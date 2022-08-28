Achievements of Indian armed forces.pptx

1.
ACHIEVEMENTS OF INDIAN
ARMED FORCES
2.
INDIAN ARMED FORCES
• Indian army is 4th largest army in the world.
• Indian army has 2nd most active personal in the world which is 1.45 million .
• And 3rd largest reserved personal in the world which is 1.15 million.
• The annual budget of Indian army is of US$66 billion .
• Which is about 2.4% of the GDP
3.
FACTS ABOUT INDIAN ARMY
• The Indian army controls the highest battlefield in the world, the Siachen Glacier, which is 5000
meters above sea level.
• The Indian army has the biggest ‘voluntary’ military force in the world.
• The Bailey bridge, the highest altitude bridge in the world, is built by the Indian army.
• We also have a horsed cavalry regiment, one of the last 3 remaining in the world!
• The Indian army has never initiated the first attack or engaged in a military coup to gain power
or govern a nation.
• Agni and Prithvi are the two most accurate nuclear-capable basaltic missiles in the world in
their respective categories.
4.
FACTS ABOUT INDIAN ARMY
• As part of the Operation Rahat, the Indian army evacuated many people the massive flood in
Uttarakhand. It was one of the biggest civilian rescue operations ever carried out in the world!
• The Indian army’s High Altitude Warfare School (HAWS) is considered as one of the most elite
training centers in the world.
• Indian army also has an outstation base in Tajikistan.
5.
INDIAN ARMY
OPERATIONS
1.During First Kashmir War(1947)
2.Operation Polo (1948) – Indian armed forces ended the rule of the Nizam
of Hyderabad and led to the incorporation of the princely state of
Hyderabad in Southern India, into the Indian Union.
3.Operation Vijay (1961) – the operation by the Military of India that
led to the capture of Goa, Daman and Diu and Anjidiv Islands from the
Portuguese colonial holding in 1961.
4.During Sino-Indian War (1962)
5.During Second Kashmir War (1965)
6.During Bangladesh Liberation War(1971)
7.During Siachen conflict (1980)
8.Operation Blue Star (1984)
9.Operation Woodrose (1984)
10.Operation Meghdoot (1984) — Indian military’s capture of the majority
of Siachen Glacier.
6.
INDIAN ARMY OPERATIONS
1. Operation Pawan (1987) – Operations by the Indian Peace Keeping Force to take control of Jaffna from the LTTE in late 1987
to enforce the disarmament of the LTTE as a part of the Indo-Sri Lankan Accord.
2. Operation Viraat (1988) – It was an anti-insurgency operation launched by the IPKF against the LTTE in April 1988 in
Northern Sri Lanka.
3. Operation Trishul (1988) – Along with Operation Viraat, was an anti-insurgency operation launched by the IPKF against the
LTTE in April 1988 in Northern Sri Lanka.
4. Operation Checkmate (1988) – It was an anti-insurgency operation carried out by the IPKF against the LTTE in the
Vadamarachi area of northern Sri Lanka in June 1988.
5. Operation Cactus (1988) — Indian armed forces oust Tamil nationalist mercenaries of PLOTE who instigated a coup in Malé in
the Maldives.
6. Operation Vijay (1999) – name of the successful Indian operation to push back the infiltrators from the Kargil Sector, in
the 1999 Kargil War.
7. Operation Parakram (2001)
8. Operation Black Tornado, and Operation Cyclone, (2008)
9. Operation Goodwill- humanitarian tasks in J&K
10.Operation Good Samaritan- humanitarian tasks in Manipur/Nagaland
11.Operation Calm Down (2016) – Jammu and Kashmir
12.Operation Sahyog (2018) – Kerela – Indian Army launched Operation Sahyog to rescue people in flood-hit Kerala. Indian Army
has deployed its men and machinery into disaster relief and rescue operations at Kannur, Kozhikode, Wayanad and Idukki
after incessant rain.
13.Operation Randori Behak (2020) – Jammu and Kashmir
7.
KARGIL WAR (3MAY – 26 JULY 1999)
• The Kargil War, also known as the Kargil conflict, was an armed
conflict between India and Pakistan that took place between May and July 1999 in
the Kargil district of Kashmir. The cause of the war was the infiltration of Pakistani
soldiers and Kashmiri militants into positions on the Indian side of the Line of
Control, which serves as the de facto border between the two nations. Pakistan
blamed the fighting entirely on independent Kashmiri insurgents; however,
documents left behind by casualties and later statements by Pakistan's Prime
Minister and Chief of Army Staff showed involvement of Pakistani paramilitary
forces. The Indian Army, supported by the air force, attacked the Pakistani positions
and, with international diplomatic support, eventually forced a Pakistani withdrawal
across the Line of Control (LoC).
8.
KARGIL WAR
• The war is one of the most recent examples of high altitude warfare in mountainous
terrain, and posed significant logistical problems for the combating sides. This was
the first ground war between the two countries after they had developed nuclear
weapons. (India and Pakistan both test-detonated fission devices in May 1998,
though the first Indian nuclear test was conducted in 1974.) The conflict led to
heightened tensions between the two nations and increased defense spending on
the part of India. In Pakistan, the aftermath caused instability to the government and
the economy, and on October 12, 1999 a coup d'etat by the military placed army
chief Pervez Musharraf in power.
9.
CAPTAIN VIKRAM BATRA
• Captain Vikram Batra PVC (9 September 1974 – 7 July 1999) was an officer of
the Indian Army. He was posthumously awarded the Param Vir Chakra, the highest
military decoration of the Republic of India, for his actions during the 1999 Kargil
War. Batra was killed in action by Pakistani troops around Area Ledge, Point 4875
in Kargil, erstwhile Jammu and Kashmir on 7 July, during the three-month-long
conflict.
• Captain Vikram Batra, the Kargil War hero who paid the
ultimate sacrifice for his nation, was from Ghuggar village
in Himachal Pradesh, near Palampur.
• He has been honored with several landmarks being named after him: The historic capture of point
4875 led to the mountain being named ‘ Batra top’ in his honor.
10.
CAPTAIN VIKRAM BATRA
11.
SURGICAL STRIKE
• On 29 September, eleven days after the Uri attack, the Indian Army conducted
surgical strikes against suspected militants in Pakistani-administered Kashmir. Lt
Gen Ranbir Singh, Indian Director General of Military Operations (DGMO), said that
it had received "very credible and specific information" about "terrorist teams" who
were preparing to "carry out infiltration and conduct terrorist strikes inside Jammu
and Kashmir and in various metros in other states". The Indian action was meant to
pre-empt their infiltration.
• India presented its operation as preemptive self-defense against terrorism, striking
against terrorist infrastructure along with "those who are trying to support them."
Columnist Ankit Panda thought the latter included Pakistani soldiers or the elements
of Pakistani state.
12.
SURGICAL STRIKE
• Pakistan denied that such surgical strikes occurred. The Inter-Services Public
Relations said that there had been only "cross border firing".
• Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif condemned the "unprovoked and naked
aggression of Indian forces", and said that Pakistani military was capable of
thwarting any attacks by India.
13.
PROCEDURE OF SURGICAL STRIKE
1. Operation begins around 12.30 am on Wednesday. According to reports,
paratroopers from Special Forces were involved.
2. The commandos were airdropped at the LoC, from where they crossed over to the
Pakistani side.
3. According to sources, Indian commandos entered three kilometers across the Line
of Control to conduct the 'surgical strikes'
4. The strikes were carried out in Bhimber, Hot spring, Keel & Lipa sectors, on Pak's
side of LoC, according to reports.
14.
PROCEDURE OF SURGICAL STRIKE
5. The location was 500 meters-2 Km across LoC, sources said
6. 7 terror launch pads were destroyed during the surgical
strike
7. 38 terrorists and 2 Pakistani soldiers were killed in Indian
Army surgical strikes, no Indian casualties. Those killed
included terrorists, their guides and handlers
8. Helicopters were used. Mission, according to reports, ended
at 4.30 am
15.
Picture hall
