What's special about me sanaya attari

What’s Special About Me? Written and Illustrated by Sanaya Attari
A story book for children written and illustrated by Sanaya Attari.

  1. 1. What’s Special About Me? Written and Illustrated by Sanaya Attari
  2. 2. Written and Illustrated by Sanaya Attari What’s Special About Me? For, Zane and Aria, Abizer and Mehreen, Ambereen and Aiyaan
  3. 3. Brown the Bear looked out of his window, With an expression of sadness and grim, He couldn’t help but wonder, Why there was nothing special about him. 1 As Mother Bear walked into the room, She saw him looking so down. So she sat next to him and asked, “Son, what makes you frown?” 2
  4. 4. “Everyone’s good at something,” Brown said, “Everyone...except I !” Brown looked up at his Mother, “I’m not special,” he said with a sigh. “What makes you say that?” Mother Bear replied, 3 “Blue the Robin can fly high in the sky, Mustard the Monkey can climb the tallest tree, And Red the Ant is the hardest worker I’ve ever seen, But there’s nothing special about me!” 4
  5. 5. “Oh Brown, you’re the most special Bear I know,” Mother said, while giving him a hug. “Why don’t you go take a walk outside, Instead of moping on the rug?” 5 And saw everything nature had to offer, As he gazed into the endless sky. So Brown set out into the forest, While his Mother waved goodbye. 6
  6. 6. The clouds were fluffed out In the sky so blue, And a rainbow appeared With its brilliant hue. But as Brown was enjoying his stroll, He saw his friend Blue the Robin, With a miserable look on her face, As she continued sobbing.
  7. 7. “What’s the matter?” Brown asked, As Blue looked up with sadness in her eyes, “I’ve lost my lucky feather,” she said, And without it, I cannot fly!” 9 10 “Don’t worry, I’ll help you find it,” Brown assured. So together they searched high and low, Until Brown spotted Blue’s lucky feather, Perched on her pretty pink bow.
  8. 8. “I’ve found it!” Brown cried happily, As Blue let out an embarrassed sigh. “It was on me the whole time,” she exclaimed, And flew back happily into the sky. 11 Brown continued walking through the forest, Feeling the gentle, cool breeze. But as he was walking towards the lake, He heard someone cry beneath the trees. 12
  9. 9. Brown saw his friend, Mustard the Monkey, Sobbing on the verdant forest floor. “Why are you crying,” Brown asked. “I scraped my knee,” sobbed Mustard, as tears began to pour. 13 “Sure you can!” said Brown encouragingly. “All you need is a band aid and your problem is solved!” 14 “I was climbing up the oak tree when I slipped and fell, Now I can’t climb trees anymore!” Mustard bawled.
  10. 10. “But I don’t have one!” said Mustard. “I have an idea” Brown exclaimed delightfully. Then he pulled out his handkerchief, And tied it around Mustard’s bruised knee. 15 “I don’t feel the pain anymore,” Mustard gushed, “I can climb trees once more!” He scampered up the oak tree, Not looking a wee bit sore.
  11. 11. Brown decided to saunter by the lake. He wanted to go far into the forest and roam. But the sun was setting and it was getting dark, So he decided to head straight back home. 17 As he was on his way, He saw his friend Red the Ant, Sitting on the floor, Looking like he was about to rant! 18
  12. 12. “What’s the matter Red?” Brown asked. “A stone fell on my house!” Red cried with a loud shrill, As he pointed towards the big rock, That was on top of his anthill. “Why don’t you move it?” Brown asked, “I’ve always seen you shifting large objects.” “I can’t move this one,” Red said, “I tried, but there’s just no strength in my legs.” 20
  13. 13. “Don’t worry, I can move it for you,” Brown said, As he easily moved the stone from the ant hill. “Super!” Red cried happily, “Now I can get back into my house and chill!” 22 Red crawled back inside his anthill, And Brown made his way home. His mother had been waiting for him, Pacing the house anxious and alone.
  14. 14. “Hi Brown,” said Mother Bear, “I’ve made your favourite dinner, cookies and honey!” “Oh, how lovely!” Brown exclaimed, As he rubbed his empty tummy. 23 Just then, there was a knock at the door, “Who could that be?” Mother Bear wondered. Standing outside were Brown’s three friends, “Hello!” they unanimously thundered. 24
  15. 15. They all smiled at him gratefully, “We just wanted to say THANK YOU, THANK YOU for helping us so selflessly.” 25 “What are you doing here?” Brown said, 26 “Yes! He truly is one helpful Bear,” Blue said. “Really?” Mother exclaimed, Brown stood there quietly, All these compliments making him go red.
  16. 16. “Well Brown,” said Mother Bear impressed, “Looks like you are special after all!” “How is that?” Brown asked, “I can’t fly, or work hard, or climb trees that are tall!” 27 “Don’t you see?” Mother Bear said, “You’ve helped your friends in need, You have a very big heart Brown, Because you performed a good deed.” 28
  17. 17. “Yes!” Mother Bear said, “They are hot and fresh, so hurry up!” “I guess I am special after all!” Brown exclaimed, “Yes you are!” Mother Bear said, giving him a hug. “Do I smell cookies?” Mustard asked delightfully, 29 So they all sat down at the table, Everyone started to feast. It dawned on Brown that he’d been very helpful, And he felt like a very SPECIAL Bear indeed! 30
  18. 18. Acknowledgements A big “Thank You” to Insiyah Kirloskar (whom I lovingly call ‘Insi Khalla’) for giving me a platform to launch this book. Her encouragement, enthusiasm and excitement consumed me like a timber house on fire and fuelled my commitment to see this book right till the end. A special thanks to Hema Ankolkar for suggesting that I incorporate Gondh art in my illustrations. Now, they breathe a unique life of their own. Thank you Hema Aunty! My gratitude also extends towards Akhil Daswani, whose expertise and valuable comments helped in shaping the story. Last but not least, I would also like to thank my family for their constant support and encouragement that kept me motivated right till the end. About the Author Sanaya Attari is 19 years old and resides in Mumbai, India. After completing her IBDP from the Bombay International School, she took a gap year in which she decided to pursue her passion for art and creative writing. An aspiring journalist, she hopes to study English and hone her writing skills in university. In her free time, Sanaya enjoys reading, writing and travelling around the world.
  19. 19. “Everyone’s good at something,” Brown said, “Everyone...except I !” Brown the Bear has a dilemma, He doesn’t think he’s special at all. Come find out for yourself, How he stops feeling sad and small.

