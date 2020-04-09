Successfully reported this slideshow.
COVID 19 NOVAL CORONA VIRUS
COVID-19 CORONAVIRUS IN INDIA

This is the PPT on COVID-19. All the references taken throw WHO PAGE

Published in: Healthcare
COVID-19 CORONAVIRUS IN INDIA

  1. 1. COVID 19 NOVAL CORONA VIRUS
  2. 2. WHAT IS CORONA VIRUS?  Coronaviruses are a family of viruses that range from the common cold to MERS coronavirus, which is Middle East Respiratory Syndrome coronavirus and SARs, Severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus.
  3. 3. WHERE DO CORONAVIRUSES COME FROM?  Corona viruses are circulating in animals and some of these coronaviruses have the capability of transmitting between animals and humans. We call that a spillover event.  First case of COVID 19 was found in city of Wuhan in Hubei province in China.
  4. 4. SYMPTOMS OF COVID-19? People may be sick with the virus for 1 to 14 days before developing symptoms. The most common symptoms of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) are Fever Tiredness Dry cough Difficulty in Breathing (severe cases)
  5. 5. WHO IS MOST AT RISK FOR THE CORONAVIRUS DISEASE?  People of all ages can be infected by the new coronavirus. Older people, and people with pre- existing medical conditions (such as asthma, diabetes, heart disease) appear to be more vulnerable to becoming severely ill with the virus.
  6. 6. NUMBERS OF COUNTRY EFFECTED BY COVID-19?  Currently the coronavirus COVID-19 is affecting 209 countries and territories around the world and 2 international conveyances.  Countries like China, USA, Australia, Italy, Germany, France, India etc. are effected.
  7. 7. WHY COVID-19 CORONAVIRUS IS PANDEMIC?  The Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) cases have been confirmed in large number of countries due to which the World Health Organisation (WHO) on 11.03.2020 has characterized COVID-19 as pandemic.
  8. 8. WORLDWIDE STATS OF COVID-19 Coronavirus Cases: 1,529,482 Deaths: 89,417 Recovered: 337,164
  9. 9. IMPACT OF COVID-19 IN INDIA  India reported the first confirmed case of the coronavirus infection on 30 January 2020 in the state of Kerala. The affected had a travel history from Wuhan, China.  COVID-19 cases exist in at least 20 states and union territories in India.  A 21-day lock-down across the country was imposed from 26 March to 14 April to curb the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.
  10. 10. IMPACT OF COVID-19 ON INDIAN ECONOMY  The effects of the pandemic on economic activity are being felt far and wide, far beyond the airline, travel, tourism and hospitality sectors  The country's GDP forecast amid the COVID-19 crisis and expects the economy to grow at just 2 per cent in the current fiscal.  Foreign exchange rate fluctuations will have bearing on import-heavy sectors with forex- denominated cost structure.  Blockage of Domestic & Foreign Currency.
  11. 11. STEPS TAKEN ACROSS INDIA TO CONTROL THE SPREAD OF COVID-19  All existing visas, employment, project visas, stand suspended till April 15.  Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways advised states and Union Territories to take all steps for sanitisation of public transport vehicles and terminals.  All educational institutions, stadiums and sports clubs are closed from till further orders amid the coronavirus scare as a precautionary step.  Maintain the social Distancing etc.
  12. 12. HOW DOES THE CORONAVIRUS DISEASE SPREAD?  Clean your hands frequently with an alcohol-based hand rub or wash them with soap and water.  Avoid touching your eyes, nose or mouth before washing your hands.  Proper Use of Face Mask.  Social Distancing.  Stay at Home During Lockdown.  If u are having symptoms of COVID-19 then isolate yourself, Consult to the Doctor or Call on toll free number +91 1123978046
  13. 13. STAY AT HOME & STAY SAFE

