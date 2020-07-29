Raw Fish Dishes From Around The World Worth Trying

Eating raw fish may work up for some, while a few might be hesitant. But those who are willing to try, the return is an explosion of flavour or punchy flies of enthusiasm, depending upon where and how you're eating your fish. Raw fish can stir up questions in the mind of even the passionate or regular fish lovers. If you can't even think of eating raw fish, here are some of the recipes from around the world to motivate you and let you try at least once.