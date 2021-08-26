Successfully reported this slideshow.
Best Hand Wash Collection in Pakistan Skin Friendly, Budget Friendly, Balanced pH, Soap Free
Why DUPAS Hand Wash? Our DUPAS being Best Hand Wash Collection of Pakistan comes in two variants of Moisturizing Liquid So...
INHALTSVERZEICHNIS 01 Skin Friendly Our product is designed with the user in mind and is very suitable for sensitive skin ...
Dupas ECO CitrusTropic Liquid Hand Wash 400 mle The Citrus Tropic variant by Dupas Eco is an effective antibacterial formu...
Dupas ECO Floral Bouquet Liquid Hand Wash 400 mle Enjoy the sensation of blasting berries on your skin with our Berrymore ...
Dupas ECO Berrymore Liquid Hand Wash 400 mle The Citrus Tropic variant by Dupas Eco is an effective antibacterial formula ...
Our Dupas Eco Range is backed with bulk/refill packs of 1700 mle respectively for each variant, which allow you to enjoy t...
Dupas ECO Floral Bouquet Liquid Hand Wash 1700 mle
Dupas ECO Citrus Tropic Liquid Hand Wash 1700 mle
Dupas ECO Berrymore
Our DUPAS being Best Hand Wash Collection of Pakistan comes in two variants of Moisturizing Liquid Soaps; Floral Bouquet and Berrymore, and a variant of Antibacterial Liquid Soap; Citrus Tropic. The Moisturizing Liquid Soaps are gentle on the skin, while also highly effective in cleansing. Alongside, the Antibacterial Liquid Soap is effective in shielding against germs, bacteria and other infections, without moisture loss of your skin.

Best Hand Wash Collection in Pakistan

  1. 1. Best Hand Wash Collection in Pakistan Skin Friendly, Budget Friendly, Balanced pH, Soap Free
  Why DUPAS Hand Wash? Our DUPAS being Best Hand Wash Collection of Pakistan comes in two variants of Moisturizing Liquid Soaps; Floral Bouquet and Berrymore, and a variant of Antibacterial Liquid Soap; Citrus Tropic. The Moisturizing Liquid Soaps are gentle on the skin, while also highly effective in cleansing. Alongside, the Antibacterial Liquid Soap is effective in shielding against germs, bacteria and other infections, without moisture loss of your skin.
  3. 3. INHALTSVERZEICHNIS 01 Skin Friendly Our product is designed with the user in mind and is very suitable for sensitive skin 02 Budget Friendly Our Eco range is designed to be cost-effective and designed for longer use and shelf life 03 Balanced pH Our product is suitable for all skin types and is made with a balanced pH which refreshes the skin 04 Soap Free Our product is 100% soap-free, it is anti-bacterial and easy on the skin with a refreshing aroma
  4. 4. Dupas ECO CitrusTropic Liquid Hand Wash 400 mle The Citrus Tropic variant by Dupas Eco is an effective antibacterial formula that provides a shield against germs and other bacteria. www.dupas.com.pk
  5. 5. Dupas ECO Floral Bouquet Liquid Hand Wash 400 mle Enjoy the sensation of blasting berries on your skin with our Berrymore Liquid Soap formula by Dupas Eco. With a perfect blend of finest berries from across the globe, the variant leaves your skin feeling exceptionally aromatic.
  6. 6. Dupas ECO Berrymore Liquid Hand Wash 400 mle The Citrus Tropic variant by Dupas Eco is an effective antibacterial formula that provides a shield against germs and other bacteria.
  7. 7. Our Dupas Eco Range is backed with bulk/refill packs of 1700 mle respectively for each variant, which allow you to enjoy the perks of superior cost saving with maximum quantity. Despite being easy on your pockets, these Economy packs are developed with an environment friendly intention in mind. The bulk/refill packs are the brand’s take on being eco-friendly by ensuring that fewer amounts of plastic and labor are used into producing this product. These packs are recyclable in nature and can also be poured into recyclable bottles as per your and your family’s requirement.. Dupas Eco Bulk Packs
  8. 8. Dupas ECO Floral Bouquet Liquid Hand Wash 1700 mle
  9. 9. Dupas ECO Citrus Tropic Liquid Hand Wash 1700 mle
  10. 10. Dupas ECO Berrymore

Our DUPAS being Best Hand Wash Collection of Pakistan comes in two variants of Moisturizing Liquid Soaps; Floral Bouquet and Berrymore, and a variant of Antibacterial Liquid Soap; Citrus Tropic. The Moisturizing Liquid Soaps are gentle on the skin, while also highly effective in cleansing. Alongside, the Antibacterial Liquid Soap is effective in shielding against germs, bacteria and other infections, without moisture loss of your skin.

