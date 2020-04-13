Successfully reported this slideshow.
Apple Computer’s Supplier Hubs A tale of three cities -Sameer Shaik MBA IB
Difference’s between the Cork and Fountain Hubs Cork Hub Fountain Hub Logistics Service Provider Local Company Internation...
Changes as a part of hub Implementation • Categorizing inventory components. • Moving Hub components to off site storage. ...
Alternative solutions • Apple needs to clear the space utilized by inventory stock on-site to add more production lines to...
Sacto OPS Component data Plastic Enclosures Monitors Packaging PC Assemblies Power Supplies Mass Storage Country of Origin...
Sacramento hub implementation • Sacto OPS had much higher space requirements for component storage because of bulkier comp...
• Hub processes: • The components should be received on DDU status as the duty rate is up to 8% depending upon the compone...
Apple Computer's Supplier Hubs, A tale of three cities.

The case describes a situation faced in June 1994 by Lori Amador, head of Apple’s Supplier Management organization for its personal computer production facility in Sacramento, California.
Faced with a growing space shortage, Apple is considering various alternatives for implementing off-site storage of component parts. One particularly interesting option is the use of a supplier hub process similar to those which Apple has implemented at its facilities in Cork, Ireland and Fountain, Colorado. As part of her review of the alternatives, Lori must analyse the supplier hub concept as implanted at Cork and Fountain and determine how this could potentially address
Sacramento’s needs.

Apple Computer's Supplier Hubs, A tale of three cities.

  2. 2. Difference’s between the Cork and Fountain Hubs Cork Hub Fountain Hub Logistics Service Provider Local Company International Company Contracts Two way Three Way Information and Material tracking System Shared screens Flex sys. Shipment Process - Palletized Freight and Freight Management costs Supplier Apple Organizations Involved A total of 3 organizations involved A total of 9 organizations involved. Warehouse Type Bonded Non Dedicated Non Bonded Dedicated Choosing freight/warehouse manager No RFP RFP Logistics Recommends Irish Co. Fritz Co. Inc.
  3. 3. Changes as a part of hub Implementation • Categorizing inventory components. • Moving Hub components to off site storage. • Establishing a supplier Hub in contract with freight Forwarder. • Adding more production lines. • Agreements between Suppliers, Freight Forwarder and Apple. • Components to be stocked at the warehouse until the day of use. • Ownership remains with the supplier until the delivery at production line. • Payment was deferred until the day of use.
  4. 4. Alternative solutions • Apple needs to clear the space utilized by inventory stock on-site to add more production lines to meet the demand. • It can be solved by the implementation of the following: Establishing a company-managed warehouse near by with MRP of production facility. Having suppliers establish a local source of supply(manufacturing or stocking) and thus supplying using a JIT system. Shared manufacturing facility between Apple, Supplier in coordination with Freight forwarder. Continuous Replenishment with minimum inventory on site. Supplier Logistics Centre near a few miles of production lines. Backward Integration.
  5. 5. Sacto OPS Component data Plastic Enclosures Monitors Packaging PC Assemblies Power Supplies Mass Storage Country of Origin USA Asia Local CA US/Asia Asia Asia Freight Mode Truck Ocean Truck Air Ocean Ocean Lead Time 8 16 2 12/16 16 16 Parts per pallet 8 8 100 144 144 300 $ Value per unit 75 250 40 175 30 250 Duty Rate (% Value) 0 6 0 8 1 0 Qty. used per month 60,000 60,000 60,000 120,000 60,000 120,000 Active Suppliers 1 2 2 3 3 3
  6. 6. Sacramento hub implementation • Sacto OPS had much higher space requirements for component storage because of bulkier component parts and high volumes of products, a supplier hub would be highly beneficial. • Benefits: More production lines. Suppliers could contract with other pc manufacturers • Components to flow through hub: Monitors, PC Assemblies, Power Supplies and Mass Storage. • Lead times were 2 days shorter and reliable local transportation, the components with large lead time could be stocked offsite.
  7. 7. • Hub processes: • The components should be received on DDU status as the duty rate is up to 8% depending upon the component. • Continuous information system like Flex should be used for a better coordination and tracking of inbound components. • Inventory stock maintained should be similar to that of Fountain Hub, i.e. 10days. • Contract with International freight forwarder like Fritz Inc. who would manage customs and logistics. • Non Hub materials should be directly sent to the production facility.
