CONCURSO PÚBLICO DA PREFEITURA MUNICIPAL DE UBIRATÃ - PR EDITAL Nº 01/2016 – ESTATUTÁRIO NOME DO CANDIDATO NÚMERO DE INSCR...
RASCUNHO DESTAQUE AQUI ……………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………. GABARITO Concurso Público da Prefeitura M...
Cargo: COVEIRO Página - 3 - LÍNGUA PORTUGUESA Desligue a TV ou tire o fone de ouvido para comer Jairo Bouer Está difícil c...
Cargo: COVEIRO Página - 4 - Questão 10 Marque a opção que apresenta uma palavra que contém um dígrafo: (A) Caos. (B) Tocha...
Cargo: COVEIRO Página - 5 - Questão 19 O nome do programa do governo federal do Brasil, que oferece bolsas de estudo para ...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

PROVA: CONCURSO PÚBLICO - COVEIRO

46 views

Published on

PROVA - CONCURSO PÚBLICO - DIRECIONADA ÀQUELES QUE OSTENTAM O CARGO DE COVEIRO.

Published in: Education
0 Comments
0 Likes
Statistics
Notes
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

No Downloads
Views
Total views
46
On SlideShare
0
From Embeds
0
Number of Embeds
2
Actions
Shares
0
Downloads
0
Comments
0
Likes
0
Embeds 0
No embeds

No notes for slide

PROVA: CONCURSO PÚBLICO - COVEIRO

  1. 1. CONCURSO PÚBLICO DA PREFEITURA MUNICIPAL DE UBIRATÃ - PR EDITAL Nº 01/2016 – ESTATUTÁRIO NOME DO CANDIDATO NÚMERO DE INSCRIÇÃO LEIA ATENTAMENTE AS INSTRUÇÕES ABAIXO Você recebeu do fiscal este CADERNO DE QUESTÕES com as 30 (trinta) questões da prova objetiva numeradas sequencialmente e distribuídas sem falhas ou repetições. MATÉRIA QUESTÕES LÍNGUA PORTUGUESA 01 a 10 CONHECIMENTOS GERAIS/ ATUALIDADES 11 a 30 Sobre a carteira, está disponível a FOLHA DE RESPOSTA PERSONALIZADA para transcrever as respostas da prova objetiva. Na Folha de Respostas, realize a conferência de seu nome completo, do número de seu documento e do número de sua inscrição. As divergências devem ser comunicadas ao fiscal para as devidas providências. 1. Este Caderno de Questões não deve ser folheado antes da autorização do Fiscal. 2. Observe se o Cargo especificado no Caderno de Questões é o correspondente ao cargo no qual você fez a inscrição. Caso não esteja correto, solicite a substituição para o Fiscal de sala, o qual deverá lhe fornecer o Caderno de Questões correto. 3. Após ser autorizado pelo Fiscal, verifique se o Caderno de Questões está completo, sem falhas de impressão, e se a numeração das questões está correta. 4. Utilize, obrigatoriamente, Caneta Esferográfica Transparente, com tinta de cor azul ou preta na marcação da Folha de Respostas. 5. Leia atentamente cada questão da prova e assinale na Folha de Respostas a opção que a responda corretamente. Exemplo: 6. A Folha de Respostas não pode ser dobrada, amassada, rasurada ou conter qualquer marcação fora dos campos destinados. 7. Você dispõe de 03 (três) horas para fazer a prova, incluindo a marcação da Folha de Respostas. Faça com tranquilidade, mas controle seu tempo. 8. Iniciada a prova, somente será permitido deixar definitivamente a sala após 60 (sessenta) minutos. 9. Após o término da prova, entregue ao Fiscal a FOLHA DE RESPOSTAS devidamente assinada. 10. Somente será permitido levar o CADERNO DE QUESTÕES se o candidato permanecer na sala até os últimos 30 (trinta) minutos que antecedem o encerramento da prova. 11. SERÁ ELIMINADO do Concurso Público o candidato que:  Deixar o local de realização da prova objetiva sem a devida autorização.  Tratar com falta de urbanidade os examinadores, auxiliares, fiscais ou autoridades presentes.  Proceder de forma a tumultuar a realização da prova objetiva.  Estabelecer comunicação com outros candidatos ou com pessoas estranhas, por quaisquer meios e usar de meios ilícitos para obter vantagens para si ou para outros.  For surpreendido portando ou manuseando aparelho eletrônico nas demais dependências do estabelecimento durante a realização da prova objetiva.  For surpreendido portando qualquer equipamento que venha a emitir ruídos sonoros, mesmo que devidamente acondicionado no envelope de guarda de pertences, durante a realização da prova. 12. Qualquer tentativa de fraude, se descoberta, implicará em imediata denúncia à Polícia Civil, que tomará as medidas cabíveis, inclusive com prisão em flagrante dos envolvidos. 13. Os 03 (três) últimos candidatos só poderão sair da sala juntos, após o fechamento do envelope contendo a lista de presença, a ata e as Folhas de Respostas da sala. Esses candidatos deverão assinar o envelope de retorno de provas. 14. O candidato que terminar sua prova não poderá utilizar os banheiros destinados aos candidatos que ainda estiverem realizando. 15. Está disponível no verso da capa (página 2) do Caderno de Questões um gabarito para ser preenchido e destacado. Este pode ser levado pelo candidato. COVEIRO www.pciconcursos.com.br
  2. 2. RASCUNHO DESTAQUE AQUI ……………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………. GABARITO Concurso Público da Prefeitura Municipal de Ubiratã - PR http://www.fundacaofafipa.org.br/concurso 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 www.pciconcursos.com.br
  3. 3. Cargo: COVEIRO Página - 3 - LÍNGUA PORTUGUESA Desligue a TV ou tire o fone de ouvido para comer Jairo Bouer Está difícil comer menos e emagrecer? Experimente desligar a TV ou tirar o fone do ouvido ao fazer suas refeições. Segundo cientistas da Universidade do Estado do Colorado, escutar a própria mastigação é uma forma de aumentar a consciência sobre o que você leva para dentro do estômago e diminuir a quantidade de comida consumida. A equipe realizou três experimentos separadamente para chegar às conclusões. Em um dos testes, voluntários eram convidados a comer um salgado enquanto usavam fones de ouvido com ruídos altos ou baixos. No grupo em que o ruído era suficiente para mascarar o som da mastigação, as pessoas comeram mais – em média quatro pretzels, em comparação com apenas 2,75 dos participantes que lancharam em silêncio. Os autores afirmam que a diferença pode parecer pequena, mas, ao longo de uma semana ou de um mês, tem efeito na balança. Em outra parte da pesquisa, a equipe descobriu que até mesmo fazer as pessoas imaginarem o barulho da comida sendo triturada na boca é capaz de influenciar a ingestão de comida. O resultado é consistente com outros estudos que chamam atenção para o risco de fazer as refeições em frente à TV ou ao computador, já que, distraídas, as pessoas tendem a comer mais do que precisam. Assim, se você precisa perder peso, procure um local silencioso para fazer as refeições e encha seu prato com vegetais crocantes. Adaptado de: <http://doutorjairo.blogosfera.uol.com.br/> Questão 01 Marque a alternativa que contém informações que NÃO estão em conformidade com o texto: (A) Desligar a televisão ou deixar de ouvir música com o fone no ouvido enquanto se come auxilia a comer menos e a perder peso. (B) No experimento realizado pelos pesquisadores, descobriu-se que as pessoas que não ouvem o barulho da própria mastigação tendem a comer mais. (C) Simular mentalmente o barulho de comida sendo triturada também auxilia a diminuir a quantidade de alimento que se ingere. (D) Para emagrecer de fato, é importante comer silenciosamente em frente ao computador ou à televisão e encher o prato com vegetais crocantes. Questão 02 Na oração “A equipe realizou três experimentos separadamente para chegar às conclusões.”, assinale a alternativa que contém um verbo que possa substituir, sem prejuízo para a significação, a forma “realizou”: (A) Efetuou. (B) Acarretou. (C) Cancelou. (D) Elegeu. Questão 03 Na palavra "livro", as letras "vr" indicam: (A) Encontro vocálico. (B) Sílaba. (C) Encontro consonantal. (D) Dígrafo. Questão 04 No período “Ter medo de aprender é muito comum.”, as palavras “medo” e “muito” são, respectivamente, classificadas como: (A) Adjetivo e advérbio. (B) Verbo e substantivo. (C) Substantivo e adjetivo. (D) Substantivo e advérbio. Questão 05 Assinale a alternativa que contém um sinônimo para o adjetivo “insignificante”: (A) Intransigente. (B) Irrelevante. (C) Diverso. (D) Perfeito. Questão 06 Assinale a opção em que a separação silábica das palavras “luxuoso”, “dinheiro” e “temporal” está CORRETA: (A) Lu-xu-o-so, din-hei-ro, tem-po-ral. (B) Lux-u-o-so, di-nhei-ro, tem-po-ral. (C) Lu-xu-o-so, di-nhei-ro, tem-por-al. (D) Lu-xu-o-so, di-nhei-ro, tem-po-ral. Questão 07 Assinale a alternativa em que a palavra está com acentuação gráfica divergente da ortografia padrão: (A) Ângulo. (B) Herói. (C) Sôciedade. (D) Bactéria. Questão 08 Assinale a alternativa que contém um conectivo que cabe na lacuna do período “Muitos alunos estavam prestes a reprovar, _______, eles estavam estudando mais do que de costume.”: (A) por isso. (B) porque. (C) mas. (D) embora. Questão 09 Na oração “Luísa ganhou uma blusa laranja.”, a palavra “laranja” é classificada, nesse contexto, como: (A) Verbo. (B) Preposição. (C) Substantivo. (D) Adjetivo. www.pciconcursos.com.br
  4. 4. Cargo: COVEIRO Página - 4 - Questão 10 Marque a opção que apresenta uma palavra que contém um dígrafo: (A) Caos. (B) Tocha. (C) Pato. (D) Local. CONHECIMENTOS GERAIS/ ATUALIDADES Questão 11 A respeito da cidade de Ubiratã, podemos afirmar que o principal rio da cidade é o rio: (A) Tibagi. (B) Ivaí. (C) Piquiri. (D) Paraná. Questão 12 Com relação à localização da cidade de Ubiratã, assinale a alternativa CORRETA. (A) A cidade de Ubiratã está localizada na região Noroeste do Paraná. (B) A cidade de Ubiratã está localizada na região Sudoeste do Paraná. (C) A cidade de Ubiratã está localizada na região Sudeste do Paraná. (D) Nenhuma das alternativas está correta. Questão 13 Assinale a alternativa que representa o nome do atual vice-prefeito da cidade de Ubiratã. (A) Osmar Santos da Silva. (B) João Batista Petrica. (C) Orlando Francisco Vieira Filho. (D) Sebastião Osmar Beraldo. Questão 14 Assinale a alternativa que representa quantos anos a cidade de Ubiratã terá completado até o final do ano de 2017. (A) 54 anos. (B) 56 anos. (C) 57 anos. (D) 60 anos. Questão 15 Assinale a alternativa em que o significado da sigla está representado de forma CORRETA. (A) PIB (Produto Interno Bruto) (B) INSS (Instituto Nacional de seguro de Saúde) (C) SPC (Serviço de Proteção ao Consumidor) (D) Todas estão incorretas. Questão 16 A respeito das tecnologias, assinale a alternativa que representa a figura de um roteador. (A) (B) (C) (D) Questão 17 Assinale a alternativa que contém apenas lixo orgânico. (A) Metais, pedaços de vidros e retalhos de tecido. (B) Garrafas PET, jornais e revistas. (C) Restos de carne, restos de feijão e embalagens de plástico. (D) Restos de verduras, restos de carnes e restos de arroz. Questão 18 Com relação aos meios de transporte, assinale a alternativa que NÃO representa um meio de transporte terrestre. (A) Micro-ônibus. (B) Caminhão. (C) Barco. (D) Bicicleta. www.pciconcursos.com.br
  5. 5. Cargo: COVEIRO Página - 5 - Questão 19 O nome do programa do governo federal do Brasil, que oferece bolsas de estudo para jovens de baixa renda em universidades particulares, está representado na alternativa: (A) SISUTEC. (B) PROUNI. (C) PRONATEC. (D) FIES. Questão 20 Assinale a alternativa que NÃO representa uma fonte de energia renovável. (A) Energia obtida do Etanol. (B) Energia do Petróleo. (C) Energia Solar. (D) Energia obtida do Biodiesel. Questão 21 Sobre o atual prefeito da cidade de Ubiratã, é CORRETO afirmar que seu nome completo é: (A) José Fernandes Arantes. (B) Alencar Fernandes Lima. (C) Haroldo Fernandes Duarte. (D) Roberto Fernandes Correia. Questão 22 No dia 16 de março de 2016 (quarta-feira), a cidade de Ubiratã teve mais um estabelecimento inaugurado, para o crescimento da cidade e melhor qualidade de vida para os moradores da região. Sendo assim, qual alternativa CORRESPONDE ao estabelecimento inaugurado? (A) Unidade de Saúde Central. (B) Escola Municipal. (C) Indústria Metalúrgica. (D) Centro Municipal de Educação Infantil – CMEI. Questão 23 A Carteira Nacional de Habilitação é um documento que possui foto do portador, podendo ser usada como documento de identificação em território nacional. Esse documento permite aos brasileiros a condução de veículos. Assim, no Brasil, qual a idade mínima para tirar a habilitação? (A) 15 anos. (B) 17 anos. (C) 18 anos. (D) 20 anos. Questão 24 A bandeira do Brasil é composta de quatro cores. Qual das alternativas está CORRETA em relação às cores da bandeira? (A) Vermelho, azul, verde e branco. (B) Azul, vermelho, branco e laranja. (C) Branco, verde, preto e amarelo. (D) Verde, amarelo, azul e branco. Questão 25 Na bandeira do Brasil há uma frase. Sabendo disso, a frase é: (A) Ordem e respeito. (B) Ordem e igualdade. (C) Ordem e regresso. (D) Ordem e progresso. Questão 26 Qual o significado da sigla CTPS? (A) Comissão do Trabalho e Prevenção Social. (B) Carteira de Trabalho e Previdência Social. (C) Cadastro de Trabalho e Previdência Social. (D) Carteira de Transporte e Programa Social. Questão 27 No Brasil, temos alguns feriados nacionais, um deles é o Dia do Trabalhador que é comemorado no dia e mês: (A) 01 de abril. (B) 07 de setembro. (C) 01 de maio. (D) 21 de abril. Questão 28 Sabemos que existem materiais recicláveis e não recicláveis. Assim, quais materiais abaixo são RECICLÁVEIS? (A) Esponja de aço, garrafa pet e copos. (B) Garrafa pet, papelão e jornal. (C) Revista, embalagem metalizada e ventilador. (D) Rádio, televisão e isopor. Questão 29 Biblioteca é o espaço utilizado para guardar: (A) Livros. (B) Calçados. (C) Móveis. (D) Telefones. Questão 30 Neste ano de 2016, as eleições serão para eleger: I. Prefeito e vice-prefeito. II. Vereador. III. Presidente. IV. Senador. As assertivas CORRETAS são: (A) IV e III. (B) I e II. (C) I, II, III e IV. (D) III e II. www.pciconcursos.com.br

×