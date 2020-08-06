Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
FALSACIONISMO DE KARL POPPER GRUPO GAMMA INTEGRANTES: Erika Magarisca Juan Moreta Francisco Llive Samantha Manosalvas AUTO...
¿Quién es Karl Popper? Nació el 26 de julio de 1902 y murió el 17 de septiembre de 1994. Fue uno de los filósofos con mas ...
Las ideas de Popper giraban en torno al pensamiento de que el conocimiento evoluciona a partir de las experiencias de la m...
EPISTEMOLOGÍA En relación con la epistemología popperiana cabe decir que se propone la búsqueda del criterio de demarcació...
CIRCULO DE VENIA Popper critico el verificacionismo que mantenían los miembros del Círculo de Venia, defendiendo que la ci...
¿ Qué es el Falsacionismo? El falsacionismo es una doctrina epistemológica aplicada a las ciencias que propone la falsabil...
HIPOTESIS: Todos los coches son de color rojo. Para comprobarlo habría que buscar el color de todos los coches. (imposible...
¿ Qué sostiene el Falsacionismo? Sostiene que para constatar una teoría es necesario intentar refutarla mediante un contra...
FALSACIONISMO METODOLÓGICO Existen dos corrientes principales: FALSACIONISMO INGENUO Es la teoría inicial de Popper, con s...
EJEMPLO DE TORIA FALSEADA : LEY DE NEWTON No fue capaz de explicar los detalles de la órbita del planeta Mercurio, ni la m...
Es posible efectuar deducciones lógicas partiendo de enunciados observacionales singulares como premisas y llegar a la fal...
BIBLIOGRAFIAS • Ruiza, M., Fernández, T. y Tamaro, E. (2004). Biografia de Karl Popper. En Biografías y Vidas. La enciclop...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Falsacionismo de Karl Popper

38 views

Published on

Falsacionismo Karl Popper

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Falsacionismo de Karl Popper

  1. 1. FALSACIONISMO DE KARL POPPER GRUPO GAMMA INTEGRANTES: Erika Magarisca Juan Moreta Francisco Llive Samantha Manosalvas AUTOR: Samantha Manosalvas
  2. 2. ¿Quién es Karl Popper? Nació el 26 de julio de 1902 y murió el 17 de septiembre de 1994. Fue uno de los filósofos con mas influencia en la ciencia del siglo XX. Filósofo británico
  3. 3. Las ideas de Popper giraban en torno al pensamiento de que el conocimiento evoluciona a partir de las experiencias de la mente. Negaba la idea de que las decisiones de cada persona estuviesen ligadas a eventos anteriores predeterminados.
  4. 4. EPISTEMOLOGÍA En relación con la epistemología popperiana cabe decir que se propone la búsqueda del criterio de demarcación que determine los límites entre a ciencia y la metafísica. Desde el planteamiento de Popper es evidente que una proposición es científica si puede ser refutable. De este modo, se puede distinguir las proposiciones científicas de las que no lo son. Y esto lo plantea en su libro "La lógica de la investigación científica" de la década de los años treinta del siglo XX.
  5. 5. CIRCULO DE VENIA Popper critico el verificacionismo que mantenían los miembros del Círculo de Venia, defendiendo que la ciencia operaba por falsacion y no por inducción. Dicho movimiento surgió con el propósito de formar un grupo de discusión de temas científicos de manera informal, si bien terminaría por ser el principal núcleo ideológico del neopositivismo lógico y de la filosofía de la ciencia.
  6. 6. ¿ Qué es el Falsacionismo? El falsacionismo es una doctrina epistemológica aplicada a las ciencias que propone la falsabilildad como criterio para distinguir lo que es ciencia de lo que no. El falsacionismo fue desarrollado por Karl Popper. De acuerdo a este pensador austríaco, la contrastación de una teoría o hipótesis consiste en un intento de refutación a través de un contraejemplo.
  7. 7. HIPOTESIS: Todos los coches son de color rojo. Para comprobarlo habría que buscar el color de todos los coches. (imposible) Mediante esta teoría del falsacionismo, empíricamente habría que buscar un coche de otro color para falsear la hipótesis planteada
  8. 8. ¿ Qué sostiene el Falsacionismo? Sostiene que para constatar una teoría es necesario intentar refutarla mediante un contraejemplo. ¿POR QUÉ? Porque la única forma de corroborar la validez provisional de una teoría es cuando no es posible refutarla.
  9. 9. FALSACIONISMO METODOLÓGICO Existen dos corrientes principales: FALSACIONISMO INGENUO Es la teoría inicial de Popper, con su crítica al principio de la verificabilidad y la consecuente necesidad de la refutación como forma de validación. FALSACIONISMO SOFISTICADO Es aquel desarrollado tardíamente por Popper y criticado y reformulado por Imre Lakatos. Según el cual la ciencia no avanza únicamente mediante la refutación de teorías, sino con el programa de investigación científica, que es una estructura que sirve de guía a la futura investigación.
  10. 10. EJEMPLO DE TORIA FALSEADA : LEY DE NEWTON No fue capaz de explicar los detalles de la órbita del planeta Mercurio, ni la masa de variable de los electrones de rápido movimiento en un tubo de descarga.
  11. 11. Es posible efectuar deducciones lógicas partiendo de enunciados observacionales singulares como premisas y llegar a la falsedad de teorías y leyes universales mediante una deducción lógica. Por ejemplo si tenemos el enunciado “en el lugar x y en el momento t se observó un cuervo que no era negro”, entonces de esto se sigue lógicamente que “Todos los cuervos son negros” es falso. • Premisa: En el lugar x y en el momento t se observó un cuervo que no era negro. • Conclusión: No todos los cuervos son negros. Es una deducción lógicamente valida. Si se afirma la premisa y se niega la conclusión, hay una contradicción.
  12. 12. BIBLIOGRAFIAS • Ruiza, M., Fernández, T. y Tamaro, E. (2004). Biografia de Karl Popper. En Biografías y Vidas. La enciclopedia biográfica en línea. Barcelona (España). Recuperado de https://www.biografiasyvidas.com/biografia/p/popper.htm • significados.com. (27 de 09 de 2016). significados.com. Obtenido de significados.com: https://www.significados.com/falsacionismo/#:~:text=El%20falsacionismo%20es%20una%20doctrina,l%C3% B3gica%20de%20la%20investigaci%C3%B3n%20cient%C3%ADfica. • Porto, J. P. (2019). definicion de . Obtenido de https://definicion.de/falsacionismo/ • okdiario. (05 de 09 de 2018). okdiario. Obtenido de https://okdiario.com/curiosidades/quien-fue-karl- popper-3080466 • mente, p. y. (s.f.). psicología y mente . Obtenido de https://psicologiaymente.com/cultura/circulo-de-viena • Karl Popper. (2019, junio 20). EcuRed, . Consultado en https://www.ecured.cu/index.php?title=Karl_Popper&oldid=3416754. • García, J. M. (28 de marzo de 2018). La Nueva España . Obtenido de https://mas.lne.es/cartasdeloslectores/carta/30180/epistemologia- popper.html#:~:text=Su%20obra%20La%20l%C3%B3gica%20de,Popper%20siempre%20se%20consider%C3% B3%20agn%C3%B3stico.

×