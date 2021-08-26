Best Hand Wash Collection in Pakistan

Our DUPAS being Best Hand Wash Collection of Pakistan comes in two variants of Moisturizing Liquid Soaps; Floral Bouquet and Berrymore, and a variant of Antibacterial Liquid Soap; Citrus Tropic. The Moisturizing Liquid Soaps are gentle on the skin, while also highly effective in cleansing. Alongside, the Antibacterial Liquid Soap is effective in shielding against germs, bacteria and other infections, without moisture loss of your skin.