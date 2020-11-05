Conceptos Basicos de Gerencia de Yacimientos

Successfully reported this slideshow.
REPUBLICA BOLIVARIANA DE VENEZUELA MINISTERIO DEL PODER POPULAR PARA LA EDUCACIÓN UNIVERSITARIA INSTITUTO UNIVERSITARIO PO...
¿QUÉ ES UN YACIMINETO? Un yacimiento o reservorio petrolífero, es la formación y acumulación de hidrocarburos naturales me...
En una investigación geológica de un yacimiento, la planificación de actividades es fundamental a la hora de determinar la...
La Fase de Exploración se encarga de establecer y determinar las posibilidades de una región, Mediante el estudio sobre el...
FASE II – EXPLORACIÓN Geoquímica: Consiste en el análisis de muestras de sedimentos de arroyos, de suelos o de aguas, o i...
La fase de evaluación establece y presenta a su vez las capacidades físicas y geológicas del yacimiento, evaluando y valor...
LOS ELEMENTOS QUE SE DEBEN CONSIDERAR PARA LA RETROALIMENTACIÓN, SEGUIMIENTO Y MEJORAS DEL PLAN DE EXPLOTACIÓN. Se debe to...
¿CUÁLES SON LOS CRITERIOS DE VALIDACIÓN Y SELECCIÓN DE LAS MEJORES PRÁCTICAS PARA EL PLAN DE EXPLOTACIÓN DE UN YACIMIENTO?...
¿CUÁLES Y QUE CONTEMPLAN LAS FASES DE UN ESTUDIO INTEGRADO DE UN YACIMIENTO? Las fases de un plan de explotación se enfoca...
A QUE SE CONOCE COMO CICLO DE VIDA DE UN YACIMIENTO Y COMO SE RELACIONA CON EL CICLO DE VIDA DEL CAMPO. El ciclo de vida d...
  1. 1. REPUBLICA BOLIVARIANA DE VENEZUELA MINISTERIO DEL PODER POPULAR PARA LA EDUCACIÓN UNIVERSITARIA INSTITUTO UNIVERSITARIO POLITÉCNICO SANTIAGO MARIÑO CIUDAD OJEDA – ESTADO ZULIA CONCEPTOSBASICOSDEGERENCIAS DEYACIMIENTOS CONCEPTOSBASICOSDEGERENCIAS DEYACIMIENTOS ALUMNO: SHADIA RIVERO CEDULA IDENTIDAD: 27.528.912 CÓDIGO: ING. PETRÓLEO #50 PROFESOR: YENCY PIRELA MATERIA: PLANIFICACION Y CONTROL DE PRODUCCIÓN CIUDAD OJEDA, NOVIEMBRE 2020
  2. 2. ¿QUÉ ES UN YACIMINETO? Un yacimiento o reservorio petrolífero, es la formación y acumulación de hidrocarburos naturales mediante el paso del tiempo en millones de años. Se conforma de capas sedimentarias las cuales generan formaciones consecutiva, donde en cada depósito de nuevos sedimentos van aumentando los términos de presión sobre las capas terrestres, presentando así una serie de reacciones químicas de descomposición dando lugar a la formación de hidrocarburos. Los microorganismos muertos como animales terrestres o marinos, plantas marinas, el proceso de fotosíntesis y la evolución del planeta. Jugaron un papel importante para la creación del mismo. Estos yacimientos se caracterizan por su formación de rocas porosas o roca almacén. Las rocas porosas se encuentran interconectadas permitiendo la acumulación de crudo dentro de las mismas, las cuales de las rocas en su mayoría son areniscas y carbonatos cubiertas de petróleo.
  3. 3. En una investigación geológica de un yacimiento, la planificación de actividades es fundamental a la hora de determinar la ubicación y carácter físico del mismo, es importante resaltar que es un aspecto que suele subdividirse en tres Fases: pre-exploración, exploración y evaluación. ¿COMO ES LA ESTRUCTURA BÁSICA Y LA INFORMACIÓN REQUERIDA PARA EL PLAN DE EXPLOTACIÓN DE LOS YACIMIENTOS? FASE I PRE-EXPLORACION La pre-exploracion se encarga en establecer la ubicación de una zona concreta de gran extensión, la cual debe de presentar posibilidades a que exista un tipo determinado de yacimiento mineral. Es una aplicación que se trabaja en función a la información y registros que disponemos sobre el yacimiento y sobre la geología de la región de estudio como puede ser: (núcleos, muestra de canal y estudios previos), con la finalidad de definir patrón estratigráfico para las correlaciones. La evaluación geofísica, petrofísica y de ingeniería permiten establecer una interpretación en conjunto de los datos de geología y sismología los cuales son sumamente importantes para resolver los controles estructurales y estratigráficos sobre la distribución del petróleo. a)Por lo general suele ser un trabajo fundamentalmente de gabinete, con el apoyo de información bibliográfica, estudios de mapeo, fotos aéreas, imágenes de satélite e inclusive algunas salidas al campo para reconocer y establecer las zonas de estudio con mayor interés.
  4. 4. La Fase de Exploración se encarga de establecer y determinar las posibilidades de una región, Mediante el estudio sobre el terreno. En esta fase se aplican diversas técnicas, donde al final se debe corroborar o descartar las hipótesis iniciales de existencia de mineralizaciones. TÉCNICAS DE PROSPECCIÓN MINERA: Incluyen las fases de pre-exploración y exploración. Normalmente las técnicas se aplican de forma sucesiva, solo en caso de que el valor del producto sea suficiente para justificar su empleo y solo si son necesarias para complementar las técnicas que ya se hayan utilizado hasta el momento. Como pueden ser: FASE II – EXPLORACIÓN Recopilación de información: Consiste en recopilar toda la información disponible sobre el tipo de yacimiento prospectado (características geológicas, volúmenes de reservas esperables, características geométricas), así como sobre la geología de la zona de estudio y de su historial minero (tipo de explotaciones mineras que han existido, volumen de producciones, causas del cierre de las explotaciones. Geología: Se encarga en determinar en mayor o menor detalle las características de una región siempre y cuando sea necesario en cualquier prospección minera. Dentro del término geología, se engloban muchos trabajos de reconocimiento geológico del área. La cartografía geológica (o elaboración de un mapa geológico de la misma) incluye el levantamiento estratigráfico, el estudio tectónico, el estudio petrológico, hidrogeológico, etcétera. En cada caso tendrán mayor o menor importancia unos u otros, en función del control concreto que presente la mineralización investigada. Geoquímica: Consiste en el análisis de muestras de sedimentos de arroyos, de suelos o de aguas, o incluso de plantas que puedan concentrar elementos químicos relacionados con una determinada mineralización.
  5. 5. FASE II – EXPLORACIÓN Geoquímica: Consiste en el análisis de muestras de sedimentos de arroyos, de suelos o de aguas, o incluso de plantas que puedan concentrar elementos químicos relacionados con una determinada mineralización. Geofísica: Abarca toda una gama de técnicas muy diversas, la base es siempre la misma: intentar localizar rocas o minerales que presenten una propiedad física que contraste con la de los minerales o rocas englobantes; se debe saber aplicarla en un caso concreto en función de dos parámetros: su costo, que debe ser proporcional al valor del objeto de la exploración, y, la viabilidad técnica que debe considerarse a la luz del análisis preliminar de las características físicas de este mismo objeto. Perforación: Los sondeos son una herramienta vital para este proceso de estudio, ya que nos permite confirmar y determinar nuestras interpretaciones al obtener muestras del subsuelo a profundidades variables. Son una etapa especialmente importante dentro del proceso de investigación minera. Interpretación de resultados: Consiste en una toma de datos continua que hay que ir interpretando sobre la marcha, de forma que cada decisión que se tome de seguir o no con las etapas siguientes, esté fundamentada en unos datos que apoyan o no, a nuestra interpretación preliminar.
  6. 6. La fase de evaluación establece y presenta a su vez las capacidades físicas y geológicas del yacimiento, evaluando y valorando en ella el estado económico viable para el proceso de perforación del mismo; los cuales su estudio de viabilidad es de gran importancia, las cuales, al presentar todos los factores geológicos, mineros, sociales y ambientales se determinará si se establecerá o no la futura explotación del yacimiento. FASE III – EVALUCIÓN
  7. 7. LOS ELEMENTOS QUE SE DEBEN CONSIDERAR PARA LA RETROALIMENTACIÓN, SEGUIMIENTO Y MEJORAS DEL PLAN DE EXPLOTACIÓN. Se debe tomar en cuenta cada uno de los aspectos presentes tanto de estudio y registros de un yacimiento. Los avances de estudio se han centrado principalmente en los puntos siguientes: Descripción del yacimiento Determinación y monitoreo de las operaciones Determinar el área de atención o factores que impactan la calidad, salud, seguridad, eficiencia y aspectos ambientales. Yacimientos naturalmente fracturados Fracturamiento hidráulico Estimación y evaluación de nuevos proyectos de recuperación convencional y no convencional. Suministrar información geológica, sísmica, petrofísica y de yacimiento. Presentar diversas opciones tecnológicas que contribuyan a optimizar la recuperación de hidrocarburos de cada uno de los escenarios de producción. Sin embargo, se han aplicando técnicas sustentadas referentes a descripción del yacimiento como lo son: Información incompleta del yacimiento en todas sus escalas Deposición compleja de facies en el espacio Propiedades variables de roca Relación desconocida entre propiedades Abundancia relativa de muestras con información proveniente de los pozos.
  8. 8. ¿CUÁLES SON LOS CRITERIOS DE VALIDACIÓN Y SELECCIÓN DE LAS MEJORES PRÁCTICAS PARA EL PLAN DE EXPLOTACIÓN DE UN YACIMIENTO? La evaluación practica de exploración terrestre en un yacimiento se determina mediante la aplicación de monitoreos sobre el yacimiento los cuales determinaran los parámetros de control, como pueden ser:  Registros de pozos  Mapas de coordenadas  Mapas de subsuelo  Estudios mecánicos  Mapas de secciones  Correlaciones estratigráficas Este monitoreo de yacimiento muestra una serie particular de beneficios y características del yacimiento, considerando sus rasgos de evaluación y análisis sobre las pruebas de presión, optimización de producción, determinación de valores permeables, POES y la presión de fractura presente en la formación. Este proceso de estudio practico tiene como finalidad establecer y determinar un control sobre las actividades que se realizan en el plan de exploración, tomando en cuenta los recursos necesarios para llevar a cabo su ejecución, y así mismo como todos los componentes necesarios para que el proyecto se desarrolle adecuadamente.
  9. 9. ¿CUÁLES Y QUE CONTEMPLAN LAS FASES DE UN ESTUDIO INTEGRADO DE UN YACIMIENTO? Las fases de un plan de explotación se enfocan en establecer una organización que determine cada una de las prácticas idóneas que permitan la utilización de diversos recursos disponibles (humanos, tecnológicos y financieros) para maximizar las ganancias optimas de un determinado yacimiento. Un plan de explotación requiere de análisis de costos, estimaciones, inversiones de capital, costos operacionales, estudio y evolución de terreno, todo esto con la finalidad de realizar una óptima organización para determinar si es factible realizar ese proyecto con el propósito de obtener un buen recobro y ganancias sobre el yacimiento. la finalidad de un plan de explotación es gestionar, coordinar y controlar los consumos de cada explotación, para conseguir unas extracciones tales que permitan la explotación sostenible del acuífero.
  10. 10. A QUE SE CONOCE COMO CICLO DE VIDA DE UN YACIMIENTO Y COMO SE RELACIONA CON EL CICLO DE VIDA DEL CAMPO. El ciclo de vida de un yacimiento se conoce como la planificación y estructuración de ideas y posibles localizaciones sobre el área de estudio de un posible yacimiento. Durante su ciclo de vida el activo evoluciona a través de diferentes etapas que Incluyen: la fase exploratoria, la fase de desarrollo, la fase de producción y la fase de abandono. Mediante este ciclo de vida se presentan constantes cambios en los tipos de información que se requieren para la toma de decisiones sobre la administración del activo. Donde de esta manera, la primera fase de ejecución del ciclo de vida del activo, se presenta cuando el explorador necesita saber si la cuenca contiene cantidades económicamente significativas de petróleo y gas, requiere conocer la distribución del gas y del aceite en la cuenca y la calidad del aceite. En fases posteriores durante la producción inicial del activo, la información requerida incluye establecer y localizar oportunidades no probadas, definir la arquitectura interna del yacimiento, ubicar los horizontes productores y el funcionamiento adecuado de la infraestructura de producción En fases avanzadas de producción, el administrador del activo requiere saber si técnicas de recuperación avanzada trabajan y efectúan adecuadamente, A todo lo largo del ciclo de vida del activo, es importante asegurarse que el ambiente está debidamente preservado.

