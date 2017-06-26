Samir Dave 26th June 2017 Project FEL Phases & Key Deliverables
Project Phases
Project FEL Phases FEL1 FEL2 FEL3 Concept Phase BU Scope Concept Phase Phase No. 1 2 3 + 4 + 5 Activities Establishment of...
Project Processes Phases and deliverables PES R1

Project Management - FEL Phases and their key deliverables

  1. 1. Samir Dave 26th June 2017 Project FEL Phases & Key Deliverables
  2. 2. Project Phases
  3. 3. Project FEL Phases FEL1 FEL2 FEL3 Concept Phase BU Scope Concept Phase Phase No. 1 2 3 + 4 + 5 Activities Establishment of Fundamentals Preliminary Planning Basic Design +Project Authorization Planning + Cost calculation Safety Review A1 A2 A3 Concept Acceptance FEL Acceptance Cost Caculation Cost calculation Credit note for FEL3 Project AR Approval Responsibility Owner Owner Project Team Project (PM) Project Team Classification & outline of Task: Initial Proposal for Technical & Organizational Aspects of Project: Basic Design +Project Authorization Planning + Cost calculation Description of Tasks (Specification) Proposed solutions with details of Engineering Design, time schedule, cost, A.Basic Design : Establishment of final plan for technical & Organizational aspects of Project, Project Objectives ( Product, cost & time) Check alternatives & decision, Final concept for further development : PFD, P&ID ( IFD), Plant Description Preliminary process flow diagrams, Mass balance, Design equipments Process Description Process control concept Piping specs., Plant layout, Project Organization CSA Concept Building design, control design, logistic concept Logistics concept Execution strategy, Basic Time schedule Marketing plan B.Project Authorization Planning : Preparation of Documentation for authorities Submission of documents for autorization, C. Cost Calculation : Deterimation of cost, Cost calculations, Total Capital Investment, Engineering cost, Commissioning cost, CFROI, Capital value, expediture plan Project FEL Phases Milestone Key Deliverables Project Phase

×