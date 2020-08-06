13 things you didn't know you could do with the S Pen

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Annotate, translate, progress slides and take photos. Do more with the S Pen on the Galaxy Note20 with these 13 smart tricks.

  1. 1. 13 things you didn’t know you could do with the
  2. 2. More than a pen The S Pen isn’t just great forwriting and sketching. It’s a powerful, precise tool fordoing more with yourGalaxy device. 3:06
  3. 3. Try these 13 smart tricks using the new, refined S Pen on the Galaxy Note20 1:57
  4. 4. Don’t miss a moment – pop out yourS Pen and just start writing with screen-off notetaking. 1. Screen-off memos English (US) 1:57
  5. 5. 2. Screen Write Need to quickly mark up something you’re viewing? With Screen Write, you can add yournotes in a ﬂash.
  6. 6. 3. Annotate PDFs To annotate a longerPDF, import it into Samsung Notes, addyourfeedback, save and share. It’s also a quickwayto sign documents. 11:57
  7. 7. Galaxy Note10 4. Write on Calendar Coordinating schedules has neverbeen easier. WriteonCalendarletsyouinstantlyscreencapture yourcalendarand add handwritten notes.
  8. 8. 5. Convert your handwriting On-screen keyboard got you feeling all thumbs? Use yourS Pen to write naturally and instantly save to a Word document or an email. Pro tip SamsungNotesrecognizesphonenumberssoyoucan clickandcall. *
  9. 9. Galaxy Note10 Keep reading for 8 more tricks. Learn more about the Galaxy Note20. samsung.com/note20forwork
  10. 10. 6. Smart Select Need to share a chart from a report? Smart Select it, then copy and paste directly into an email. 11:57
  11. 11. 7. Video editing Edit videos and photos quickly and easily, adding annotations and notes over your footage with the S Pen.
  12. 12. 8. Translate HoveryourS Pen overa word orsentence for an instant translation. Then tap the sound icon to hearthe word pronounced.
  13. 13. 9. Magnify Need to get a closeup? Magnify lets you hoveroveranything on screen to zoom up to 300%.
  14. 14. Galaxy Note10 Since the S Pen on the Galaxy Note20 is BLE-connected, it can also act as a wand or remote control. Here’s how. Galaxy Note10
  15. 15. 10. Run your presentation Use the S Pen’s button to advance slides in Microsoft PowerPoint and add annotations.
  16. 16. 11. Control your camera Click on the S Pen’s button to take a photo orvideo.Swishuptoswitchcameras,and circlethepentozoominorout.
  17. 17. 12. Remote control music or media Play and pause music and shows from up to 30 feet awaywith the click of a button. Andswishupanddowntocontrolthevolume.
  18. 18. 13. Anywhere actions CustomizeyourAirActions soyou can use gesture anytime to navigateyourGalaxy device oraccess apps and features.
  19. 19. Pen precision meets PC power. ©2020 Samsung Electronics America, Inc. Samsung, Samsung Galaxy Note20 and Samsung S Pen are all trademarks of Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. their company names, product names and marks mentioned herein are property of theirrespective owners and may be trademarks orregistered trademarks. Appearance of devices mayvary. Screen images may be simulated. Learn more samsung.com/note20forwork

