Introducing Mobile Trend Marketing – Marketing in the Modern Age. Inside this eBook, you will discover the topics about locating trends, what’s hot online changes at light speed, vision and planning can put you on top, planning pays big dividends, one hour a day can make it pay, getting organized from the get go, tools you will need, organizing your trends system, researching hot trends attitude, how you’ll make money with your hot trend blog, pay per click systems, other affiliate programs, blogging a hot trend and so much more!