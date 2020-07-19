Successfully reported this slideshow.
REPUBLICA BOLIVARIANA DE VENEZUELA MINISTERIO DEL PODER POPULAR PARA LA EDUCACIÓN UNIVERSITARIA INSTITUTO UNIVERSITARIO PO...
¿QUÉ ES UN YACIMINETO? • Un yacimiento o reservorio petrolífero, es la formación y acumulación de hidrocarburos naturales ...
A. YACIMIENTO DE PETROLEO Es el lugar donde se encuentra la acumulación de petróleo natural pudiendo ser en su estado crud...
B. YACIMIENTO DE GAS – PETROLEO La formación de yacimientos de gas – petróleo son aquellas acumulaciones de petróleo que t...
E. YACIMIENTO DE GAS ASOCIADO El gas se encarga de la producción en los yacimientos de petróleo, el gas-petróleo y gas aso...
CARACTERISTICAS DE UN YACIMIENTO Un reservorio es la acumulación de aceite, gas o agua dentro del espacio interporal de un...
POROSIDAD: La porosidad se define como el espacio vacío, dentro de una roca expresado en un porcentaje de volumen total de...
PERMIABILIDAD Y SATURACION DE AGUA PERMEABILIDAD • La permeabilidad es la capacidad que tienen los fluidos de adherirse a ...
MODELO SEDIMENTOLÓGICO ESTRUCTURAL El modelo estructural dirige la orientación geométrica de los elementos estructurales q...
MODELO SEDIMENTOLÓGICO PETROFÍSICO Un modelo petrofísico se encarga de los registros adquiridos con herramientas operadas ...
Caracterizacion Geologica

En esta presentacion resaltare las partes mas importantes sobre la caracterisacion de yacimientos y los modelos de sedimentos. espero que la presentacion sea de su agrado

Caracterizacion Geologica

  1. 1. REPUBLICA BOLIVARIANA DE VENEZUELA MINISTERIO DEL PODER POPULAR PARA LA EDUCACIÓN UNIVERSITARIA INSTITUTO UNIVERSITARIO POLITÉCNICO SANTIAGO MARIÑO CIUDAD OJEDA – ESTADO ZULIA ALUMNO: SHADIA RIVERO CEDULA IDENTIDAD: 27.528.912 CÓDIGO: ING. PETRÓLEO #50 PROFESOR: AGGNI MEDINA MATERIA A CURSAR: GEOLOGIA II CIUDAD OJEDA, 19 JULIO 2020
  2. 2. ¿QUÉ ES UN YACIMINETO? • Un yacimiento o reservorio petrolífero, es la formación y acumulación de hidrocarburos naturales mediante el paso del tiempo en millones de años. Las capas sedimentarias se generan en una formación consecutiva, donde en cada depósito de sedimentos nuevos van aumentando los términos de presión de las capas terrestres, presentando así una serie de reacciones químicas de descomposición dando lugar a la formación de hidrocarburos. • Estos yacimientos se caracterizan por su formación de rocas porosas o roca almacén. Las rocas porosas se encuentran interconectadas permitiendo la acumulación de crudo dentro de las mismas, las cuales de las rocas en su mayoría son areniscas y carbonatos cubiertas de petróleo.
  3. 3. A. YACIMIENTO DE PETROLEO Es el lugar donde se encuentra la acumulación de petróleo natural pudiendo ser en su estado crudo o ligero retenido por formaciones de rocas suprayacentes con baja permeabilidad. YACIMIENTOS SATURADOS En los yacimientos saturados el flujo de presión inicial es menor o igual que la presión de burbuja, la cual contiene una zona líquida y otra gaseosa. Esto es debido a que la composición del gas y el crudo son diferentes YACIMIENTOS NO SATURADOS En este tipo de yacimiento al igual que en los saturados, también se desarrolla las capas de gas por los vapores que se desprenden en el yacimiento al descender la presión. TIPOS DE YACIMINETO
  4. 4. B. YACIMIENTO DE GAS – PETROLEO La formación de yacimientos de gas – petróleo son aquellas acumulaciones de petróleo que tienen una capa de gas en la parte más alta de la trampa. La presión ejercida por la capa de gas sobre la del petróleo es uno de los mecanismos que contribuyen al flujo natural del petróleo hacia la superficie. C. YACIMIENTO CONDENSADO S Es un yacimiento de hidrocarburos que se encuentra en un estado gaseoso, por características específicas de presión, temperatura y composición. El gas está mezclado con otros hidrocarburos líquidos; se dice que se halla en estado saturado. D. YACIMIENTO DE GAS SECO En este tipo de yacimiento el gas es el producto principal. Son yacimientos que contienen hidrocarburos en su fase gaseosa, pero al producirlos no se forman líquidos por los cambios de presión y temperatura. TIPOS DE YACIMINETO
  5. 5. E. YACIMIENTO DE GAS ASOCIADO El gas se encarga de la producción en los yacimientos de petróleo, el gas-petróleo y gas asociado, ya que se produce conjuntamente con hidrocarburos líquidos. El gas se genera gracias a un proceso de expansión, donde la cantidad de gas esta relacionada con la presión del embace. TIPOS DE YACIMINETO
  6. 6. CARACTERISTICAS DE UN YACIMIENTO Un reservorio es la acumulación de aceite, gas o agua dentro del espacio interporal de una roca. Estos reservorios deben ser económicamente viables, permitiendo tener un volumen suficiente de hidrocarburos y remover o extraer los hidrocarburos de la roca. Las principales características principales características que forma y presenta un yacimiento de petróleos son: • POROSIDAD • PERMIABILIDAD • SATURACION DE AGUA
  7. 7. POROSIDAD: La porosidad se define como el espacio vacío, dentro de una roca expresado en un porcentaje de volumen total de la roca, que representa al volumen poroso al espacio que no ocupe una parte del esqueleto de la roca mineral contundente en la capacidad de almacenamiento del fluido que posee la roca. POROSIDAD ABSOLUTA: Es conocido como el espacio vacío que está ocupado por un fluido, incluyendo agua, aceite o gas, dado que alguna parte de este espacio estará ocupada por matriz o cemento de la roca. Este valor representa el máximo volumen obtenible de hidrocarburos. POROSIDAD EFECTIVA: El volumen de los poros interconectados o espacio intersticial presente en una roca, que contribuye al flujo de fluidos o a la permeabilidad de un yacimiento. La porosidad efectiva excluye los poros aislados y el volumen de los poros ocupado por el agua adsorbida en los minerales de arcilla u otros granos. POROSIDAD
  8. 8. PERMIABILIDAD Y SATURACION DE AGUA PERMEABILIDAD • La permeabilidad es la capacidad que tienen los fluidos de adherirse a la roca en presencia de otros fluidos inmiscibles. • Ocupar la mayor cantidad de superficie sólida posible. • La calidad de la comunicación entre los poros y es una medida de la habilidad del fluido para fluir a través de los espacios conectados. SATURACION DE AGUA • La saturación de agua es la fracción de volumen ocupa en la formación los fluidos presentes en el reservorio. Este presenta el porcentaje presente en cada fluido de la roca.
  9. 9. MODELO SEDIMENTOLÓGICO ESTRUCTURAL El modelo estructural dirige la orientación geométrica de los elementos estructurales que delimitan el yacimiento. Este modelo parte de la determinación de facies, secuencias y el ambiente sedimentario de las rocas estudiadas. MODELO COMPOSICIONAL • Litología • Minerales MODELO TEXTURAL • Tamaño de las partículas • Selección, distribución de poros, distribución de arcilla MODELO GEOMÉTRICO • Las capas puede ser macizas, homogéneas, lenticulares, laminación paralela, entrecruzada. MODELO ESTRUCTURAL • Depende del espesor de cada evento, capa o secuencia.
  10. 10. MODELO SEDIMENTOLÓGICO PETROFÍSICO Un modelo petrofísico se encarga de los registros adquiridos con herramientas operadas con cable permitiendo obtener informaciones convencionales y estructurales de las formaciones, el cual sustenta herramientas de modelado tridimensional, presentando una alternativa de optimización del mismo, enfocado en el análisis del modelo geológico de sedimentación del área, en el uso de registros de inducción tridimensional e imágenes resistivas de pozo.

