Successfully reported this slideshow.
Your SlideShare is downloading.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
REPÚBLICA BOLIVARIANA DE VENEZUELA MINISTERIO DEL PODER POPULAR PARA LA EDUCACIÓN UNIVERSITARIA, CIENCIA Y TECNOLOGÍA INST...
Se plantea la localización de una empresa de siderúrgica, los analistas establecieron las condiciones del estudio correspo...
Hugh Leach Corp., fabricante de máquinas herramienta, quiere trasladarse a unas instalaciones mayores. Se han identificado...
Todd’s Video, una importante cadena de venta de televisores y alquiler de vídeos, con sede en Nueva Orleans, está a punto ...
Metodos de localiacion
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×
Engineering
Aug. 26, 2021
46 views

0

Share

Download to read offline

Metodos de localiacion

Download to read offline

Engineering
Aug. 26, 2021
46 views

Ingenieria

Recommended

Related Books

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
So You Want to Start a Podcast: Finding Your Voice, Telling Your Story, and Building a Community That Will Listen Kristen Meinzer
(5/5)
Free
The Future Is Faster Than You Think: How Converging Technologies Are Transforming Business, Industries, and Our Lives Peter H. Diamandis
(5/5)
Free
No Filter: The Inside Story of Instagram Sarah Frier
(5/5)
Free
Bezonomics: How Amazon Is Changing Our Lives and What the World's Best Companies Are Learning from It Brian Dumaine
(4.5/5)
Free
Live Work Work Work Die: A Journey into the Savage Heart of Silicon Valley Corey Pein
(4/5)
Free
Talk to Me: How Voice Computing Will Transform the Way We Live, Work, and Think James Vlahos
(3/5)
Free
SAM: One Robot, a Dozen Engineers, and the Race to Revolutionize the Way We Build Jonathan Waldman
(5/5)
Free
From Gutenberg to Google: The History of Our Future Tom Wheeler
(2/5)
Free
Autonomy: The Quest to Build the Driverless Car—And How It Will Reshape Our World Lawrence D. Burns
(5/5)
Free
Everybody Lies: Big Data, New Data, and What the Internet Can Tell Us About Who We Really Are Seth Stephens-Davidowitz
(4/5)
Free
Life After Google: The Fall of Big Data and the Rise of the Blockchain Economy George Gilder
(4/5)
Free
Future Presence: How Virtual Reality Is Changing Human Connection, Intimacy, and the Limits of Ordinary Life Peter Rubin
(4/5)
Free
Uncommon Carriers John McPhee
(4/5)
Free
The Victorian Internet: The Remarkable Story of the Telegraph and the Nineteenth Century's On-line Pioneers Tom Standage
(3.5/5)
Free
How to Drive: Real World Instruction and Advice from Hollywood's Top Driver Ben Collins
(3.5/5)
Free
Understanding Media: The Extensions of Man Marshall McLuhan
(4/5)
Free

Related Audiobooks

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
If Then: How the Simulmatics Corporation Invented the Future Jill Lepore
(4.5/5)
Free
Liftoff: Elon Musk and the Desperate Early Days That Launched SpaceX Eric Berger
(5/5)
Free
The Science of Time Travel: The Secrets Behind Time Machines, Time Loops, Alternate Realities, and More! Elizabeth Howell
(2.5/5)
Free
Einstein's Fridge: How the Difference Between Hot and Cold Explains the Universe Paul Sen
(4.5/5)
Free
Second Nature: Scenes from a World Remade Nathaniel Rich
(5/5)
Free
Spooked: The Trump Dossier, Black Cube, and the Rise of Private Spies Barry Meier
(5/5)
Free
Driven: The Race to Create the Autonomous Car Alex Davies
(4.5/5)
Free
Test Gods: Virgin Galactic and the Making of a Modern Astronaut Nicholas Schmidle
(5/5)
Free
Lean Out: The Truth About Women, Power, and the Workplace Marissa Orr
(4/5)
Free
Blockchain: The Next Everything Stephen P. Williams
(4/5)
Free
Uncanny Valley: A Memoir Anna Wiener
(4/5)
Free
A World Without Work: Technology, Automation, and How We Should Respond Daniel Susskind
(4.5/5)
Free
User Friendly: How the Hidden Rules of Design Are Changing the Way We Live, Work, and Play Cliff Kuang
(4/5)
Free
Digital Renaissance: What Data and Economics Tell Us about the Future of Popular Culture Joel Waldfogel
(3.5/5)
Free
Bitcoin Billionaires: A True Story of Genius, Betrayal, and Redemption Ben Mezrich
(4.5/5)
Free
The Players Ball: A Genius, a Con Man, and the Secret History of the Internet's Rise David Kushner
(4.5/5)
Free

  • Be the first to like this

Metodos de localiacion

  1. 1. REPÚBLICA BOLIVARIANA DE VENEZUELA MINISTERIO DEL PODER POPULAR PARA LA EDUCACIÓN UNIVERSITARIA, CIENCIA Y TECNOLOGÍA INSTITUTO UNIVERSITARIO POLITÉCNICO “SANTIAGO MARIÑO” EXTENSION MATURIN METODOS DE LOCALIZACION Autor(a): Samar Márquez CI:27.719.953 Docente de la asignatura: Ing. Daniel Flores Maturín, Agosto 2021
  2. 2. Se plantea la localización de una empresa de siderúrgica, los analistas establecieron las condiciones del estudio correspondiente y se llego a la siguiente conclusión: Factores Ponderación % Paris Tokio Milán Oslo Seúl Fuentes de Materia Prima 24 43 95 80 94 70 Materias Primas Substitutas 25 42 76 49 63 85 Industrias Instaladas 17 87 91 73 54 62 Confiabilidad de Servicio de Energía Eléctrica 14 43 70 69 87 70 Disponibilidad de Agua 10 85 50 81 70 93 Desarrollo Industrial 8 63 76 81 84 86 Desarrollo Urbano 2 54 84 73 50 80  Desarrolle el método de los factores ponderados y determine cuál es la ubicación idónea, según los resultados obtenidos.
  3. 3. Hugh Leach Corp., fabricante de máquinas herramienta, quiere trasladarse a unas instalaciones mayores. Se han identificado dos lugares alternativos: Bonham y McKinney. Bonham tendría unos costes fijos de 800.000 dólares al año y unos costes variables de 14.000 dólares por unidad producida. McKinney tendría unos costes fijos anuales de 920.000 dólares y unos costes variables de 13.000 dólares por unidad. De manera grafica responda los siguientes planteamientos  Para un volumen de producción de 1000 unidades anuales ¿En qué punto tendrían ambos lugares los mismos costos totales?  ¿Para qué intervalo de producción sería mejor Bonham  ¿Para qué intervalo sería mejor McKinney?
  4. 4. Todd’s Video, una importante cadena de venta de televisores y alquiler de vídeos, con sede en Nueva Orleans, está a punto de abrir su primer local en Mobile, Alabama, y quiere elegir un lugar que esté en el centro del núcleo de población de Mobile. Todd analiza los siete distritos de Mobile, marca en un mapa las coordenadas del centro de cada distrito, y se fija en la población para utilizarla como ponderación. ¿En qué coordenadas de centro de gravedad debe abrirse el nuevo local? (1%)

    Be the first to comment

Ingenieria

Views

Total views

46

On Slideshare

0

From embeds

0

Number of embeds

0

Actions

Downloads

0

Shares

0

Comments

0

Likes

0

×