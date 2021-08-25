4s spray-paint-500x500-4

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Business
Aug. 25, 2021
4s plastic paint is the best Quality of antoher plastic paint. This product is a quick thermoplastic modified acrylic aerosol paint. It has characteristics of flexible construcion, Good spray atomizationand high spray rate. The paint is dry quickly, high filmm fullness, excellent comprehensive physical properties such as hardness, gloss, flexibility and resistance. reach and colorful color.

High performance coating paints for repairing or covering any scratches, blemishes, and chippings on industrial or automotive parts and protect the surface from corrosive actions.
Explore the wide range of colour shades and styles for your design and decoration with perfumed glowing finish. We have varied choices and schemes of colour for your Art & Craft.
Our main Motto is to promote Do It Yourself (DIY) by 4S Spray Paints. We offers you the simplest and easiest way of experiencing painting. Our product come in cans which are easy to use and spray.
Samraj Polytex Ltd. is renowned Manufacturer, Supplier & Exporter of wide range premium quality Aerosol Spray Paints since year 1982. We have experience of more than 15 years in Spray Paint industry. We would like to introduce ourselves as premium brand “4S Spray Paint” for multi-purpose use. We also deal in our secondary market brand “Double Bell Spray Paint” for decoration purpose use. And our mass market brand “Sampro Spray Paint” for automobile sector use. These spray paints are specially formulated by using superior quality Acrylic/Polyester paint with quick drying, smell free & perfumed glowing finish. These are Do It Yourself (DIY) spray paints which gives a new look to your office equipment or household appliances, events or parties decoration and automobile parts. 4S Spray Paint is our premium product and can be easily used on any Industrial and Automotive parts, Machinery, Furniture, Glass, and Art & Craft.

