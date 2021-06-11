Successfully reported this slideshow.
Jun. 11, 2021

5 reasons small businesses need call tracking

Tracking calls for proper marketing and advertising analytics has been crucial to the success of many small businesses. Being able to track call data is critical to keep your home sustainable, particularly during a pandemic. Call tracking is basically a system that enables you to track campaigns, which drive calls to your business. With this system, you may associate your toll-free and local numbers to your offline and online advertising, social media campaigns, and landing pages.
https://www.tycoonstory.com/resource/5-reasons-small-businesses-need-call-tracking/

  1. 1. 5 Reasons Small Businesses Need Call Tracking Tracking calls for proper marketing and advertising analytics has been crucial to the success of many small businesses. Being able to track call data is critical to keep your home sustainable, particularly during a pandemic. Small businesses in almost all sectors have had their share of setbacks and challenges. For this reason, they have to be more creative with their marketing budgets and look for better solutions to keep their current customers and find new ones. Luckily, small businesses can benefit from using call tracking solutions from companies like Dial800. Call tracking is basically a systemthat enables you to track campaigns, which drive calls to your business. With this system, you may associate your toll-free and local numbers to your offline and online advertising, social media campaigns, and landing pages. If you’re having doubts about the call tracking, below are some of the reasons why your small businesses need it.
  2. 2. 1. Improves Your Customer Service Efforts While product availability and quality are the key factors in a purchase decision, most people rank customer serviceas an important factor when deciding whether or not to do business with any company. If you think your small business has a customer service problem, use call tracking to know if your internal processes need action. With metrics, like call length and call volume, you’ll see how long your team will spend on the phone with your customers, as well as the number of calls being answered. By reviewing your call recordings, you can determine if there’s a gap or miscommunication in your customer service. Use the quantitative and qualitative data gathered from call tracking to enhance your team’s processes and offer a better customer experience. 2. Provides Insights Into Your Sales Process As a small business owner, you can’t handle all your customer interactions. By recording and tracking your incoming messages, you’ll get a complete understanding of your customers’ experience when calling your business. It also helps you understand the reason why you’re losing leads. By understanding your company’s customer service, you’ll be able to tailor your sales processes, train your agents, improve your sales copy, and accommodate staffing needs to handle the increased volumes, especially during peak hours. 3. Helps Measure The Success Of Your Campaigns Online analytics makes it easy to see how your efforts are paying off. However, how can you measure your offline efforts accurately? Well, with call tracking, you’ll have a way to track your marketing campaigns with the help of campaign- level call tracking. You can place some tracking numbers on billboards, commercials, flyers, and some traditional advertising outlets to track the success of your efforts in a
  3. 3. precise manner. By measuring the data alongside your marketing data online, you’ll have an idea of which campaigns yield the best return on investment (ROI) for your business. 4. Improves The ROI Of Your Small Business ROI is a vital performance measure. You should know that your marketing efforts and costs result in profits. All small business owners want to boost their ROI. To achieve this, track the calls from your website and pay-per-click campaigns. Then, analyze the information you’ve gathered to know what offers, marketing strategies, or ads are giving your small business new leads. Make sure to track your close rates and know the percentage of times that your sales teams close sales. To get the best results, use the data when changing your ads. 5. Helps You Recover Your Lost Leads It’s kind of frustrating when your phone leads don’t convert into paying customers or prospects. Once you hang up, the only thing you have is your customer’s phone number and whatever note you managed to take note of during the call. Using call tracking, it allows sales professionals and business owners to replay the calls and review why the leads didn’t convert. With this contextual information or call analytics, you’ll be able to see what you can do to get the leads back or transform your processes to prevent this situation in the future. Moreover, call tracking enables you to categorize and tag calls. Make a category for your lost leads and monitor your future activities from such individuals. When or if the timer feels right, try to reach out again and determine if you can get a sale from them.
  4. 4. Conclusion Phone calls play an important role in the customer journey and a key component to gain new customers. Regardless of your niche or the industry you’re in, the powerful features of call tracking will let your small business get to know more your customers and learn about their behavior. With the customer insights you’ll get from call tracking, it’ll help you measure and increase your chances to achieve success in a highly competitive market.

