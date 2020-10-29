Ladrillo LEGO (como concepto) y todos sus tipos y características

Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Ladrillos Didácticos Mas conocido como “lego”. Por Samuel Velasquez Diaz Colegio Campestre Edelmira Niño Nieto Séptimo Gra...
Situación Vital • Yo, Samuel Velasquez Diaz estudiante del Colegio Campestre del grado 7°, deseo conocer a fondo sobre los...
Propósito de lectura Conceptualizar los Ladrillos Didácticos. 3
Preguntas de lectura • 1. ¿Cuál es el concepto a definir? • 2. ¿A qué clase superior pertenecen los Ladrillos Didácticos? ...
Mentefacto conceptual A continuación… 5
BLOQUES DE CONSTRUCCIÓN BLOQUES DE MADERA Según su temática TEMÁTICO TÉCNICOURBANO LADRILLOS DIDÁCTICOS BLOQUES LOGICOS CL...
Supraordinada 7 1. Objetivo: fomentar aprendizaje y enseñar habilidades motrices. 2. Diseño: manipulable, útil en el desar...
LADRILLOS DIDÁCTICOS Concepto central 8 1. Desarrollar habilidades motrices, sensoriales, comprensión de los conceptos geo...
Exclusora 1 9 1.2 Objetivo: desafiar ante situaciones que permitan llegar a adquirir determinados conceptos matemáticos, t...
Exclusora 2 1.2 Objetivo: desafiar ante situaciones que permitan llegar a adquirir determinados conceptos matemáticos, tam...
Infraordinada 1 11 1.1.7 Jugar después de construir ya que el proceso de montaje es muy rápido. Crear, desarrollar histori...
Infraordinada 2 12 1.1.4 Desarrollar habilidades creativas y de construcción. 2.1.4 Contienen piezas básicas en variedad d...
Infraordinada 3 13 1.1.5 Recrear aventuras y armar diferentes construcciones relacionadas con alguna marca registrada. 2.1...
Infraordinada 4 14 1.1.2 Crear modelos avanzados con funciones técnicas complejas. 2.1.2 Mucha presencia y variedad de pie...
Infraordinada 515 1.1.1 Crear y recreas espacios arquitectónicos. 2.1.1 Arquitectónico para crear todo lo relacionado con ...
Infraordinada 6 16 1.1.3 Entender e interpretar dibujos bidimensionales para crear modelos tridimensionales, aplicando con...
Exclusora 7 17 1.1.6 Proporcionar técnicas avanzadas de construcción y gran cantidad de piezas. 2.1.6 Poseen una construcc...
Infografía 4/8 18
Exclusoras 19
Conclusiones • Decidí tomar específicamente este tema por que se me es de gran interés, tengo experiencia manipulándolo, d...
Web grafía • https://www.guioteca.com/educacion-para-ninos/que-significa-lego-historia-y-origenes- del-mayor-fabricante-de...
Agradecimientos Agradezco principalmente a mi papá que me introdujo en este tema y también a un grupo especifico de compañ...
Fin de la presentación Gracias por su atención 24
Ladrillo LEGO (como concepto) y todos sus tipos y características
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Ladrillo LEGO (como concepto) y todos sus tipos y características

12 views

Published on

Presentación e infografía a fondo donde explico todo lo relacionado con el icónico ladrillo: tipos, exclusoras, clase a la que pertenece, conclusiones, etc.

Published in: Engineering
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Ladrillo LEGO (como concepto) y todos sus tipos y características

  1. 1. Ladrillos Didácticos Mas conocido como “lego”. Por Samuel Velasquez Diaz Colegio Campestre Edelmira Niño Nieto Séptimo Grado 10/2020 1
  2. 2. Situación Vital • Yo, Samuel Velasquez Diaz estudiante del Colegio Campestre del grado 7°, deseo conocer a fondo sobre los Ladrillos Didácticos, ya que me parece una forma muy estratégica de aprender y divertirse. Es por eso que quiero investigar su objetivo, diseño y edades recomendadas. 2
  3. 3. Propósito de lectura Conceptualizar los Ladrillos Didácticos. 3
  4. 4. Preguntas de lectura • 1. ¿Cuál es el concepto a definir? • 2. ¿A qué clase superior pertenecen los Ladrillos Didácticos? • 3. ¿Cuáles son las características de la clase superior a la que pertenecen los Ladrillos Didácticos? • 4. ¿Cuáles son las características de los Ladrillos Didácticos? • 5. ¿De qué otros bloques de construcción se diferencian los Ladrillos Didácticos? • 6. ¿Cuáles son las características de las exclusoras? • 7. ¿Cuál es el criterio de clasificación de los Ladrillos Didácticos? • 8. ¿Cuáles son los tipos de Ladrillos Didácticos? • 9. ¿Cuáles son las características de los tipos de Ladrillos Didácticos? 4
  5. 5. Mentefacto conceptual A continuación… 5
  6. 6. BLOQUES DE CONSTRUCCIÓN BLOQUES DE MADERA Según su temática TEMÁTICO TÉCNICOURBANO LADRILLOS DIDÁCTICOS BLOQUES LOGICOS CLÁSICO EXPERTOARQUITECTÓNICO ROBÓTICO 6Mentefacto conceptual
  7. 7. Supraordinada 7 1. Objetivo: fomentar aprendizaje y enseñar habilidades motrices. 2. Diseño: manipulable, útil en el desarrollo de habilidades y comprensión de distintos conceptos. 3. Público dirigido: aplicable a todo tipo de enseñanzas y edades. BLOQUES DE CONSTRUCCIÓN
  8. 8. LADRILLOS DIDÁCTICOS Concepto central 8 1. Desarrollar habilidades motrices, sensoriales, comprensión de los conceptos geométricos, ubicación espacial y temporal, topología y ejercicio del lenguaje, desarrollo, fantasía y creatividad. 2.1 Sistema universal y compatible con cualquier otro bloque/ladrillo. 3.1 Cualquier persona de clase media o alta con algún tipo de interés por el producto.
  9. 9. Exclusora 1 9 1.2 Objetivo: desafiar ante situaciones que permitan llegar a adquirir determinados conceptos matemáticos, también desarrollando habilidades. 2.2 Fácil manipulación, 48 piezas, cuatro variables (color, forma, tamaño, grosor). 3.1 Niños entre 3 a 12 principalmente. BLOQUES LOGÍCOS
  10. 10. Exclusora 2 1.2 Objetivo: desafiar ante situaciones que permitan llegar a adquirir determinados conceptos matemáticos, también desarrollando habilidades. 2.2 Fácil manipulación, 48 piezas, cuatro variables (color, forma, tamaño, grosor). 3.1 Niños entre 3 a 12 principalmente. BLOQUES DE MADERA 10
  11. 11. Infraordinada 1 11 1.1.7 Jugar después de construir ya que el proceso de montaje es muy rápido. Crear, desarrollar historias y adentrarse en la acción de la ciudad 2.1.7 Juegos de construcción basados en la vida de la ciudad, con los modelos que representan los servicios de la ciudad y de emergencia. 3.1.7 Entre 6 y 12 años. URBANO
  12. 12. Infraordinada 2 12 1.1.4 Desarrollar habilidades creativas y de construcción. 2.1.4 Contienen piezas básicas en variedad de colores sugerencias para modelos, dejándole el resto a la imaginación. 3.1.4 Es recomendado por muchas marcas usarlos desde los 4 hasta los 99 años. CLÁSICO
  13. 13. Infraordinada 3 13 1.1.5 Recrear aventuras y armar diferentes construcciones relacionadas con alguna marca registrada. 2.1.5 Línea de productos basados en películas, series de televisión y comics que recrean a través del ladrillo alguna escena o cosas como vehículos. 3.1.5 Entre 8-9 y 14 años más sin embargo los adultos demuestran mayor interés por estos. TEMÁTICO
  14. 14. Infraordinada 4 14 1.1.2 Crear modelos avanzados con funciones técnicas complejas. 2.1.2 Mucha presencia y variedad de piezas especializadas. 3.1.2 Niños a partir de 9-10 y adultos. TÉCNICO
  15. 15. Infraordinada 515 1.1.1 Crear y recreas espacios arquitectónicos. 2.1.1 Arquitectónico para crear todo lo relacionado con esta. 3.1.1 Adultos, sobre todo arquitectos y estudiantes de arquitectura. ARQUITECTÓNICO
  16. 16. Infraordinada 6 16 1.1.3 Entender e interpretar dibujos bidimensionales para crear modelos tridimensionales, aplicando conceptos de matemáticas ciencia y software. 2.1.3 Línea de robótica que posee elementos básicos de las teorías robóticas. 3.1.3 Estudiantes de 10 a 16 años y profesores. ROBÓTICO
  17. 17. Exclusora 7 17 1.1.6 Proporcionar técnicas avanzadas de construcción y gran cantidad de piezas. 2.1.6 Poseen una construcción con modelos altamente detallados que despiertan la imaginación y crean muchas funciones y escenarios. 3.1.6 Especialmente a adolescentes y adultos. EXPERTO
  18. 18. Infografía 4/8 18
  19. 19. Exclusoras 19
  20. 20. Conclusiones • Decidí tomar específicamente este tema por que se me es de gran interés, tengo experiencia manipulándolo, divierto con los ladrillos didácticos y me parece bien que otras personas conozcan de este tema y de las posibilidades que se pueden lograr con este. 21
  21. 21. Web grafía • https://www.guioteca.com/educacion-para-ninos/que-significa-lego-historia-y-origenes- del-mayor-fabricante-de-juguetes-del-mundo/ • https://www.ejemplos.co/ejemplos-de-juegos-didacticos/ • https://www.habilidadesydestrezas.com/producto/bloques-para-construccion/ • https://es.wikipedia.org/wiki/Unidad_did%C3%A1ctica • https://es.wikipedia.org/wiki/LEGO • https://blog.luz.vc/es/Tendencias/la-estrategia-de-marketing-mix-de-la-lego/ • https://www.catawiki.es/stories/4197-por-que-lego-ya-no-es-solo-para-ninos • http://www.educa.madrid.org/web/cp.pedrobrimonis.humanes/ensenanzas/ed_primaria/bl oques_logicos.pdf • https://aprendiendomatematicas.com/tienda/andreu-toys/19-bloques-logicos- 8416040161649.html • https://faros.hsjdbcn.org/es/recomendacion/bloques-madera-juego-mejorar-coordinacion- ojo-mano-hacer-volar-imaginacion • https://faros.hsjdbcn.org/es/recomendacion/bloques-madera-juego-mejorar-coordinacion- ojo-mano-hacer-volar-imaginacion • https://www.demicasaalmundo.com/blog/jugar-a-construir-nuestros-materiales-waldorf-y- reggio-emilia/ • https://pacolorente.es/lego-architecture-el-juego-que-ayuda-a-los-mayores-a-imaginar/ • https://bensbargains.com/thecheckout/guides/legos-for-adults-the-8-best-lego- architecture-sets/ • https://blog.eurekakids.es/nuestras-marcas/que-juguete-de-lego-elegir-para-mi-hijo- guia-para-padres/#.Xrn-pGhKiUk • https://blog.edacom.mx/que-es-lego-mindstorms-education-ev3 • https://es.wikipedia.org/wiki/Lego_Mindstorms • https://www.robotix.es/es/recursos-educacion-secundaria-lego-education • http://thebrickblogger.com/2015/04/lego-classic-sets-review-thoughts/ • https://www.monederosmart.com/lego/ • https://playkings.es/que-es-lego-classic/ • https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Lego_Creator • https://www.lego.com/es-mx/themes/creator-expert • https://www.elcorteingles.es/juguetes/lego/lego-city/ • https://www.drim.es/juguetes/lego/lego-city • https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Lego_City • https://blog.eurekakids.es/nuestras-marcas/que-juguete-de • https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Lego_Technic • -lego-elegir-para-mi-hijo-guia-para-padres/#.XsGU32hKiUm • https://es.wikipedia.org/wiki/Lego_Architecture 22
  22. 22. Agradecimientos Agradezco principalmente a mi papá que me introdujo en este tema y también a un grupo especifico de compañeros que me dieron ejemplos y me apoyaron. 23
  23. 23. Fin de la presentación Gracias por su atención 24

×