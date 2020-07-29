Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
ADVERTIZE LESS REACH MORE !
A well thought of Idea and a High Impact Creative are 2 critical factors in the success / failure of any.. OOH Campaign......
WHERE SHOULD YOUR FOCUS BE ? Selecting the most 'amazing media sites' and also ensuring that the 'creative' that goes up o...
WE ARE 'CREATIVE COSMETIC SURGEONS'
One Of The Worlds Best 3D Creatives Agency Operate : Across Countries {HQ - Mumbai - India} USP : Creative Concepts + The ...
Quick glance at some of our work….
Before & After Enhancements Executed & Concepts
FAIR & LOVELY BILLBOARD, INDIA
FAIR & LOVELY BUS SHELTER, INDIA
KNORR SUPERSTUCTURE, MIDDLE EAST
KNORR CATEGORY DIVIDER, MIDDLE EAST
KNORR SHELF, MIDDLE EAST
KNORR FLOOR GRAPHIC, MIDDLE EAST
KNORR BILLBOARD, INDIA
KNORR BUS SHELTER, INDIA
SEDAL BILLBOARD, AUSTRALIA
LIFEBUOY SUPERSTRUCTURE, MIDDLE EAST
CLEAR BILLBOARD, SOUTH AFRICA
CLEAR SUPERSTRUCTURE, MIDDLE EAST
LUX SUPERSTRUCTURE, MIDDLE EAST
OMO TRUCK WRAP, MIDDLE EAST
OMO SUPERSTRUCTURE, MIDDLE EAST
LUX BOTANICALS SUPERSTRUCTURE, MIDDLE EAST
LUX BOTANICALS LAMPPOST SET, MIDDLE EAST
FAIR & LOVELY ANTIMARKS, INDIA
PONDS BILLBOARD & BUS SHELTER, INDIA
KWALITY WALLS BILLBOARD, INDIA
KWALITY WALLS KV, INDIA
Unilever POSM
DOMESTOS FLOOR GRAPHIC, MIDDLE EAST
LIFEBUOY FLOOR GRAPHICS
CLINIC ALL CLEAR SHAMPOO FLOOR GRAPHIC, INDIA
LIPTON FLOOR GRAPHIC, KSA
OMO, MIDDLE EAST Knorr, India
Magnum, South Africa Bru, India Axe, Kazakhstan Domestos, Turkey
Unilever | Concepts
And Many ….
Salt Glocal is a boutique agency representing products/services with unique offerings in the space of advertising, marketi...
Have a Brief ? Want more details ? Wanna chat ? Feel free to call or email us
Salt Glocal Samier Amritwar Cell & Whatsapp : +91-8652230651 samier@saltglocalfze.com
Salt Glocal Unilever Projects
Salt Glocal Unilever Projects
Salt Glocal Unilever Projects
Salt Glocal Unilever Projects
Salt Glocal Unilever Projects
Salt Glocal Unilever Projects
Salt Glocal Unilever Projects
Salt Glocal Unilever Projects
Salt Glocal Unilever Projects
Salt Glocal Unilever Projects
Salt Glocal Unilever Projects
Salt Glocal Unilever Projects
Salt Glocal Unilever Projects
Salt Glocal Unilever Projects
Salt Glocal Unilever Projects
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Salt Glocal Unilever Projects

25 views

Published on

Hi-Impact 3D Creatives Across Outdoor, Retail, Print & Digital Formats

Published in: Marketing
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Salt Glocal Unilever Projects

  1. 1. ADVERTIZE LESS REACH MORE !
  2. 2. A well thought of Idea and a High Impact Creative are 2 critical factors in the success / failure of any.. OOH Campaign... Print Campaign... Retail Campaign... Digital Campaign...
  3. 3. WHERE SHOULD YOUR FOCUS BE ? Selecting the most 'amazing media sites' and also ensuring that the 'creative' that goes up on the sites is top notch ! WHERE SHOULD YOUR FOCUS BE ?
  4. 4. WE ARE 'CREATIVE COSMETIC SURGEONS'
  5. 5. One Of The Worlds Best 3D Creatives Agency Operate : Across Countries {HQ - Mumbai - India} USP : Creative Concepts + The Effects = Creatives Look 3D 3D Creatives Across : OOH | Print | Retail | Digital | Logo | Packaging
  6. 6. Quick glance at some of our work….
  7. 7. Before & After Enhancements Executed & Concepts
  8. 8. FAIR & LOVELY BILLBOARD, INDIA
  9. 9. FAIR & LOVELY BUS SHELTER, INDIA
  10. 10. KNORR SUPERSTUCTURE, MIDDLE EAST
  11. 11. KNORR CATEGORY DIVIDER, MIDDLE EAST
  12. 12. KNORR SHELF, MIDDLE EAST
  13. 13. KNORR FLOOR GRAPHIC, MIDDLE EAST
  14. 14. KNORR BILLBOARD, INDIA
  15. 15. KNORR BUS SHELTER, INDIA
  16. 16. SEDAL BILLBOARD, AUSTRALIA
  17. 17. LIFEBUOY SUPERSTRUCTURE, MIDDLE EAST
  18. 18. CLEAR BILLBOARD, SOUTH AFRICA
  19. 19. CLEAR SUPERSTRUCTURE, MIDDLE EAST
  20. 20. LUX SUPERSTRUCTURE, MIDDLE EAST
  21. 21. OMO TRUCK WRAP, MIDDLE EAST
  22. 22. OMO SUPERSTRUCTURE, MIDDLE EAST
  23. 23. LUX BOTANICALS SUPERSTRUCTURE, MIDDLE EAST
  24. 24. LUX BOTANICALS LAMPPOST SET, MIDDLE EAST
  25. 25. FAIR & LOVELY ANTIMARKS, INDIA
  26. 26. PONDS BILLBOARD & BUS SHELTER, INDIA
  27. 27. KWALITY WALLS BILLBOARD, INDIA
  28. 28. KWALITY WALLS KV, INDIA
  29. 29. Unilever POSM
  30. 30. DOMESTOS FLOOR GRAPHIC, MIDDLE EAST
  31. 31. LIFEBUOY FLOOR GRAPHICS
  32. 32. CLINIC ALL CLEAR SHAMPOO FLOOR GRAPHIC, INDIA
  33. 33. LIPTON FLOOR GRAPHIC, KSA
  34. 34. OMO, MIDDLE EAST Knorr, India
  35. 35. Magnum, South Africa Bru, India Axe, Kazakhstan Domestos, Turkey
  36. 36. Unilever | Concepts
  37. 37. And Many ….
  38. 38. Salt Glocal is a boutique agency representing products/services with unique offerings in the space of advertising, marketing, media, retail, digital & new technology space
  39. 39. Have a Brief ? Want more details ? Wanna chat ? Feel free to call or email us
  40. 40. Salt Glocal Samier Amritwar Cell & Whatsapp : +91-8652230651 samier@saltglocalfze.com

×