Apple Computer's Supplier Hubs, A tale of three cities.

The case describes a situation faced in June 1994 by Lori Amador, head of Apple’s Supplier Management organization for its personal computer production facility in Sacramento, California.

Faced with a growing space shortage, Apple is considering various alternatives for implementing off-site storage of component parts. One particularly interesting option is the use of a supplier hub process similar to those which Apple has implemented at its facilities in Cork, Ireland and Fountain, Colorado. As part of her review of the alternatives, Lori must analyse the supplier hub concept as implanted at Cork and Fountain and determine how this could potentially address

Sacramento’s needs.