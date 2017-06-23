PSYCHOLOGICAL THEORIES AND RESEARCH IN JUVENILE DELINQUENCY A. Samanvithaa M.Phil Clinical Psychology
INTRODUCTION  Crime: It is defined as a deviant behavior that violates prevailing norms, specifically, cultural standards...
INTRODUCTION  Psychologically-based criminologists explain criminal behavior as the consequence of individual factors, su...
DELINQUENCY  Early beginners not only commit more crimes, but also continue longer. STAGES:  Emergence (8-12) : Child be...
DELINQUENCY PATTERNS OF BEHAVIOR:  Some boys – occupational aspirations, highly motivated in school, conformist in behavi...
PSYCHOPATHIC PERSONALITY  Psychopathic personality is characterized by affective and interpersonal traits such as egocent...
PSYCHOPATHIC PERSONALITY  Studies – individuals – incapable of feeling guilt, remorse or empathy for their actions.  Cun...
PSYCHOPATHIC PERSONALITY  Theories of psychopathy – more serious and violent delinquent acts.  Theorists – serious and p...
ASOCIAL AND ANTI-SOCIAL BEHAVIOR  Draw a distinction between the inability to control or inhibit impulses toward socially...
PSYCHOLOGICAL FACTORS  A family history of Delinquency.  Parental Personality Disorders.  Dysfunctional family pattern ...
Thus, to understand crime, we need to look for deeper and less obvious explanations of criminal behavior than are usually ...
PSYCHOANALYTIC THEORY  Id, Ego, Superego.  Id – instinctual drives; Ego – understood social norms that harness the id; S...
PSYCHOANALYTIC THEORY  Since they lack guilt-inducing conscience – falls prey – temptation of the moment, truanting, lyin...
PSYCHOANALYTIC THEORY  Features of early upbringing – interfere with superego formation.  Include child’s earliest exp. ...
PSYCHOANALYTIC THEORY  Mother – hostile – child obeys under observation, but no internal constraints.  A child who exper...
PSYCHOANALYTIC THEORY  In essence, delinquent behavior is seen as the external manifestation of an internal disease.  Er...
BEHAVIOR AND LEARNING THEORIES  Behaviorists – delniquents – low frustration tolerance; quickly lose patience and become ...
BEHAVIOR AND LEARNING THEORIES  Delinquents – badly behaved and socially unconforming – slow in conditioning, high on inh...
BEHAVIOR AND LEARNING THEORIES  Below average introversion – slow conditioning, low aspiration, low reaction to stress, l...
INTLLIGENCE THEORY  Connection between intelligence and delinquency are longstanding and much debated.  When IQ became t...
COGNITIVE THEORY  Cognitive development theories, initially developed by the Swiss Psychologist Jean Piaget.  Refined by...
SOCIAL DEVELOPMENTAL THEORY  Development of pro-social and antisocial behaviors – four distinct periods of time: pre-scho...
PSYCHOLOGICAL ASSESSMENTS  Multi-Phasic Questionnaire (MPQ) – High in Psychopathic Deviation, Paranoia, and either too Hi...
PSYCHOLOGICAL THEAPIES  Offenders – erroneous thinking patterns – intensive, individual psychotherapy – to address this p...
ATAVISTIC MAN  Cesare Lombroso (1835 -1909) - criminals could be identified by physical characteristics.  He called this...
FEMALE OFFENDER  Cesare Lombroso – research – female offender:  Most women are not criminal.  Those that are, are usual...
REFERENCES Book:  Gibbons, D. (1978). Society, Crime, and Criminal Careers: An Introduction to Criminology (3rd ed., pp. ...
REFERENCES Journal Article:  Beeley, A. L. (1955). A Socio-Psychological Theory of Crime and Delinquency: A Contribution ...
REFERENCES Magazine Article:  Hare, R. D. (1996, February 1). Psychopathy and Antisocial Personality Disorder: A Case of ...
  PSYCHOLOGICAL THEORIES AND RESEARCH IN JUVENILE DELINQUENCY A. Samanvithaa M.Phil Clinical Psychology
  2. 2. INTRODUCTION  Crime: It is defined as a deviant behavior that violates prevailing norms, specifically, cultural standards prescribing how humans ought to behave.  Delinquency: It is a legal term used to designate law breaking minors.  Criminology: It is the scientific study of law breaking and serious attempts to uncover the causes of criminality. It includes inquiry into process of making and breaking laws and reacting to breaking of laws.  Criminologists: Psychiatrists, psychologists, sociologists in the field of criminology.  Criminologist-Sociologist: Develops explanations for certain kinds and degrees of criminality.  Criminologist-Psychologist: Discover processes involved in acquisition of criminal behavior patterns by specific individuals.
  3. 3. INTRODUCTION  Psychologically-based criminologists explain criminal behavior as the consequence of individual factors, such as negative early childhood experiences, and inadequate socialization, which results in criminal thinking patterns and/or incomplete cognitive development.
  4. 4. DELINQUENCY  Early beginners not only commit more crimes, but also continue longer. STAGES:  Emergence (8-12) : Child begins with petty larceny (sweets, toys, cigarettes, money, etc.)  Exploration (12-14): May move on to shoplifting, vandalism, etc.  Explosion (13): Substantial increase in variety and seriousness (common theft, burglary, personal theft, etc.)  Configuration (15): Drug trafficking, motor vehicle theft, armed robbery and personal attack.  Outburst (adulthood): more sophisticated or more violent forms of criminal behavior (fraud, homicide, etc.)
  5. 5. DELINQUENCY PATTERNS OF BEHAVIOR:  Some boys – occupational aspirations, highly motivated in school, conformist in behavior.  Others – “corner boys”, not heavily involved in delinquency, but also not intensely meshed patterns of mobility striving/ achievement; Unmotivated, conformist – actions center about short run hedonism.  Heavily caught up in delinquent activities; “Tough Kid”, “Delinquent”. Delinquent boys – more personality problems than the other 2 groups; May be – come from lax and criminalistic family backgrounds than non-delinquents.
  6. 6. PSYCHOPATHIC PERSONALITY  Psychopathic personality is characterized by affective and interpersonal traits such as egocentricity, deceit, shallow affect, manipulativeness, selfishness, and lack of empathy, guilt or remorse.  DSM-III – Psychopathy – renamed – antisocial personality disorder which was then defined by persistent violations of social norms, including lying, stealing, truancy, inconsistent work behavior and traffic arrests.  This is a new dimension and a new category, since – not fit into the categories of Psychosis (Confusion ×) and Neoursis (Underlying guilt and anxiety ×).
  7. 7. PSYCHOPATHIC PERSONALITY  Studies – individuals – incapable of feeling guilt, remorse or empathy for their actions.  Cunning, manipulative and know the difference between right and wrong, but dismiss it as applying to them.  First impression - appear charming, engaged, caring and friendly.  Outwardly – logical, reasonable, and with well thought- out goals, appear capable of self-examination and will openly criticize themselves for past mistakes.  Do not show the common symptoms associated with neurotic behavior (nervousness, high anxiety, hysteria, mood swings, extreme fatigue, and headaches).  In situations – normal people – upset, psychopaths appear unnerved, and emotionally void of fear and anxiety.
  8. 8. PSYCHOPATHIC PERSONALITY  Theories of psychopathy – more serious and violent delinquent acts.  Theorists – serious and persistent crime and delinquency as an outward manifestation of mental illness.  Antisocial personality disorder, also called psychopathy, is the prominent disorder used to explain criminal behavior.  The criteria for the disorder include a pattern of violation of the rights of others, including law-breaking activities that began in childhood or early adolescence.  Generally, explanation for a crime – lust, greed, envy, revenge and anger, but these are seen only in normal people.  Criminals accept the crime that they committed; explanation for behavior – complete, but not satisfactory.  They are never frank, even to themselves; internal dispositional influence them more than external circumstances.
  9. 9. ASOCIAL AND ANTI-SOCIAL BEHAVIOR  Draw a distinction between the inability to control or inhibit impulses toward socially unacceptable acts (Asocial) and the directly abnormal motivation to commit socially unacceptable acts (Anti-social).  Asocial behavior – socially unacceptable; results from a breakdown in socialization and acculturation; failure to learn or to accept socially defined ethical and moral principles and standards for behavior, or to acquire normal techniques for regulating behavior and substituting acceptable acts.  Antisocial behavior – directed and intentional violation of socially defined standards for behavior, motivated by hostility toward the social system.
  10. 10. PSYCHOLOGICAL FACTORS  A family history of Delinquency.  Parental Personality Disorders.  Dysfunctional family pattern (Aggression).  Maternal Deprivation.  Unconscious motives and defense mechanisms. (which they would refuse to admit).  Personality (Conduct Behaviors).  Intelligence.  Feelings of inferiority (Need for Attention).  Need for Power.
  11. 11. Thus, to understand crime, we need to look for deeper and less obvious explanations of criminal behavior than are usually provided. The psychopathology of criminals have attracted not only psychiatrists and psychologists, but also philosophers. One philosopher – research – criminal behavior arising from guilt (unconscious). “The psychopathology of criminal behavior is the psychopathology of everyday life.”
  12. 12. PSYCHOANALYTIC THEORY  Id, Ego, Superego.  Id – instinctual drives; Ego – understood social norms that harness the id; Superego – learned moral reasoning.  Delinquent behavior – result of imbalance between these three parts of our personality and is a symbolic way of meeting our unconscious needs.  Delinquents – very weak, unformed Superego  unrestrained and unmodified instinctual impulses (Id).  Anti-social characters – self-centered, overbearing individuals who must have their wants satisfied immediately, regardless of consequences  considered immature.  Cannot tolerate present frustration for future benefits  lack patience necessary for scholastic learning.
  13. 13. PSYCHOANALYTIC THEORY  Since they lack guilt-inducing conscience – falls prey – temptation of the moment, truanting, lying, cheating or stealing; No remorse.  Lack capacity to form stable, loving attachments – basis – considerate and altruistic behavior.  The internal conflicts that lead to delinquency – result from a conflict between the id and societal norms understood by the ego, are very painful to the individual, so the individual pushes them into the unconscious.  Then, the individual develops coping strategies called defense mechanisms to cope with the conflicts, and these defense mechanisms can lead to problematic personality traits and problematic behaviors, such as delinquency.  Projection, Denial, Reaction Formation, Displacement.
  14. 14. PSYCHOANALYTIC THEORY  Features of early upbringing – interfere with superego formation.  Include child’s earliest exp. with mother, initially, and later, father and other adults.  Relationship – close and loving – favors process of identification (self-reference ideal based on his image of parent).  Loving relationship – incentive to conformity and desirable behaviors; rebellion and badness – withdrawal of love  child learns good and bad  Superego forms.  Maternal relationship – less close, parents – over burdened, preoccupied, uninterested, neglectful – learning of rules – reduced.  Inconsistent parenting – worse consequences.
  15. 15. PSYCHOANALYTIC THEORY  Mother – hostile – child obeys under observation, but no internal constraints.  A child who experiences any sort of abuse or neglect, or any other form of child-threatening behavior, may consequently exhibit pathological disobedience.  Disobedience, which is quite common among adolescents, is a constant transfer of unfulfilled childhood desires into aggressive behavior.  Disobedience develops into pathological behavior when it becomes destructive.  Delinquent children have difficulty in accepting the authority figure  consequence of a specific fear of the father or the father-substitute figure deeply rooted in childhood.
  16. 16. PSYCHOANALYTIC THEORY  In essence, delinquent behavior is seen as the external manifestation of an internal disease.  Erikson expanded on this theory, explaining delinquency as an ‘‘identity crisis’’ created by inner turmoil.
  17. 17. BEHAVIOR AND LEARNING THEORIES  Behaviorists – delniquents – low frustration tolerance; quickly lose patience and become aggressive – to solve a puzzle that is insoluble – reward after solving.  H.J. Eysenck – constellation of traits – criminal – Mesomorphic physique – atheletic body, muscular, broad shoulders.  Porteus – trait –Psychomotor style (Q score) – maze test – delinquents – swift and careless, not bother about cutting corners, touching edges (Psychomotor Clumsiness); delinquents – higher Q score.  Association between Q score and delinquency – type of errors made.  Disobeying rules – defiant attitude; wavy pencil lines touching edges and corners – poor muscular control.  Eysenck – half-physiological and half-psychological attribute – association with delinquency – Conditionability.
  18. 18. BEHAVIOR AND LEARNING THEORIES  Delinquents – badly behaved and socially unconforming – slow in conditioning, high on inhibition (to be conditioned).  Broken and disharmonious parental homes, erratic or inconsistent discipline, parental absence and neglect  Delinquency.  More unrepentant and unconforming offenders – strikingly untroubled by anxiety and guilt, have a slap-happy, devil- may-care attitude to life.  Extraversion and introversion – associated – conditionability and delinquency.  Extraversion – Ectomorphic physique; Introversion – Endomorphic physique; below average introversion (or above average extraversion) – Mesomorphic physique.
  19. 19. BEHAVIOR AND LEARNING THEORIES  Below average introversion – slow conditioning, low aspiration, low reaction to stress, low seduction threshold, low persistence, etc.  But, research – criminal types – more predominantly – Extraverts (sociable, adventurous, relatively unreflective).  Psychopaths and Hysterics – Neurotic Extraverts; misfits – oblivious of their own peculiarities, apt to attribute their difficulties to imaginary ailments or adverse circumstances for which they feel no personal responsibility.  Operant Conditioning. ‘‘The strength of criminal behavior is a direct function of the amount, frequency, and probability of its reinforcement.’’  Social Learning Theory.  Vicarious Learning. “As a delinquent attracted attention, peers increased their delinquency to gain the same attention.”
  20. 20. INTLLIGENCE THEORY  Connection between intelligence and delinquency are longstanding and much debated.  When IQ became the measure of intelligence, it was concluded that criminal behavior was caused by low intelligence.  Wide variation in IQ scores among both criminals and non- criminals; good schooling – high IQ test score, low motivation – low score.  The gap between prisoner scores and the general population – reduced when comparisons – similar economic, linguistic, and educational backgrounds.  Any relationship between IQ and delinquency – indirect.  IQ impacts mediating factors (such as performance in school, self-control, the influence of deviant peer pressure, and psychological well-being) – in turn influence delinquent behavior.
  21. 21. COGNITIVE THEORY  Cognitive development theories, initially developed by the Swiss Psychologist Jean Piaget.  Refined by Lawrence Kohlberg and his colleagues:  Preconventional stage (age 9-11) , children think, "If I steal, what are my chances of getting caught and punished?“  Conventional level (adolescence), adolescents think "It is illegal to steal and therefore I should not steal, under any circumstances."  Post-conventional level (adults over 20 years old), individuals critically examine customs and social rules according to their own sense of universal human rights, moral principals, and duties.  Offenders have failed to develop their moral judgment capacity beyond the pre-conventional level.  People learn morality from people we interact with on a regular basis— family, friends, and others in the community.
  22. 22. SOCIAL DEVELOPMENTAL THEORY  Development of pro-social and antisocial behaviors – four distinct periods of time: pre-school, elementary school, middle school, and high school.  The development of antisocial behavior can be cumulative and increasing in direction – because of connection with antisocial peers, family, etc.  Activities in one period of time can increase chances of continuing those behaviors in a later period of development.  These antisocial behaviors and interactions also decrease the likelihood of engaging in positive peer relationships and activities.  Increased rate of delinquency – adolescence – normative part of development – peaked in the teen years and then desisted.
  23. 23. PSYCHOLOGICAL ASSESSMENTS  Multi-Phasic Questionnaire (MPQ) – High in Psychopathic Deviation, Paranoia, and either too High or too Low in K- scale.  Eysenck’s Personality Questionnaire (EPQ) – High in Neuroticism (Emotional Instability), Extraversion.  Developmental Psychopathology Check List (DPCL) – High in Conduct Disorder.  International Personality Disorder Examination (IPDE) – High in Anti-social Personality.
  24. 24. PSYCHOLOGICAL THEAPIES  Offenders – erroneous thinking patterns – intensive, individual psychotherapy – to address this problem.  Range of correctional interventions – direct confrontation of thinking errors and behavior modification techniques.
  25. 25. ATAVISTIC MAN  Cesare Lombroso (1835 -1909) - criminals could be identified by physical characteristics.  He called this group “Atavistic man”  Asymmetry of the face  Eye defects and abnormalities  Excessive dimensions of jaw and cheek bones  Ears of unusual size, or very small, or ears that stuck out  Lips fleshy, swollen & protruding  Excessive length of arms  Supernumerary fingers and toes  Nose twisted, upturned, or flattened, or aquiline or beaklike  Receding chin, or excessive long, or short and flat  Abnormal dentition.
  26. 26. FEMALE OFFENDER  Cesare Lombroso – research – female offender:  Most women are not criminal.  Those that are, are usually occasional criminals.  But some women are atavistic criminals.  They are harder to detect than men. They are more cunning and more vicious.
  27. 27. REFERENCES Book:  Gibbons, D. (1978). Society, Crime, and Criminal Careers: An Introduction to Criminology (3rd ed., pp. 162-165). New Delhi: Prentice Hall of India Pvt. Ltd.  Macdonald, J. & Whitaker, L. (1976). Psychiatry and the Criminal: A Guide to Psychiatric Examination for the Criminal Courts (3rd ed., pp. 3-17; 22-24). Ilinois: Charles C Thomas Publisher.  Toch, H. (1961). Legal and Criminal Psychology (1st ed., pp. 274-290). New York: Holt, Rinehart and Winston Inc.  West, D. (1967). The Young Offender (1st ed., pp. 137-154). London: Gerald Duckworth & Co. Ltd.
  28. 28. REFERENCES Journal Article:  Beeley, A. L. (1955). A Socio-Psychological Theory of Crime and Delinquency: A Contribution to Etiology.Journal of Criminal Law and Criminology,45(4), 2nd ser., 391-399.  Kostić, M. (2013). BIOLOGICAL AND PSYCHOLOGICAL THEORIES ON JUVENILE DELINQUENCY.Law and Politics,11(1), 1-10.  McDavid, J. W., & McCandless, B. R. (1962). Psychological Theory, Research, and Juvenile Delinquency.Journal of Criminal Law and Criminology,53(1 March), 1st ser., 1-14.  Moore, M. (2011). Psychological Theories of Crime and Delinquency. Journal of Human Behavior in the Social Environment,21(3), 226-239. doi:10.1080/10911359.2011.564552
  29. 29. REFERENCES Magazine Article:  Hare, R. D. (1996, February 1). Psychopathy and Antisocial Personality Disorder: A Case of Diagnostic Confusion.Psychiatric Times, 1-1. Website:  Montaldo Crime Expert, C. (2016, February 29). Characteristics of the Psychopathic Personality. Retrieved February 17, 2017, from http://crime.about.com/od/serial/a/psychopaths.htm

