Samar Sharma ssharma@cisco.com PLB: Pervasive Load-Balancing
Agenda • Problem statement • PLB Concept • Benefits • Deployment scenarios • Packet flows • Management
Problem statement • There is no load-balancer today that scales for the East-West traffic • There is no telemetry/analytic...
PLB • Entire fabric acts as a massive load-balancer • Entire fabric acts as a massive telemetry/analytics engine • Clients...
Load-balancing Everywhere Clients Servers L4-L7 Appliances Switching Fabric Each entry point acts as load-balancer and tel...
Elastic Data Center Clients Servers L4-L7 Appliances Switching Fabric PLB Analytics allow to expand/shrink the services an...
PLB Deployment MAN/WAN FW1 FW2 FW3 Loadbalance the traffic to devices, such as Firewalls
Benefits : Slide 1 • Very low CAPEX and OPEX • Analytics & Telemetry: Massive data from all switches across the fabric • B...
Benefits : Slide 2 • Platform agnostic, eg, Nexus 9k/7k • Works in VXLAN/EVPN/BGP, FabricPath, DFA fabrics • Synchronizati...
Analytics and Telemetry • PLB sits on the path between clients, servers, L4-L7 services. This is very valuable. – There ar...
Elastic Data Center • Build a truly Elastic Data Center • Based on the Analytics and telemetry, provide details about when...
Recommendation System • Based on the Analytics and telemetry, provide recommendations • Provide information about the bott...
Deployment scenarios • Non-DSR SLB • WAAS/WCCP Insertion • Firewall Cluster LB • DSR SLB – Client and server/FW on differe...
PLB Configuration CLI Command Description plb Creates a PLB service instance and parameters for it. plb l3-device-group Cr...
Show commands • show running-config plb-services – Displays the running configuration of all PLB services on a VDC or ToR/...
Management • Puppet/Chef • REST APIs • NX-API • CLI on each switch • DCNM • Others..
References and more info Config guide http://www.cisco.com/c/en/us/td/docs/switches/datacenter/pf/configuratio n/guide/b-p...
