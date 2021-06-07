Get here : https://pdf.ebooklibrary.pw/1604061774 bOne Eye or Two will:bGive you insider secrets so you can confirm whether LASIK is right for youHelp you know which LASIK surgeon to chooseShow you how to recognize an outstanding LASIK centerTeach you how to identify fair LASIK pricingbJohn C. Meyer, MDb is a well-known LASIK and cornea surgeon based in Louisville, KY. Dr. Meyer received his medical degree from St. Louis University and then joined the Navy where he completed an internship in general surgery at Naval Hospital San Diego before deployment as a naval flight surgeon with the 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing in IRAQ during Operation Desert Storm. Next, Dr. Meyer returned to St. Louis for a residency in ophthalmology followed by a fellowship in cornea and refractive surgery at Emory University in Atlanta. Dr. Meyer frequently travels throughout the world to teach refractive surgery techniques to other ophthalmologists and share research on the clinical trials in which he participates.bMark M. Prussianb is a seasoned healthcare administrator. Prussian received a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration from Wayne State University and a Master of Business Administration from Webster University. Prussian is a board certified healthcare executive and a Fellow of the American College of Healthcare Executives as well as a Certified Ophthalmology Executive. Prussian has actively lectured throughout the United States on the business of LASIK as well as digital strategies in healthcare.