  1. 1. KAHVI
  2. 2. MISTÄ KAHVI ON SAANUT ALKUNSA? • Kahvin keksijöinä pidetään arabeja, jotka 1200-luvulla valmistivat juomaa Jemenissä. • Eurooppaan kahvi saapui 1600-luvulla • Yleisimpiä kahvilajeja ovat arabiankahvi ja kongonkahvi • Asukasta kohden Suomalaiset juovat eniten kahvia  keskimäärin 10kg per henkilö
  3. 3. KAHVIN TERVEYSHYÖTYJÄ JOITAKIN KAHVIN HYÖTYJÄ • Kahvi parantaa fyysistä suorituskykyä • Auttaa painonpudotuksessa • Laskee kuolemanriskiä jopa 25% • Kahvi suojaa kehoa sisältämillään antioksidanteilla
  4. 4. KAHVIN HAITTOJA? • Onko kahvilla olemassa haittoja? Henkilökohtainen mielipiteeni on ettei ole, mutta tieteen nimissä mainitsen teille muutaman. • Huonolaatuinen kahvi voi olla myrkyllistä • Kahvi voi tappaa, 23 litraa eli 80- 100 kuppia lyhyessä ajassa nautittuna sisältää tappavan määrän kofeiinia
  5. 5. MIKSI KAHVI ON NIIN SUOSITTUA? • Kahvi tuli historian avainhetkillä hyväksytyksi pääuskontojen toimesta • Aina, kun alkoholi kiellettiin tuli kahvista ns. ”vaihtoehto B” • Maailmanlaajuinen tuotanto kasvoi aina, kun uusille alueille siirryttiin viljelemään kahvia  Kasvavaan kysyntään kyettiin jatkuvasti vastaamaan • Moni uniikki tekijä on vaikuttanut kahvin suosioon globaalisti
  6. 6. LÄHTEET https://s-media-cache-ak0.pinimg.com/736x/34/75/0c/34750c7e4477129ebbdb0cfb162aa728.jpg https://fi.warriorcoffee.com/news/2/kahvin-12-terveyshyotya-seka-6-haittavaikutusta https://fi.wikipedia.org/wiki/Kahvi

