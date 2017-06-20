QUESTÃO 01 Todasaspessoasfazemdiversasatividadesemcasa.Essasatividades são necessárias para que a família possa viver em u...
QUESTÃO 05 Observeaimagemeresponda: O querealmente amenina quer? (A) A menina querquea mãenãotrabalhe mais; (B) A meninaqu...
QUESTÃO 09 Observeaimagememarquecorretamente; O que será que a mãe escreveu no bilhete surpresa? (A) Palavras deamor; (B) ...
QUESTÃO 12 Observe aimagemeresponda : -Quaisastrês palavrinhasimportantes quedevemospôremprática parasalvaro planeta? (A) ...
AVALIAÇÃO DE GEOGRAFIA - 2º ANO DO ENSINO FUNDAMENTAL 1 - 2º BIMESTRE

AVALIAÇÃO DE GEOGRAFIA DIRECIONADA AOS ALUNOS DO SEGUNDO ANO DO ENSINO FUNDAMENTAL 1.
CONCEITOS AVALIADOS: FAMÍLIA;VIVENDO EM FAMÍLIA.

  1. 1. QUESTÃO 01 Todasaspessoasfazemdiversasatividadesemcasa.Essasatividades são necessárias para que a família possa viver em umambientelimpo esaudável.Então,para que o espaço familiar se torne mais agradável, o que todas as pessoas de uma família precisam fazer? (A) Ajudar unsaos outros nas atividadesde casa; (B) Deixaro trabalhosomenteparaamamãe; (C) Nãoajudarem nada; (D) Deixartudo por fazer; QUESTÃO 02 Ospaiscuidamdosfilhos,levando-os àescola,ao médico,parapassearesedivertir.Emcasaé preciso cozinhar,lavar a louça,lavarepassararoupaelimparoscômodos.Nestesentido,écorreto afirmarque os pais responsáveissão aqueles quê: (A) Não ajudam osfilhos; (B) Não são importantes; (C) São importantesnavida dos filhos; (D) Nãose preocupamcomosfilhos; QUESTÃO 03 As criançaspodemedevemajudarnastarefasdecasa.Émuito importantequeascriançasajudemosadultos,cuidando bem do que é seu, guardando os brinquedos , arrumando a cama, as roupas e o quarto. É correto afirmar que a participação das crianças nas tarefas de casa ajudam elas a entender que tudo o que é conquistado pela família é importante e deve ser: (A) Valorizado; (B) Guardado; (C) Regado; (D) Visto; QUESTÃO 04 Você ajudaemcasa? Qual dasalternativasabaixo éumaatividadesqueécerto fazerparaajudaremcasa? (A) Desarrumaracasa; (B) Deixarbrinquedosespalhadospelacasa; (C) Deixarroupasjogadaspelochãodacasa; (D) Arrumar a camaondedorme, ESCOLA ESTADUAL CORONEL CRUZ 2º ANO DO ENSINO FUNDAMENTAL - 1º CICLO AVALIAÇÃO DE GEOGRAFIA – 2º BIMESTRE Aluno (a): Turma: Turno: Professora: Data:_____/______/2017 CONCEITOS: Família; vivendo em família.
  2. 2. QUESTÃO 05 Observeaimagemeresponda: O querealmente amenina quer? (A) A menina querquea mãenãotrabalhe mais; (B) A meninaquerqueamãetire um poucodetempoparair se divertir com ela; (C) A menina nãoquersair de casa; (D) A meninaestásendoegoísta; QUESTÃO 06 Todafamíliasereúnemuitasvezes.Podemsereunirparrezar,paraassistirtelevisão,parairao cinema,paraviajar, visitarparenteseamigos,almoçaremrestaurantes,etc. Areunião familiaréimportanteparafortaleceraamizadeeo respeito entreaspessoasdeuma: (A) Família; (B) As amigas (C)A vida de animais (D) Pessoa; QUESTÃO 07 No parque,emcasa ou viajando; todafamíliatemo direito edeve sedivertir.Essemomento dediversão familiar é necessárioeimportanteparao bom relacionamentoentretodosde casa. Observeaimagemao lado eresponda: O queafamíliaestádemonstrando? (A) A famílianãoestá desunida; (B) A famíliaestá jogandoum jogochatoetriste; (C) A famíliaestá brigando; (D) A família está feliz e se divertindo; QUESTÃO 08 Observeaimagemao lado eresponda: -Ospaisou responsáveisdevem fazercomqueos direitos de seusfilhossejam garantidos.Ea contribuição dos pais naeducação dosfilhos é muito importanteparao crescimento e sucesso dospequenos. A imagemao lado mostra: (A) A mãelendoa historinhadachapeuzinho vermelhopara afilha; (B) Há umaleiturade receitas; (C) A leitura nãoé legal; (D) Estão cantando;
  3. 3. QUESTÃO 09 Observeaimagememarquecorretamente; O que será que a mãe escreveu no bilhete surpresa? (A) Palavras deamor; (B) Umareceita; (C) Um recado; (D) Algo muitoruim; QUESTÃO 10 Leiao texto e marquecorretamente: QUESTÃO 11 As regrasdeumacasasão muito importantesefazempartedaeducaçãofamiliar. Leiaatirinhaabaixo emarque qual a regraqueo personagem precisacumprir: (A) Ele está certo; (B) Não comerdocesantesdoalmoço; (C) Amãe o deixou comer biscoito; (D) A mãenão disse nada. Texto: De mal, de bem... A família é como uma árvore Que nasce de uma semente. Ela cresce e se espalha Pelo coração da gente. Os irmãos às vezes brigam. Pai e mãe se desentendem Mas depois todos se ligam: Das ofensas se arrependem. Com o que a família do poema foi comparada? (A) A umacasa; (B) A umafamília; (C) A umaárvore; (D) A umaflor.
  4. 4. QUESTÃO 12 Observe aimagemeresponda : -Quaisastrês palavrinhasimportantes quedevemospôremprática parasalvaro planeta? (A) Reduzir, reutilizare reciclar; (B) Reciclarebrincar; (C) Reciclar,reunirerenovar; (D) Reutilizar repetire relembrar; QUESTÃO 13 -O quesignificaREUTILIZAR? (A) È não ter consciência; (B) Esquecerdoplaneta não fazer nada; (C) Tirarcoisasdosoutrose colocarem outrolugar; (D) É dá um novo usopara algumacoisaquejáfoiutilizada; QUESTÃO 14 Todacriançatemdireitodeterumafamília. Mas infelizmentearealidadedemuitascriançasno mundo émuito triste. O quemostraaimagemao lado? (A) Umacriançaquenãoprecisadenada: (B) Umacriança limpaeem casa; (C) Umacriançasujaecom fome; (D) Umacriançafeliz; QUESTÃO 15 A imagemabaixo mostra a realidadedeumacriançaderua: o quevocêvernaimagem? (A) Umacriançaquenãotem ondemorar. (B) Umacriançaquedormeem umacama; (C) Umacriançaquetem tudo; (D) Umacriançaquetem umafamília;

