de las competencias lingüísticas y comunicativas de los alumnos en su lengua nativa y, al menos, en otras dos lenguas extranjeras. • Mejorar la dotación de recursos. Para ello, se propone: o Mantener un control periódico y exhaustivo de los recursos materiales del centro con el objetivo de mejorar su utilización y su gestión. o Establecer criterios claros y objetivos de distribución de los presupuestos. Propiciar la participación efectiva de todos los implicados en la distribución de los presupuestos. o Realizar un estudio de los recursos existentes, de su estado y de las necesidades de reposición y ampliación. • Implicar a todo el claustro en opciones metodológicas renovadoras y de acuerdo con estrategias comunes y coherentes. Para ello, se propondrá: o Impulsar la participación del profesorado en actividades de formación relacionadas con la innovación educativa. o Propiciar el intercambio de experiencias. o Crear materiales curriculares con un sello propio del centro. o Establecer un plan coherente de uso de las nuevas tecnologías de la información y de la comunicación por niveles educativos. o Mejorar la concepción y el sentido de la evaluación: La evaluación no solo debe atender a los resultados académicos de los alumnos, sino también a la labor docente y también a la labor de planificación que lleva a cabo el Equipo Directivo. Para ello, se hará, a través de los diferentes órganos un análisis periódico de todos los aspectos implicados en los resultados académicos de los alumnos. Por lo tanto, se fomentarán técnicas de evaluación que permitan detectar e identificar problemas y plantear intervenciones con soluciones reales.
  7. 7. PROYECTO DE DIRECCIÓN 6 • Mejorar la coordinación con otras instituciones locales y con otros centros del entorno. Para ello: o Reforzar la comunicación con la Asociación de Madres y Padres de Alumnos, solicitar su participación en la vida del centro y fomentar sus iniciativas. Proponer la organización de una Escuela de Padres. o En relación con el Ayuntamiento, se solicitará su implicación en la dotación de recursos materiales, en la mejora del acceso y del entorno del centro, en las demandas de mejora que competan a la Consejería de Educación, en la organización de actividades extracurriculares. Se cederán al Ayuntamiento las instalaciones del instituto para iniciativas municipales de carácter formativo, deportivo, o de ocio. o Con respecto a los servicios sociales, no sólo seguirá la coordinación en relación con la cuestión del absentismo escolar sino que se les pedirá intervención en relación con las problemáticas familiares que pudieran conocer y que pudieran tener incidencia en la vida escolar. o Se mantendrán las mismas relaciones que se han venido gestando hasta el momento con los Colegios de Educación Primaria adscritos al I.E.S. Se seguirá solicitando información académica sobre los alumnos próximos a incorporarse al instituto, y se celebrarán jornadas de acogida para que los alumnos puedan conocer el centro y su funcionamiento unos meses antes de empezar su primer curso. Después de la primera evaluación, se propondrá un intercambio de impresiones con los orientadores de los colegios. o Se fomentará que las asociaciones culturales y deportivas y centros culturales de Albacete divulguen en el instituto sus iniciativas. Se hará lo mismo con el Centro Joven. o Con respecto a la Universidad de Castilla La Mancha, se participará en todas aquellas actividades programadas para facilitar a los alumnos de bachillerato un primer contacto con el mundo universitario. Se promoverá también la colaboración científica y didáctica, divulgando todas las convocatorias que se hagan desde la Universidad en este sentido y apoyando todas las iniciativas que se desarrollen en ese marco. o En relación con la Administración Educativa, se propiciará la colaboración mutua, y se demandará de ella un asesoramiento eficaz en
  8. 8. PROYECTO DE DIRECCIÓN 7 cuantos problemas puedan intervenir. Se valorará su disposición a atender demandas razonables de nuestro centro: dotación suficiente de profesorado, dotación económica, dotación de recursos, mejora de las infraestructuras, asesoramiento legal y pedagógico, etc. o Se mantendrá una actitud absolutamente receptiva hacia las asociaciones o empresas interesadas en divulgar entre los alumnos de secundaria conocimientos y experiencias en materias como salud, hábitos saludables, tolerancia, sexualidad, etc. • Diseñar e incorporar al PEC otros planes o proyectos: plan de convivencia, plan TIC, plan de formación, proyecto de marketing. o Plan de mejora de la convivencia, estableciendo en su marco un plan de mediación para resolver conflictos. o Impulsar la Comisión de convivencia, para que sea un órgano en el que se evalúen y analicen los principales problemas de convivencia y se planteen propuestas de mejora. o Plan TIC en torno a los siguientes ámbitos: ▪ Uso de las TIC para la comunicación entre equipo directivo y profesores, entre profesores, entre profesores y alumnos, entre profesores y padres, entre equipo directivo y padres… ▪ Uso de las TIC como herramienta o recurso educativo. ▪ Educación en el uso de las TIC. o Plan de formación: se intentará fomentar la formación permanente del profesorado mediante la promoción de actividades de formación en el centro, dejando a los departamentos la iniciativa de que soliciten las actividades que respondan a sus intereses y necesidades o a los del centro. Se hará especial hincapié en los planes de innovación, seleccionando cada año o bienio aquellos ámbitos que puedan responder a las necesidades de mejora del centro. o Proyecto de marketing: para dar a conocer nuestro centro al entorno se propondrá: ▪ Celebrar jornadas de puertas abiertas con ocasión de la celebración de jornadas (semana de la ciencia, día del libro…) ▪ Mantener actualizada la página web y los perfiles del centro en redes sociales como Facebook con contenidos atractivos.
  9. 9. PROYECTO DE DIRECCIÓN 8 ▪ Elaboración de videos promocionales que serán subidos a canales como Youtube. ▪ Elaboración de trípticos. • Establecer procedimientos de inclusión: o Entender la atención a la diversidad como un principio pedagógico fundamental. o Fomentar que la adquisición de hábitos intelectuales, técnicas de trabajo y conocimientos científicos, técnicos, humanísticos, históricos y artísticos, se haga respetando la diversidad de capacidades, intereses, motivaciones y otros condicionamientos sociales o personales. Se trabajará, desde el Departamento de Orientación, en la detección de las necesidades educativas especiales para darles la respuesta más adecuada; desde el Plan de Acción Tutorial, se desarrollará una orientación que permita al mayor número de alumnos posible satisfacer sus intereses y abrirse un camino hacia un futuro académico o profesional. o Apostar por una oferta de materias optativas que dé respuesta a los diferentes intereses académicos y/ o profesionales; se hará especial hincapié en que los programas de mejora del aprendizaje alcancen un resultado óptimo en la consecución de sus objetivos. Se velará, finalmente, por la integración social y escolar de los alumnos inmigrantes. o Se incorporará un plan de alumno ayuda de forma que se fomente la ayuda entre iguales para facilitar la integración de los alumnos con mayores dificultades de inclusión social. Se propondrá la organización, en horario extraescolar, de un taller de habilidades sociales. • Potenciar estrategias que conviertan al centro en un espacio más acogedor, decorando los diferentes espacios con pósteres de promoción de la cultura, del deporte, de la lectura, y con trabajos realizados por los propios alumnos (murales, láminas,…). • Consolidar y ampliar la red de centros de otros países con los que se han intercambio de experiencias.
  10. 10. PROYECTO DE DIRECCIÓN 9 4.- PLANIFICACIÓN. Actuaciones para mejorar los procesos de enseñanza y aprendizaje 1.- Mejora de las competencias lingüísticas y comunicativas de los alumnos en su lengua nativa y en, al menos, dos lenguas extranjeras, fomentando la implantación del enfoque comunicativo recomendado en el diseño curricular base y por el Consejo de Europa. Responsables: departamentos de Lengua Castellana y Literatura y departamentos de idiomas. Temporalización: formación de los profesores el primer año, introducción de esa metodología en el aula y evaluación continua de sus resultados. 2.- Creación de materiales curriculares con un sello propio del centro, usando soportes tradicionales y digitales. Responsables: todos los profesores, en grupos de trabajo coordinados desde la Comisión de Coordinación Pedagógica. Temporalización: de forma continua. Al final de cada curso se evaluará la eficacia de estos materiales y se plantearán propuestas de mejora. 3.- Mejora del sentido y la concepción de la evaluación, de forma que se convierta en un instrumento eficaz para atender a las diferentes necesidades del alumnado y de forma que los alumnos sean partícipes activos del proceso. Responsables: jefatura de estudios, orientador, tutores. Temporalización: de forma continua, aunque de forma especial al principio de cada curso y en los periodos anteriores e inmediatamente posteriores a la celebración de las sesiones de evaluación. 4.- Reflexión sobre la metodología de enseñanza y aprendizaje, incorporando opciones metodológicas innovadoras más acordes con las necesidades de los alumnos en las que se preste especial atención a las competencias que permiten a los alumnos aprender a aprender y gestionar su construcción del conocimiento. Responsables: claustro de profesores, coordinados desde la Comisión de Temporalización: de forma continua para la realización de esta actuación y análisis
  11. 11. PROYECTO DE DIRECCIÓN 10 Coordinación Pedagógica. Se puede plantear la creación de un responsable por cada nivel educativo. trimestral de sus resultados. Actuaciones para mejorar la convivencia, la acción tutorial y la atención personalizada al alumnado. 1.- Detección de las necesidades individuales de cada alumno para darles la respuesta más adecuada. Responsables: tutores y orientador. Temporalización: al principio de cada curso y de forma continua. 2.- Desarrollo de una orientación que permita al mayor número de alumnos posible satisfacer sus intereses y abrirse un camino hacia un futuro académico o profesional. Responsables: tutores y orientador. Temporalización: al principio de cada curso y de forma continua. 3.- Oferta de materias optativas para dar respuesta a los intereses académicos y / o profesionales de los alumnos. Responsables: jefatura de estudios, Comisión de Coordinación Pedagógica. Temporalización: se estudiará la oferta de cada curso en el tercer trimestre del curso anterior. 4.- Desarrollo de un plan de convivencia que incluya la mediación como forma de resolver conflictos. Responsables: un miembro del equipo directivo, en colaboración con profesores que se presten y con el orientador, diseñarán el plan de convivencia y plantearán la selección y formación de mediadores. Se implicará al Consejo Escolar, de forma especial a la Comisión de Convivencia, en su evaluación. Temporalización: elaboración del plan o, en su caso, revisión, al principio de cada curso escolar; selección de mediadores y formación, en el tercer trimestre de cada curso escolar para que realicen sus funciones a lo largo del curso siguiente. Seguimiento continuo por parte del Consejo Escolar y de la Comisión de convivencia.
  12. 12. PROYECTO DE DIRECCIÓN 11 5.- Planteamiento de estrategias para facilitar la integración de alumnos con mayores dificultades de inclusión social: plan de alumno ayuda y taller de habilidades sociales. Responsables: un miembro del equipo directivo, orientador, tutores, Comisión de convivencia. Se solicitará la colaboración de la AMPA y / o del Ayuntamiento para el desarrollo del taller de habilidades sociales. Los tutores, con el visto bueno del orientador, propondrán a los alumnos que de forma más recomendable deberían participar en el taller de habilidades sociales. Temporalización: elaboración del plan o, en su caso, revisión, al principio de cada curso escolar; selección de alumnos ayuda y formación, en el tercer trimestre de cada curso escolar para que realicen sus funciones a lo largo del curso siguiente. Seguimiento continuo por parte del Consejo Escolar y de la Comisión de convivencia. Taller de habilidades sociales: tres ediciones a lo largo de cada curso. Actuaciones para mejorar la dotación de recursos y su gestión. 1.- Estudio de los recursos existentes, de su estado y de las necesidades de reposición y mejora. Responsables: jefes de departamento coordinados por el secretario del centro. Temporalización: inicio y final de cada curso. 2.- Acuerdos sobre criterios claros y objetivos de distribución de los presupuestos, propiciando la participación efectiva de todos los implicados en la distribución de los presupuestos. Responsables: secretario del centro, Comisión de Coordinación Pedagógica y Consejo Escolar. Temporalización: al inicio de cada ejercicio económico. 3.- Control periódico y exhaustivo de los recursos materiales, haciendo público su inventario y localización y estableciendo un sistema de reserva para el uso de los recursos compartidos, especialmente de recursos audiovisuales e informáticos. Responsables: secretario del centro. Temporalización: al inicio y al final de cada curso.
  13. 13. PROYECTO DE DIRECCIÓN 12 Actuaciones para mejorar las instalaciones. 1.- Mejora de las condiciones de luminosidad de las aulas, y estudio de las posibilidades más eficaces para aprovechar la luz natural. Responsables: director, secretario, comisión económica del Consejo Escolar. Temporalización: se acometerán estas mejoras según lo permitan las partidas presupuestarias en el mes de julio posterior a cada curso, comenzando por aquellas aulas donde sea más necesario. 2.- Mejora del equipamiento de las aulas, estudiando la viabilidad y eficacia de la instalación de bibliotecas de aula y de equipos informáticos fijos en cada aula, tanto para el uso del profesor como de los alumnos. Responsables: director, secretario, comisión económica del Consejo Escolar. Temporalización: se acometerán estas mejoras según lo permitan las partidas presupuestarias a lo largo de los diferentes cursos, comenzando por aquellas aulas donde a juicio de la Comisión de Coordinación Pedagógica, que elevará la propuesta al Consejo Escolar, sea más prioritario. 3.- Mejorar la decoración de diferentes espacios del centro: salas de visitas, sala de usos múltiples, biblioteca, distribuidores… Responsables: profesorado y alumnos que, voluntariamente, quieran participar. Temporalización: de forma continuada. 4.- Mejora del mobiliario y aspecto general de la sala de usos múltiples. Responsables: director, comisión económica del Consejo Escolar, servicio provincial de planificación. Temporalización: se solicitará una partida presupuestaria extraordinaria al servicio provincial de planificación. 5.- Insonorización del aula de música. Responsables: director, comisión Temporalización: cuando el servicio de
  14. 14. PROYECTO DE DIRECCIÓN 13 económica del Consejo Escolar, servicio provincial de planificación. planificación lo licite y conceda la partida presupuestaria extraordinaria. 6.- Plan de sostenibilidad, para mejorar la eficiencia de los recursos energéticos. Responsables: director, secretario y Consejo Escolar. Temporalización: elaboración del plan a lo largo del primer año del mandato, ejecución y evaluación de resultados de forma continua. 7.- Fomento, entre el alumnado, de actitudes positivas hacia el cuidado y respeto por las instalaciones y el equipamiento. Responsables: tutores, coordinados por el orientador y la jefatura de estudios. Temporalización: de forma especial al principio de cada curso y en las jornadas de acogida y de forma continuada a lo largo de cada curso. Actuaciones para mejorar la formación permanente del profesorado. 1.- Planteamiento de un plan de formación interna del profesorado, generado desde las demandas de los propios profesores y desde las necesidades que emanan de este proyecto: formación en evaluación, formación en nuevas metodologías y formación en el uso de las TIC. Responsables: coordinador de formación y Comisión de Coordinación Pedagógica. Temporalización: al inicio de cada curso escolar. 2.- Promoción de actividades de formación permanente fuera del centro o a través de plataformas de formación en línea en relación con los ámbitos de formación decididos en cada curso escolar. Responsables: coordinador de formación y Comisión de Coordinación Pedagógica. Temporalización: al inicio de cada curso escolar y de forma continuada. 3.- Impulso de actividades de intercambio de experiencias en el ámbito de las buenas prácticas educativas con centros locales, nacionales e internacionales. Responsables: coordinador de formación, Comisión de Coordinación Pedagógica, Temporalización: de acuerdo con las convocatorias que se vayan convocando.
  15. 15. PROYECTO DE DIRECCIÓN 14 embajador de proyectos europeos. Actuaciones para mejorar la coordinación con otras instituciones y servicios. 1.- Impulso de la comunicación con el Ayuntamiento de Albacete. Responsables: director y Consejo Escolar, representante del Ayuntamiento en el Consejo Escolar. Temporalización: de forma continua. 2.- Coordinación con los servicios sociales tanto periféricos (de zona) como los del Ayuntamiento. Responsables: jefatura de estudios. Temporalización: de forma continua. 3.- Coordinación con los colegios de Educación Primaria de la zona, para mejorar el intercambio de información. Responsables: jefatura de estudios y orientador. Temporalización: al final de cada curso, al inicio del curso siguiente y después de la primera evaluación. 4.- Propuesta de acciones educativas, actividades deportivas y culturales conjuntas con otros institutos de educación secundaria de la localidad. Responsables: director y coordinador de actividades extraescolares. Temporalización: al inicio de cada curso (diseño de un plan) y de forma continua. 5.- Divulgación de iniciativas de asociaciones culturales y deportivas y centros culturales de Albacete, así como del Centro Joven que puedan ser de interés para nuestros alumnos. Responsables: coordinador de actividades extraescolares, orientador. Temporalización: de forma continua. Actuaciones para mejorar la relación del centro con las familias. 1.- Respaldo a las iniciativas planteadas desde la AMPA. Responsables: director, Consejo Escolar Temporalización: al inicio de cada curso,
  16. 16. PROYECTO DE DIRECCIÓN 15 (a través del representante nombrado por la AMPA). para establecer un plan anual de actuación y actividades, y de forma continua. 2.- Mejora de los canales de comunicación con las familias. Responsables: director y otro miembro del equipo directivo, jefe de secretaría. Temporalización: después de elaborar el plan, se dará a conocer a los padres al inicio de cada curso y se ejecutará de forma continua. 3.- Buzón de sugerencias para las familias. Responsables: director y otro miembro del equipo directivo. Temporalización: se dará a conocer a los padres al inicio de cada curso y se supervisará de forma continua. Actuaciones para dinamizar la vida del centro. 1.- Plan de actividades extracurriculares y planteamiento de la creación de clubes (deportivos, de teatro, de lectura…) Responsables: director, coordinador de actividades extraescolares, un miembro de la AMPA, Consejo Escolar. Temporalización: diseño del plan al inicio del primer curso de mandato, evaluación del plan al final de cada curso escolar y actualización del plan al inicio de cada curso. Actuaciones para mejorar la imagen pública del centro. 1.- Jornadas de puertas abiertas con ocasión de la celebración de jornadas (semana de la ciencia, día del libro…) Responsables: profesores que se impliquen en esas jornadas, previa comunicación a Comisión de Coordinación Pedagógica. Temporalización: cuando se celebren esas jornadas. 2.- Actualización de la página web y los perfiles del centro en redes sociales como
  17. 17. PROYECTO DE DIRECCIÓN 16 Facebook con contenidos atractivos. Responsables: director o profesor en quien delegue. Alumnos que colaboren de forma voluntaria Temporalización: de forma continua. 3.- Elaboración de videos promocionales que serán subidos a canales como Youtube. Elaboración de trípticos y carteles. Responsables: profesores y alumnos. Temporalización: de forma continua. 5.- RECURSOS. 5.1.- Recursos humanos EQUIPO DIRECTIVO: dadas las dimensiones del centro, el equipo directivo estará integrado por el director, el jefe de estudios, dos jefes de estudios adjuntos y el secretario. Desde este proyecto se concibe la dirección de un centro educativo como un órgano que ha de velar por la comunicación y la coordinación entre todos los órganos y sectores que componen o están representados en el instituto. Estos principios deben guiar el funcionamiento y la intervención del equipo directivo que respalda este proyecto: no debe actuar como un órgano desde el que se ejerza una autoridad, desde el que se supervise, administre y gestione solamente, sino como un equipo, que, al margen de las labores de planificación y organización, esté al servicio del personal docente y no docente del instituto, de los alumnos y de sus familias, para ayudar, asesorar, y apoyar todas las iniciativas conducentes a lograr los objetivos del centro y a mejorar las relaciones y el clima de convivencia. Para lograr estos principios básicos, la dirección tenderá a potenciar la labor que los profesores realizan en sus departamentos, y éstos a través de la Comisión de Coordinación Pedagógica; valorará y apoyará las sugerencias de todos los colectivos del centro que estén encaminadas a la consecución de los objetivos; potenciará la participación de los alumnos en la vida de su centro escolar. Con la aplicación de estos principios, se desea que este centro sea participativo y democrático, integrador, y abierto al entorno. Por otra parte, el equipo directivo trabajará conforme a los siguientes principios:
  18. 18. PROYECTO DE DIRECCIÓN 17 • Las principales responsabilidades del Equipo Directivo pasan por la planificación, la coordinación y la evaluación de las tareas que se desarrollan en un centro educativo, sin olvidar tampoco su administración. Consideramos fundamental la adecuada difusión de los planteamientos del centro como institución docente, y de las normas de funcionamiento básicas, que se recordarán anualmente en cada primera reunión del Claustro. La comunicación regirá gran parte de las actuaciones del Equipo Directivo, para integrar a todos los profesionales, equipos, comisiones y sectores de la comunidad educativa. Es importante que todos se sientan informados y escuchados, partícipes de la vida escolar. • El Equipo Directivo debe adoptar una actitud que haga posible la cohesión entre los diferentes sectores y órganos: es importante fomentar las relaciones entre los diferentes departamentos, entre el personal docente y no docente, y desarrollar una labor que ayude a la integración de los profesionales que vayan llegando al centro. • Se propiciarán, desde este punto de vista, procedimientos y técnicas de trabajo en equipo, con el objetivo de llegar al consenso en las decisiones que deba afrontar el centro en el ámbito de su autonomía, en la revisión y elaboración de documentos y proyectos. Las reuniones se celebrarán siempre que se hagan necesarias, y cuando lo pidan miembros implicados en las mismas: se pretende que los calendarios de reuniones sean flexibles y que éstas resulten ágiles. En idéntico sentido, se apoyará y se facilitará toda iniciativa de los alumnos o de los padres para comunicarse entre ellos o con el centro. CLAUSTRO DE PROFESORES: En términos generales, no puede decirse que la plantilla sea absolutamente estable, pero sí que se observa en los últimos años una tendencia a una mayor estabilidad y los profesores que llegan al IES “Alto de los molinos” lo hacen con perspectivas de permanencia. También hay que comentar que se anticipan bastantes jubilaciones en los cursos inmediatamente próximos, de forma que una parte importante del claustro se renovará. La estabilidad redunda, obviamente, en beneficio del instituto, pues los profesores que llegan en estas condiciones se identifican más con los intereses, objetivos y necesidades del centro. Globalmente, la relación entre los profesores es cordial, lo que crea un ambiente de trabajo y de colaboración muy adecuado. La comunicación entre el Equipo Directivo y el resto de profesores también
  19. 19. PROYECTO DE DIRECCIÓN 18 es cordial y fluida, no puede decirse que exista una barrera que impida que esta comunicación se produzca de una forma satisfactoria. La Comisión de Coordinación Pedagógica se programa de acuerdo con núcleos de trabajo que se van abordando por trimestres, de forma que en las reuniones se ponen en común las ideas aportadas por los distintos departamentos y se intenta llegar a acuerdos en los que estén representados todos los departamentos y los profesores que los integran. El Consejo Escolar funciona adecuadamente: celebra todas las reuniones ordinarias y muy pocas veces es necesario convocar reuniones extraordinarias; sí hay que decir que se echa en falta una mayor participación de los representantes de los alumnos. PERSONAL NO DOCENTE: el personal no docente lo integran dos administrativos y tres ordenanzas. De los dos administrativos, uno tiene destino fijo en el centro y el otro está en situación de desplazado. Ambos son diligentes y están implicados en la vida del centro. Los tres ordenanzas tienen su destino en el centro. Los administrativos, como decía, colaboran activamente y de forma muy competente en los procesos de admisión, en la gestión de matrículas, en la información y el servicio que se da a las familias, en la expedición de certificaciones, etc. Los ordenanzas colaboran en las labores de reprografía y en el control de las entradas y salidas de los alumnos, en el control de pasillos, en la gestión de citas con padres de alumnos, en la atención telefónica, etc. Mediante subcontratación, se dispone de personal de limpieza y mantenimiento. Es una gran ventaja disponer de dos operarios de mantenimiento que están en el centro en horario de mañana. OTROS RECURSOS HUMANOS: para llevar a cabo algunas de las actuaciones contempladas en el proyecto será necesario contar con recursos humanos externos: monitores para poder llevar a cabo los talleres y las actividades extracurriculares, trabajadores de asociaciones a los que se recurrirá puntualmente para dar charlas, etc. 5.2.- Recursos económicos Globalmente, no se cuenta con más recursos económicos que los propios del presupuesto anual de la Junta de Comunidades de Castilla – La Mancha. Lo cierto es que la factura energética, y el gasto en material fungible y no fungible se lleva casi la totalidad del presupuesto y muchas de las propuestas de este proyecto acarrean partidas presupuestarias importantes. De ahí que una de las mayores dificultades con las que contamos a priori es una gestión más eficaz del presupuesto para poder acometer las
  20. 20. PROYECTO DE DIRECCIÓN 19 mejoras programadas. Por otra parte, ese presupuesto se suele ver incrementado por otras partidas: las derivadas del plan de préstamo de materiales curriculares, de los programas internacionales Erasmus plus en los que el centro participa. Pero estas partidas se dedican a los conceptos para los que se conceden. Como parte extraordinaria del presupuesto, aunque escasamente significativa, se puede contar con el abono de fotocopias por parte de los alumnos o con las aportaciones de la AMPA que suele participar en la financiación de algunas iniciativas. Recursos materiales y espacios para la gestión del centro DIRECCIÓN: despacho amplio, de unos 25 metros cuadrados aproximadamente, con una zona de trabajo individual, un ordenador, una impresora con escáner, una mesa de reuniones y una zona de visitas. JEFATURA DE ESTUDIOS: despacho de unas dimensiones aproximadas a las del despacho de dirección, con tres puestos de trabajo individuales, cada una con su ordenador, una impresora con escáner compartida, y una zona de reuniones que se usa también como espacio de visitas. DESPACHO DEL SECRETARIO: despacho individual, de unos 15 metros cuadrados, con un puesto de trabajo, un ordenador, una impresora a color, y un armario metálico con cierre de seguridad. SECRETARÍA: es un espacio amplio con una zona de atención al público, dos mesas individuales de trabajo, cada una con su ordenador y su impresora, una impresora compartida con escáner y multicopista, una zona de archivo y otra zona de armarios donde se custodia material fungible. CONSERJERÍA: espacio de unos 15 metros cuadrados dividido en dos zonas: una zona de atención al público y a los alumnos y otra zona donde están ubicadas dos multicopistas y una estantería donde se clasifican los materiales según las materias. SALA DE PROFESORES: es amplia y con espacio suficiente para que cada profesor tenga su puesto individual de trabajo. Cuenta con una gran estantería donde cada profesor puede disponer de un estante, identificado con una etiqueta. Además, hay cuatro ordenadores y dos impresoras con escáner, conectadas en línea con los ordenadores de la sala de profesores y con los ordenadores de los departamentos. Además, el secretario facilita a los profesores que lo solicitan la clave para que estos puedan imprimir en línea desde sus ordenadores portátiles, ipads, tablets, etc.
  21. 21. PROYECTO DE DIRECCIÓN 20 OTROS ESPACIOS: el centro dispone de archivo y varios pequeños almacenes. Además, hay varias salas para pequeñas reuniones cuyo uso debe replantearse. TELECOMUNICACIONES: el instituto cuenta con una centralita en conserjería y con las siguientes líneas: • Secretaría • Dirección • Jefatura de estudios. • Secretario. • Orientación. • Sala de profesores. Todas estas líneas se pueden usar para recibir y enviar llamadas. Hay una demanda de algunos profesores para que se amplíen las líneas y se instale un terminal en cada departamento, ya que los departamentos están en el segundo piso del edificio y hay profesores que prefieren trabajar en sus departamentos en lugar de hacerlo en la sala de profesores. Además, el centro cuenta con dos redes wifi de 300 MB y repetidores de onda que aseguran que se acceda a la red desde todos los espacios del centro. En ocasiones, estas redes son insuficientes. 6.- EVALUACIÓN La referencia para plantear los criterios de evaluación serán los grandes ejes que articulan los objetivos y tareas de la dirección del centro. Se formularán criterios generales que pueden desglosarse en criterios más específicos y que persiguen siempre unos objetivos. Los procedimientos de evaluación serán variados: lo más importante es que los procedimientos permitan obtener información de diversas fuentes y que todos los sectores implicados en la vida del centro tengan la oportunidad de valorar la labor directiva y la gestión del centro educativo. Además de los procedimientos recogidos en las tablas que siguen, se podrán elaborar cuestionarios Google que serán remitidos a diferentes sectores de la comunidad educativa.
  22. 22. PROYECTO DE DIRECCIÓN 21 Los tiempos serán los que corresponden a toda evaluación: una evaluación inicial, para detectar necesidades, una evaluación formativa, para evaluar el proceso, y una evaluación sumativa para evaluar los resultados. ¿Qué evaluar? A modo de evaluación inicial, necesidades que deben ser cubiertas en el centro a juicio de los departamentos. ¿Quién? Los departamentos: el equipo directivo priorizará esas necesidades en función de su urgencia, de su realismo, de los objetivos que las justifiquen, y de las posibilidades de ejecución. ¿Cómo? • Reuniones de departamento en las que esté presente algún miembro del equipo directivo. • Memorias que cada departamento elabora al final de cada curso. ¿Cuándo? Al final de cada curso, con el fin de dar respuesta a esas necesidades a partir del curso siguiente. Objetivo IDENTIFICAR LAS NECESIDADES QUE DEBEN SER SATISFECHAS POR LA LABOR DEL EQUIPO DIRECTIVO. ¿Qué evaluar? Planificación del curso escolar: agrupamientos de alumnos, elaboración de horarios de profesores y de alumnos, información clara sobre las normas básicas de funcionamiento, calendario de evaluaciones, planificación del inicio de las actividades lectivas. ¿Quién? Equipos docentes y tutores, departamento de orientación, claustro de profesores, Comisión de Coordinación Pedagógica. ¿Cómo? Reuniones de equipos y órganos que se convoquen con ocasión del inicio de cada curso. ¿Cuándo? Principios de curso: meses de septiembre y octubre. Objetivos CONOCER LAS IMPRESIONES, ENMENDAR LOS POSIBLES ERRORES, TENER EN CUENTA SUGERENCIAS Y APORTACIONES PARA EL FUTURO.
  23. 23. PROYECTO DE DIRECCIÓN 22 ¿Qué evaluar? Gestión de recursos y de espacios: la distribución de los espacios responde a criterios pedagógicos, se mantienen determinados espacios disponibles para poder hacer un uso flexible de los mismos, se facilita a los interesados una información clara sobre los presupuestos, se lleva a cabo un registro de los recursos y materiales del centro a través de inventarios claros y actualizados, intervención en la conservación y mejora de instalaciones y recursos. ¿Quién? Fundamentalmente los profesores y los departamentos a través de la Comisión de Coordinación Pedagógica. ¿Cómo? A través de las oportunas observaciones y aportaciones que se hagan en las reuniones del claustro y de la Comisión de Coordinación Pedagógica. A través de las memorias que redacten los departamentos con ocasión del final de cada trimestre y a final de curso. ¿Cuándo? A lo largo de cada curso y al final de cada curso. Objetivos COMPROBAR SI SE HA DADO UNA RESPUESTA SATISFACTORIA A LAS NECESIDADES Y DEMANDAS. FOMENTAR LA TRANSPARENCIA Y LA PARTICIPACIÓN COLECTIVA EN LA GESTIÓN DE RECURSOS, MATERIALES Y ESPACIOS. ¿Qué evaluar? Participación: satisfacción de la Comisión de Coordinación Pedagógica con el papel que desempeña en el centro en relación con los acuerdos pedagógicos, agilidad y operatividad de las reuniones del claustro, calidad de la información que se proporciona en las reuniones del equipo directivo; satisfacción de los miembros del Consejo Escolar con la participación de este órgano en la vida del instituto; satisfacción con aspectos relacionados con la información: antelación con que llega, claridad, operatividad para facilitar la agilidad de las reuniones. Satisfacción de todos los sectores representados en el Consejo Escolar con la función de representación de sus integrantes: los sectores representados se sienten integrados. ¿Quién? Componentes de la Comisión de Coordinación Pedagógica, profesores, integrantes del Consejo Escolar, profesores, padres, alumnos, personal
  24. 24. PROYECTO DE DIRECCIÓN 23 de administración y servicios. ¿Cómo? Memorias, intervenciones directas en las reuniones, entrevistas con el equipo directivo, propuestas de mejora formuladas en las memorias, sencillas encuestas que permitan obtener un muestreo representativo. ¿Cuándo? A lo largo de todo el curso, y de forma especial, al final de cada curso. Objetivos MEJORAR AL MÁXIMO LA AGILIDAD DE LAS REUNIONES, LA CLARIDAD DE LA INFORMACIÓN, LA ADECUACIÓN DE LOS PROCEDIMIENTOS DE DIFUSIÓN Y LA PARTICIPACIÓN DE LOS MIEMBROS DE TODOS LOS SECTORES DE LA COMUNIDAD EDUCATIVA. ¿Qué evaluar? Comunicación con las familias: las familias se sienten adecuadamente informadas sobre la vida escolar de sus hijos; existe, entre los miembros del equipo directivo, una total disponibilidad a atender las familias cuando éstas lo demandan, la información que se proporciona a las familias en las asambleas que los tutores celebran al principio de cada curso permiten que aquéllas tengan una información sobre cuestiones básicas del funcionamiento del centro, el equipo directivo fomenta la participación de los padres de alumnos en la vida del centro, satisfacción de las familias con los servicios que presta el centro. ¿Quién? Familias, Consejo Escolar, Asociación de Madres y Padres de Alumnos. ¿Cómo? Encuestas, observaciones de los representantes de los padres en el Consejo Escolar, comunicación con representantes de la Asociación de Madres y Padres de Alumnos, observación directa. ¿Cuándo? A lo largo del cada curso escolar. Objetivos BUSCAR Y FOMENTAR LA COLABORACIÓN EFECTIVA DE LAS FAMILIAS Y SU IMPLICACIÓN EN EL PROCESO EDUCATIVO QUE EL CENTRO PROPORCIONA A SUS HIJOS.
  25. 25. PROYECTO DE DIRECCIÓN 24 ¿Qué evaluar? Coordinación de los procesos de evaluación: el calendario de evaluaciones se ajusta a principios pedagógicos y atiende a los diferentes momentos que ha de contemplar la evaluación, el equipo directivo divulga con anterioridad a cada evaluación un calendario con las actuaciones concretas, y unas instrucciones con las labores que deben desarrollarse, se exponen en el claustro las conclusiones generales que pueden extraerse de las evaluaciones: esas conclusiones no se agotan en estadísticas, sino que se analizan los resultados, sus causas, los problemas, las soluciones propuestas, etc. Las conclusiones expuestas por el equipo directivo reflejan adecuadamente los problemas detectados en las sesiones de evaluación y recogidos en las actas. El análisis del equipo directivo permite identificar problemas, detectar necesidades, plantear soluciones. ¿Quién? Comisión de Coordinación Pedagógica, claustro de profesores, tutores. ¿Cómo? Intervenciones en las reuniones, actas de las sesiones de evaluación. ¿Cuándo? Después de cada evaluación y a final de curso. Objetivos DAR TODA LA AMPLITUD A LOS PRINCIPIOS QUE RIGEN LA EVALUACIÓN, ENTENDER LOS PROCESOS DE EVALUACIÓN COMO INSTRUMENTOS O TÉCNICAS QUE PERMITAN IDENTIFICAR PROBLEMÁTICAS PARA PROPONER SOLUCIONES COMPARTIDAS POR TODOS LOS MIEMBROS DEL CLAUSTRO. ¿Qué evaluar? Gestión de la convivencia: la implicación de los miembros del equipo directivo en los conflictos derivados del no cumplimiento de las normas de convivencia es suficiente y resulta eficaz, el equipo directivo propicia técnicas de trabajo en grupo y busca el consenso en las decisiones que debe adoptar el centro en el ámbito de su autonomía, el equipo directivo facilita la cohesión de los diferentes sectores de profesionales que realizan su labor profesional en el centro, se muestra abierto y receptivo a las iniciativas de los profesionales del instituto, participa en el fomento de la integración de los alumnos que, por cualquier razón, pudieran encontrar dificultades en ese sentido,
  26. 26. PROYECTO DE DIRECCIÓN 25 ¿Quién? Profesores, tutores, personal de administración y servicios. ¿Cómo? Reuniones, entrevistas. ¿Cuándo? A lo largo del curso. Objetivos FOMENTAR LA COHESIÓN ENTRE LOS MIEMBROS QUE COMPONEN LA COMUNIDAD EDUCATIVA. ¿Qué evaluar? Relaciones con el entorno: la comunicación con las instituciones locales es fluida y garantiza en cualquier caso la colaboración mutua; disponibilidad del Ayuntamiento a implicarse en las necesidades del centro; eficacia de la coordinación con los Servicios Sociales; la coordinación con los colegios de primaria es satisfactoria; el equipo directivo es un órgano que representa los intereses del instituto ante la administración educativa; se fomentan los contactos necesarios con las asociaciones y entidades locales. En general, el centro resulta abierto al entorno. ¿Quién? Instituciones y servicios mencionados, departamentos más implicados (orientación, extraescolares, en principio), el propio equipo directivo. ¿Cómo? A través del análisis de los propios resultados que se obtengan de las actuaciones implicadas en las relaciones del centro educativo con el entorno. ¿Cuándo? A lo largo de todos los cursos, y, de forma global, a final de cada curso. Objetivos. INCIDIR EN LA NECESIDAD DE QUE EL INSTITUTO MANTENGA LAS RELACIONES OPORTUNAS CON SU ENTORNO SOCIO – ECONÓMICO, CON OTROS CENTROS EDUCATIVOS, CON LAS INSTITUCIONES LOCALES Y CON LA ADMINISTRACIÓN EDUCATIVA. ¿Qué evaluar? Formación permanente: la divulgación de iniciativas en materia de formación del profesorado es satisfactoria, los profesores sienten que sus materias en materia de formación permanente se atienden y se sienten respaldados en sus iniciativas en este ámbito. Se fomenta la participación de los profesores en actividades organizadas por otras
  27. 27. PROYECTO DE DIRECCIÓN 26 instituciones, fundaciones, del entorno; se analizan las necesidades de formación permanente de los profesores del centro y se intenta dar respuesta a las mismas; esas necesidades están vinculadas a las del instituto; se apoyan todas las iniciativas que, de forma autónoma, pretenden satisfacer necesidades de formación de los profesionales del centro. ¿Quién? Comisión de Coordinación Pedagógica. ¿Cómo? Analizando periódicamente el nivel de satisfacción de las necesidades que los departamentos hayan aportado en materia de formación. ¿Cuándo? Trimestralmente y al final de cada curso. Objetivos. FOMENTAR LA FORMACIÓN PERMANENTE DE LOS PROFESORES DEL CENTRO, DAR LA RESPUESTA MÁS ADECUADA A SUS NECESIDADES, DEMANDAR UNA OFERTA DE FORMACIÓN MÁS VINCULADA A LOS INTERESES Y NECESIDADES DEL CENTRO Y FAVORECER LA AUTONOMÍA DE LOS PROFESORES EN EL PROCESO DE SU PROPIA FORMACIÓN. ¿Qué evaluar? Planes de mejora de la convivencia: el plan de mediación previene y resuelve de modo pacífico los conflictos y evita la aplicación de medidas sancionadoras como única solución, el plan de alumno ayuda contribuye a sus fines: la integración del alumnado con mayores dificultades, la prevención del acoso escolar y del absentismo, la mejora de los resultados. ¿Quién? Comisión de convivencia, orientador, jefatura de estudios, integrantes de los equipos de mediación y alumna ayuda, familias y alumnos. ¿Cómo? A través de cuestionarios Google y entrevistas individuales. Mediante el seguimiento sistemático de los problemas de convivencia. ¿Cuándo? Trimestralmente y al final de cada curso. Objetivos. REFLEXIONAR SOBRE LA IMPORTANCIA DE LA CONVIVENCIA Y LOS MECANISMOS PARA RESOLVER CONFLICTOS. INSISTIR EN TODOS AQUELLOS PROCEDIMIENTOS QUE PUEDAN APLICARSE PARA
  28. 28. PROYECTO DE DIRECCIÓN 27 PREVENIR SITUACIONES DE CONFLICTO, DE ACOSO, DE EXCLUSIÓN… ¿Qué evaluar? Promoción del centro: el centro tiene unas señas de identidad positivas que se conocen en el entorno, hay interés por parte de las familias en que sus hijos estudien en nuestro centro, hay curiosidad por las actividades organizadas en el centro. ¿Quién? Director, que trasladará sus conclusiones al claustro y al Consejo Escolar. ¿Cómo? Supervisando las visitas a la página web, a la página de Facebook, a los videos subidos… Analizando las solicitudes de admisión… ¿Cuándo? Trimestralmente y al final de cada curso. Objetivos. MEJORAR LA PROMOCIÓN DEL CENTRO Y SU IMAGEN EN EL ENTORNO. La evaluación del trabajo del equipo directivo debe tener en cuenta todas las dimensiones enumeradas hasta ahora con el objetivo de valorar y evaluar la eficacia de sus propias actuaciones. Como se ve, los criterios de evaluación, agrupados por áreas de intervención, están directamente relacionadas con los objetivos y tareas descritos en este proyecto, implican la participación de agentes diversos en esta evaluación, y persiguen siempre el objetivo de corregir y mejorar su trabajo. Además de todas esas dimensiones, es necesaria la evaluación del propio equipo directivo como grupo de profesionales y la medida en que su actuación se ajusta a los principios y al estilo que se expuso en los apartados correspondientes de este proyecto. Evaluación del equipo directivo: el equipo directivo funciona como un equipo de trabajo; la coordinación entre los miembros del equipo directivo asegura la eficacia de sus actuaciones, ofrece en todo momento la información oportuna y utiliza los cauces adecuados; mantiene una comunicación fluida con los órganos y sectores que integran o están representados en el centro, y con todos los profesionales, consigue crear un buen ambiente de trabajo, fomenta el
  29. 29. PROYECTO DE DIRECCIÓN 28 consenso en la toma de decisiones, delimita las competencias de los distintos órganos, cumple y hace cumplir los acuerdos tomados. ¿Quién? Equipo directivo. ¿Cómo? Analizando sus actuaciones, observando la respuesta de todos los implicados en las mismas. ¿Cuándo? A lo largo de todos los cursos. Objetivos. AJUSTARSE A LOS PRINCIPIOS EXPUESTOS EN RELACIÓN CON LA LABOR DIRECTIVA. Las conclusiones a las que se llegue en relación con todos estos ámbitos se expondrán en la memoria de final de curso que se remitirá al servicio de inspección y se tendrán en cuenta para corregir errores y mejorar actuaciones. En Albacete, el 9 de junio de 2019. Firmado: Santiago Moreno González.

×