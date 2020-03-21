Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
NERVOS DO MEMBRO INFERIOR NERVO ORIGEM TRAJETO TERRIT�RIO Femoral (L2-L4) Divis�es posteriores dos ramos anteriores L2, L3...
Fibular profundo (L4-S2) � um ramo terminal do nervo fibular comum. Estende-se pelo compartimento anterior da perna junto ...
Plexo Lombar
Plexo Sacral
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Nervos do membro inferior

66 views

Published on

Nervos do membro inferior, com origem, trajeto e território de inervação.

Published in: Health & Medicine
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Nervos do membro inferior

  1. 1. NERVOS DO MEMBRO INFERIOR NERVO ORIGEM TRAJETO TERRIT�RIO Femoral (L2-L4) Divis�es posteriores dos ramos anteriores L2, L3 e L4. Atravessa o m�sculo psoas maior at� emergir em sua margem lateral. Apresenta trajeto descendente pela fossa il�aca at� passar profundamente ao ligamento inguinal. Compartimento anterior da coxa. Obturat�rio (L2-L4) Divis�es anteriores dos ramos anteriores L2-L3-L4. Emerge na margem medial do m�sculo psoas maior. Cruza a margem da abertura superior da pelve para atravessar a parte superior do forame obturado com os vasos obturat�rios. Compartimento medial da coxa. Isqui�tico (L4-S3) A partir dos ramos anteriores de (L4-S3). Atravessa o forame isqui�tico maior, inferiormente ao m�sculo piriforme, coberto pelo gl�teo m�ximo. Passa superficialmente aos m�sculos g�meo superior, obturador interno e g�meo inferior e, em seguida, ao quadrado femoral e adutor magno. Divide-se em nervos tibial e fibular comum. Compartimento posterior da coxa. Tibial (L4-S3) � um ramo terminal do nervo isqui�tico. Estende-se pela fossa popl�tea ao cruzar posteriormente a art�ria e veia popl�teas de lateral para medial. Deixa a fossa ao passar anteriormente ao arco tend�neo do m�sculo s�leo e, na perna, segue trajeto descendente com a art�ria tibial posterior. No ter�o m�dio da perna, cruza essa art�ria de medial para lateral para, com ela, cursar em posi��o posterior ao mal�olo medial e, em seguida, profundamente ao retin�culo flexor, onde se divide em ramos terminais, os nervos plantares medial e lateral. Compartimento posterior da perna e todos os m�sculos plantares. Fibular comum (L4-S2) � um ramo terminal do nervo isqui�tico. Estende-se pelo limite s�perolateral da fossa popl�tea, ao longo da margem medial do tend�o do m�sculo b�ceps femoral. Curva-se em torno do colo da f�bula e, no interior do m�sculo fibular longo, divide-se em nervos fibulares superficial e profundo. Seus ramos terminais ir�o inervar os m�sculos dos compartimentos anterior e lateral da perna. Fibular superficial (L5-S2) � um ramo terminal do nervo fibular comum. Estende-se pelo compartimento lateral da perna e inerva seus m�sculos. Inerva os tr�s m�sculos fibulares.
  2. 2. Fibular profundo (L4-S2) � um ramo terminal do nervo fibular comum. Estende-se pelo compartimento anterior da perna junto � face anterior da membrana inter�ssea, acompanhado pelos vasos tibiais anteriores e, em seguida, passa sobre o tornozelo em dire��o ao dorso do p�. Compartimento anterior da perna e dorso do p�.
  3. 3. Plexo Lombar
  4. 4. Plexo Sacral

×