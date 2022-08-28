Successfully reported this slideshow.
Your SlideShare is downloading. ×

Achievements of Indian armed forces.pptx

Aug. 28, 2022
0 likes 3 views
Upcoming SlideShare
Irresistible content for immovable prospects
Irresistible content for immovable prospects
Loading in …3
×

Check these out next

APIdays Paris 2019 - Innovation @ scale, APIs as Digital Factories' New Machi...
apidays
A few thoughts on work life-balance
Wim Vanderbauwhede
Is vc still a thing final
Mark Suster
The GaryVee Content Model
Gary Vaynerchuk
Mammalian Brain Chemistry Explains Everything
Loretta Breuning, PhD
Blockchain + AI + Crypto Economics Are We Creating a Code Tsunami?
Dinis Guarda
The AI Rush
Jean-Baptiste Dumont
AI and Machine Learning Demystified by Carol Smith at Midwest UX 2017
Carol Smith
1 of 16
1 of 16

Achievements of Indian armed forces.pptx

Aug. 28, 2022
0 likes 3 views

Download to read offline

Self Improvement

Indian army's achievements

Indian army's achievements

Self Improvement

Recommended

More Related Content

Featured

APIdays Paris 2019 - Innovation @ scale, APIs as Digital Factories' New Machi...
apidays
A few thoughts on work life-balance
Wim Vanderbauwhede
Is vc still a thing final
Mark Suster
The GaryVee Content Model
Gary Vaynerchuk
Mammalian Brain Chemistry Explains Everything
Loretta Breuning, PhD
Blockchain + AI + Crypto Economics Are We Creating a Code Tsunami?
Dinis Guarda
The AI Rush
Jean-Baptiste Dumont
AI and Machine Learning Demystified by Carol Smith at Midwest UX 2017
Carol Smith
10 facts about jobs in the future
Pew Research Center's Internet & American Life Project
Harry Surden - Artificial Intelligence and Law Overview
Harry Surden
Inside Google's Numbers in 2017
Rand Fishkin
Pinot: Realtime Distributed OLAP datastore
Kishore Gopalakrishna
How to Become a Thought Leader in Your Niche
Leslie Samuel
Visual Design with Data
Seth Familian
Designing Teams for Emerging Challenges
Aaron Irizarry
UX, ethnography and possibilities: for Libraries, Museums and Archives
Ned Potter
Study: The Future of VR, AR and Self-Driving Cars
LinkedIn
Martin Luther King's Pearl Of Wisdom!
SurveyCrest
Teaching Students with Emojis, Emoticons, & Textspeak
Shelly Sanchez Terrell
Inaugural Addresses
Booz Allen Hamilton

Related Books

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
Now What?: How to Move Forward When We're Divided (About Basically Everything) Sarah Stewart Holland
Free
Already Enough: A Path to Self-Acceptance Lisa Olivera
Free
Full Out: Lessons in Life and Leadership from America's Favorite Coach Monica Aldama
Free
How to Be Perfect: The Correct Answer to Every Moral Question Michael Schur
Free
The Gifts of Imperfection: Let Go of Who You Think You're Supposed to Be and Embrace Who You Are Brené Brown
Free
Uninvited: Living Loved When You Feel Less Than, Left Out, and Lonely Lysa TerKeurst
Free
Girl, Wash Your Face: Stop Believing the Lies About Who You Are so You Can Become Who You Were Meant to Be Rachel Hollis
Free
A Stolen Life: A Memoir Jaycee Dugard
Free
Boundaries Updated and Expanded Edition: When to Say Yes, How to Say No To Take Control of Your Life Henry Cloud
Free
Never Split the Difference: Negotiating As If Your Life Depended On It Chris Voss
Free
Girl, Stop Apologizing: A Shame-Free Plan for Embracing and Achieving Your Goals Rachel Hollis
Free
The 7 Habits of Highly Effective People: Powerful Lessons in Personal Change: 25th Anniversary Infographics Edition Stephen R. Covey
Free
The 7 Habits of Highly Effective People Personal Workbook Stephen R. Covey
Free
Dry: A Memoir Augusten Burroughs
Free
The Power of Now: A Guide to Spiritual Enlightenment Eckhart Tolle
Free
How May I Serve Karen Mathews
Free

Related Audiobooks

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
Breaking Through Your Own Glass Ceiling: Consistent, Authentic Confidence Linda González
Free
The 12-Hour Walk: Invest One Day, Unlock Your Best Life Colin O'Brady
Free
How to Navigate Life: The New Science of Finding Your Way in School, Career, and Beyond Belle Liang PhD
Free
Do Hard Things: Why We Get Resilience Wrong and the Surprising Science of Real Toughness Steve Magness
Free
Ahead of the Curve: Using Consumer Psychology to Meet Your Business Goals Shounak Banerjee
Free
Momentum: Setting Goals with Clarity, Intention, and Action Aja Marsh
Free
Stimulus Wreck: Rebuilding After a Financial Disaster Gaby Dunn
Free
Longpath: Becoming the Great Ancestors Our Future Needs – An Antidote for Short-Termism Ari Wallach
Free
How to Transform a Broken Heart: A Survival Guide for Breakups, Complicated Relationships, and Other Losses Nathalia Molina
Free
Golden: The Power of Silence in a World of Noise Justin Zorn
Free
Do You Know Who I Am?: Battling Imposter Syndrome in Hollywood Jeremy Fall
Free
Life Lessons Harry Potter Taught Me: Discover the Magic of Friendship, Family, Courage, and Love in Your Life Jill Kolongowski
Free
Courage and Crucibles: Leadership in Challenging Times Pierre Quinn
Free
Speak: Find Your Voice, Trust Your Gut, and Get From Where You Are to Where You Want To Be Tunde Oyeneyin
Free
How to Notice and Name Emotions Emma McAdam
Free
Plays Well with Others: The Surprising Science Behind Why Everything You Know About Relationships is (Mostly) Wrong Eric Barker
Free

Achievements of Indian armed forces.pptx

  1. 1. ACHIEVEMENTS OF INDIAN ARMED FORCES Made by:- Sameer gupta This Photo by Unknown Author is licensed under CC BY-NC
  2. 2. INDIAN ARMED FORCES • Indian army is 4th largest army in the world. • Indian army has 2nd most active personal in the world which is 1.45 million . • And 3rd largest reserved personal in the world which is 1.15 million. • The annual budget of Indian army is of US$66 billion . • Which is about 2.4% of the GDP . This Photo by Unknown Author is licensed under CC BY-NC-ND
  3. 3. FACTS ABOUT INDIAN ARMY • The Indian army controls the highest battlefield in the world, the Siachen Glacier, which is 5000 meters above sea level. • The Indian army has the biggest ‘voluntary’ military force in the world. • The Bailey bridge, the highest altitude bridge in the world, is built by the Indian army. • We also have a horsed cavalry regiment, one of the last 3 remaining in the world! • The Indian army has never initiated the first attack or engaged in a military coup to gain power or govern a nation. • Agni and Prithvi are the two most accurate nuclear-capable basaltic missiles in the world in their respective categories.
  4. 4. FACTS ABOUT INDIAN ARMY • As part of the Operation Rahat, the Indian army evacuated many people the massive flood in Uttarakhand. It was one of the biggest civilian rescue operations ever carried out in the world! • The Indian army’s High Altitude Warfare School (HAWS) is considered as one of the most elite training centers in the world. • Indian army also has an outstation base in Tajikistan. This Photo by Unknown Author is licensed under CC BY-NC-ND
  5. 5. INDIAN ARMY OPERATIONS 1.During First Kashmir War(1947) 2.Operation Polo (1948) – Indian armed forces ended the rule of the Nizam of Hyderabad and led to the incorporation of the princely state of Hyderabad in Southern India, into the Indian Union. 3.Operation Vijay (1961) – the operation by the Military of India that led to the capture of Goa, Daman and Diu and Anjidiv Islands from the Portuguese colonial holding in 1961. 4.During Sino-Indian War (1962) 5.During Second Kashmir War (1965) 6.During Bangladesh Liberation War(1971) 7.During Siachen conflict (1980) 8.Operation Blue Star (1984) 9.Operation Woodrose (1984) 10.Operation Meghdoot (1984) — Indian military’s capture of the majority of Siachen Glacier.
  6. 6. INDIAN ARMY OPERATIONS 1. Operation Pawan (1987) – Operations by the Indian Peace Keeping Force to take control of Jaffna from the LTTE in late 1987 to enforce the disarmament of the LTTE as a part of the Indo-Sri Lankan Accord. 2. Operation Viraat (1988) – It was an anti-insurgency operation launched by the IPKF against the LTTE in April 1988 in Northern Sri Lanka. 3. Operation Trishul (1988) – Along with Operation Viraat, was an anti-insurgency operation launched by the IPKF against the LTTE in April 1988 in Northern Sri Lanka. 4. Operation Checkmate (1988) – It was an anti-insurgency operation carried out by the IPKF against the LTTE in the Vadamarachi area of northern Sri Lanka in June 1988. 5. Operation Cactus (1988) — Indian armed forces oust Tamil nationalist mercenaries of PLOTE who instigated a coup in Malé in the Maldives. 6. Operation Vijay (1999) – name of the successful Indian operation to push back the infiltrators from the Kargil Sector, in the 1999 Kargil War. 7. Operation Parakram (2001) 8. Operation Black Tornado, and Operation Cyclone, (2008) 9. Operation Goodwill- humanitarian tasks in J&K 10.Operation Good Samaritan- humanitarian tasks in Manipur/Nagaland 11.Operation Calm Down (2016) – Jammu and Kashmir 12.Operation Sahyog (2018) – Kerela – Indian Army launched Operation Sahyog to rescue people in flood-hit Kerala. Indian Army has deployed its men and machinery into disaster relief and rescue operations at Kannur, Kozhikode, Wayanad and Idukki after incessant rain. 13.Operation Randori Behak (2020) – Jammu and Kashmir
  7. 7. KARGIL WAR (3MAY – 26 JULY 1999) • The Kargil War, also known as the Kargil conflict, was an armed conflict between India and Pakistan that took place between May and July 1999 in the Kargil district of Kashmir. The cause of the war was the infiltration of Pakistani soldiers and Kashmiri militants into positions on the Indian side of the Line of Control, which serves as the de facto border between the two nations. Pakistan blamed the fighting entirely on independent Kashmiri insurgents; however, documents left behind by casualties and later statements by Pakistan's Prime Minister and Chief of Army Staff showed involvement of Pakistani paramilitary forces. The Indian Army, supported by the air force, attacked the Pakistani positions and, with international diplomatic support, eventually forced a Pakistani withdrawal across the Line of Control (LoC).
  8. 8. KARGIL WAR • The war is one of the most recent examples of high altitude warfare in mountainous terrain, and posed significant logistical problems for the combating sides. This was the first ground war between the two countries after they had developed nuclear weapons. (India and Pakistan both test-detonated fission devices in May 1998, though the first Indian nuclear test was conducted in 1974.) The conflict led to heightened tensions between the two nations and increased defense spending on the part of India. In Pakistan, the aftermath caused instability to the government and the economy, and on October 12, 1999 a coup d'etat by the military placed army chief Pervez Musharraf in power.
  9. 9. CAPTAIN VIKRAM BATRA • Captain Vikram Batra PVC (9 September 1974 – 7 July 1999) was an officer of the Indian Army. He was posthumously awarded the Param Vir Chakra, the highest military decoration of the Republic of India, for his actions during the 1999 Kargil War. Batra was killed in action by Pakistani troops around Area Ledge, Point 4875 in Kargil, erstwhile Jammu and Kashmir on 7 July, during the three-month-long conflict. • Captain Vikram Batra, the Kargil War hero who paid the ultimate sacrifice for his nation, was from Ghuggar village in Himachal Pradesh, near Palampur. • He has been honored with several landmarks being named after him: The historic capture of point 4875 led to the mountain being named ‘ Batra top’ in his honor.
  10. 10. CAPTAIN VIKRAM BATRA This Photo by Unknown Author is licensed under CC BY-SA-NC This Photo by Unknown Author is licensed under CC BY-SA
  11. 11. SURGICAL STRIKE • On 29 September, eleven days after the Uri attack, the Indian Army conducted surgical strikes against suspected militants in Pakistani-administered Kashmir. Lt Gen Ranbir Singh, Indian Director General of Military Operations (DGMO), said that it had received "very credible and specific information" about "terrorist teams" who were preparing to "carry out infiltration and conduct terrorist strikes inside Jammu and Kashmir and in various metros in other states". The Indian action was meant to pre-empt their infiltration. • India presented its operation as preemptive self-defense against terrorism, striking against terrorist infrastructure along with "those who are trying to support them." Columnist Ankit Panda thought the latter included Pakistani soldiers or the elements of Pakistani state.
  12. 12. SURGICAL STRIKE • Pakistan denied that such surgical strikes occurred. The Inter-Services Public Relations said that there had been only "cross border firing". • Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif condemned the "unprovoked and naked aggression of Indian forces", and said that Pakistani military was capable of thwarting any attacks by India.
  13. 13. PROCEDURE OF SURGICAL STRIKE 1. Operation begins around 12.30 am on Wednesday. According to reports, paratroopers from Special Forces were involved. 2. The commandos were airdropped at the LoC, from where they crossed over to the Pakistani side. 3. According to sources, Indian commandos entered three kilometers across the Line of Control to conduct the 'surgical strikes' 4. The strikes were carried out in Bhimber, Hot spring, Keel & Lipa sectors, on Pak's side of LoC, according to reports.
  14. 14. PROCEDURE OF SURGICAL STRIKE 5. The location was 500 meters-2 Km across LoC, sources said 6. 7 terror launch pads were destroyed during the surgical strike 7. 38 terrorists and 2 Pakistani soldiers were killed in Indian Army surgical strikes, no Indian casualties. Those killed included terrorists, their guides and handlers 8. Helicopters were used. Mission, according to reports, ended at 4.30 am
  15. 15. Picture hall This Photo by Unknown Author is licensed under CC BY-SA
  16. 16. SLOGAN

×