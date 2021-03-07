Completely revised and updated for 2021⭐ the Physicians’ Cancer Chemotherapy Drug Manual is an up-to-date guide to the latest information on standard therapy and recent advances in the field. Written by world-class experts in clinical cancer therapeutics⭐ this essential reference provides a complete⭐ easy-to-use catalogue of over 100 drugs and commonly used drug regimens―both on- and off-label―for the treatment of all the major cancers. Key Features: • Addition of 16 new agents and several new supplemental indications that have all been approved by the FDA within the past year • Updated new indications for previously approved agents • Indications⭐ drug doses and schedules⭐ toxicities⭐ and special considerations for each agent expanded and revised • A specific chapter focused on antiemetic treatment regimens for both acute and delayed nausea/vomiting • Diagrams of drug structures and pathways for many of the agents • A comprehensive discussion of clinical pharmacology⭐ special considerations⭐ indications⭐ and dosages • Covers toxicity and drug–drug interactions • A section on chemotherapy regimens for all major cancers • Provides an overview of the basic principles of cancer drug therapy