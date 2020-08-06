Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. 10 reasons to upgrade to the Galaxy Note20 5G Standard Important notes Shawna Crofton New Hardwood installation 30 x 30
  2. 2. The Galaxy Note20 is a phone so powerful, it does the work of a computer. Here are10 reasons to upgrade today.
  3. 3. A lifelike pen-and-paper experience The S Pen is highly responsive and perfectlyprecise. Jot down notes, annotate PDFs, convert handwriting to text, translate languages oruse it as a remote control. Automation tools important! Quarterly objectives -Sales above forecast. - Adjust Q4 projections 1
  4. 4. 12:30 Multitask with the best of them With our fastest processor to date and memoryto spare, the GalaxyNote20 is a supercomputerin the palm ofyourhand. 2
  5. 5. Samsung DeX, now wireless Bring productivityto the big screen byconnecting wirelesslytoyourSmart TV. With Samsung DeX,your phone can powerboth a mobile and desktop experience. 3 *Wireless DeX requires a Smart TVwith Miracast support; both devices must be on the sameWiFi network.
  6. 6. Office at your fingertips The GalaxyNote20 has Ofﬁce Mobile, Outlook and OneDrive natively integrated, soyourﬁles, emails, calendarand content instantlysync across allyourdevices. 4 12:30
  7. 7. AccessyourGalaxyNote20fromyour Windows PC, including making calls, sending messages, transferring photos andviewing multiple mobile apps simultaneously. Link to Windows5 Todd’s Galaxy Smartphone
  8. 8. Along-lasting batterypowersyou throughyourbusiest days, adapting its usage to meetyourneeds. Plus, Super Fast Charging can boostyourbatteryin mere minutes. Intelligent all-day battery 1d 15h left 1d 10h left 1d 5h left 6 Actual batterylifevaries based on individual usage and settings.
  9. 9. HyperFast connectivity 5G keepsyou connected toyourworld andyourwork. Streamwithvirtuallyno lag, and share and download largeﬁles in nearreal time. 7
  10. 10. Pro-grade camera Capture incredible photos andvideowith a camera that can do it all, including 8K video,SpaceZoomandLaserAuto-Focus. 8 ProLivefocusVideoLivefocusPhoto BixbyVisionAREmoji Full OFF Laserauto-focus is onlyavailable on the GalaxyNote20 Ultra
  11. 11. Defense-grade security Samsung Knox securityis always on, protectingyour devicewhereveryou are. And the Note20’s Secure Processorgivesyou peace of mind thatyourbusiness data is always safe. 9
  12. 12. Made for business Close integrationwith cloud-based solutions like KnoxManage,andSamsung’s expert business services team,makeenterprise-wide mobile deployments a breeze. 10 Knox Manage is licensed separately
  13. 13. Ultra-Wideband The GalaxyNote20 Ultra features UWB connectivity, unlocking exciting new apps that take advantage of spatial awareness, soyou can Point to Share orlocate objects precisely. Bonus 12:30
  14. 14. ©2020 Samsung Electronics America, Inc. Samsung is a registered mark of Samsung Electronics Corp., Ltd. All brand, product, service names and logos are trademarks and/orregistered trademarks of theirrespective manufacturers and companies. The power to work. samsung.com/note20forwork

