Esta es la presentación del proyecto Colombian Truckers APP

Published in: Small Business & Entrepreneurship
Aapp presentacion colombian_truckers_slide_share_2020

  1. 1. Presentación Colombian Truckers APP
  2. 2. Quienes somos? Nosotros somos la comunidad en redes sociales camioneras mas grande de Colombia con presencia en los principales medios de comunicación web sincrónicos y asincrónicos, gozamos de reconocimiento a nivel nacional como la principal red de apoyo para el transportador ya que brindamos un amplio flujo de información útil para el desarrollo de las labores en carretera tales como: estado de las vías, actualidad jurídica por medio del desarrollo audiovisual Héroes En Carretera, las mejores ofertas de carga de nuestras empresas aliadas, restricciones vehiculares y todo el apoyo que da nuestra mesa de ayuda siempre presta en atender las necesidades del gremio. La propuesta de valor de Colombian Truckers va mas lejos de las redes sociales para este 2020 vamos a publicar nuestra aplicación que servirá como la principal herramienta para el sector conectando a los diferentes actores de la carga generando un ecosistema saludable para todos aumentando la productividad de todos los participantes tratando de articular diferentes servicios directos y conexos para el correcto desarrollo de la actividad.
  3. 3. Misión Nuestra Misión es romper con las asimetrías de información que existen en la cadena logística acercando a los diferentes actores por medio de un canal de comunicación directo eliminando intermediarios nocivos que fomentan las malas practicas en el sector utilizando las herramientas disponibles y creando propias para así seguir masificando nuestra marca así mismo fomentando el crecimiento de nuestros seguidores o usuarios de la misma manera como la de las empresas aliadas al proyecto, en este orden de ideas fomentamos la creación y crecimiento de un eco sistema en el transporte de carga por carretera que hace simbiosis entre todos los integrantes por medio de interacciones transparentes que fomentan el crecimiento mutuo.
  4. 4. Nuestra Visión es seguir trabajando el siguiente Quinquenio hasta el 2025 para seguir posicionándonos como Comunidad y evolucionar como empresa desarrolladora de todo tipo de soluciones y herramientas tecnológicas móviles enfocadas a mejorar todo el contexto logístico nacional e internacional desde todas las aristas que componen la actividad. Partiendo desde nuestra experiencia fortalecer todos los procesos de los aliados que estén vinculados con el proyecto sirviendo de herramienta de ventaja competitiva haciendo todo tipo de adaptaciones tecnológicas desde la inmersión en el sector. Visión
  5. 5. • Comunity Manager. • Influence Marketing. • Asesoría técnica en procesos de transporte de carga por carretera en implementación de todo tipo de procesos. • Asesoría jurídica de procesos ante Súper Intendencia De Puertos Y Transportes y Ministerio De Transporte. • Capacitación personal en diferentes temas como: vehículos con deficiencia en su matricula inicial, Peso Bruto Vehicular, actualizaciones de norma entre otros. • Acompañamiento en habilitación como empresa de transporte. • Creación de herramientas web y móviles personalizadas. • Respaldo desde mesa de ayuda 24 / 7 de ser requerido. • Servicio de información desde las herramientas propias de Colombian Truckers. Nuestros Servicios
  6. 6. Como estamos estructurados en Face Book Fan Page Colombian Truckers Likes : 150,000 Seguidores: 200,000 Fan Page Proyecto Transportador Colombiano PTC Likes : 30,000 Seguidores: 30,000 Grupo Colombian Truckers Colombiano PTC Miembros: 93,000 Grupo Dodge 600 Colombiano PTC Miembros: 125,000
  7. 7. Como estamos estructurados en You Tube, Instagram y Whats App Perfil Instagram Colombian Truckers Seguidores: 11,700 Canal de You Tube Colombian Truckers Suscriptores: 4,700 Reproducciones:1’300,000 Grupo Whats App Colombian Truckers 100 grupos marca propia Con un promedio de 220 miembros cada uno Listas de difusión en Whats App con un Alcance de 8,000 personas
  8. 8. Como funciona el proceso de difusión en 3 pasos Paso 1: El despachador crea una nueva solicitud de carga desde su perfil Paso 3: La solicitud es publicada por toda nuestra comunidad Wapp, Face Book, Instagram,Twitter, Colombian Truckers App Paso 2: La carga es publicada en La app
  9. 9. Nuestro ecosistema
  10. 10. Martin A Carvajal Serna Gerente Comercial Colombian Truckers Celular: 3045287827 mcarvajal@colombiantruckers.com Luis A Suarez Padilla Gerente Operativo Colombian Truckers Celular: 3138831176 lasp@colombiantruckers.com Muchas Gracias

