Get here : https://pdf.ebooklibrary.pw/0735211124 bFritz is an excellent reindeer, except for one small problem: He has gas. And leading up to the BIG day, Santa must choose his Christmas crew. Will Fritz make the team?bJoin Fritz in a new Christmas adventure that will be cherished for years to come.spReadbA beloved classic, this story will have everyone rolling on the floor with laughter.spReadbThe book series, Farting Adventures, celebrates the value of laughter. The Farting Adventures book series is geared to kids and adults ages 0-100: FULLBOOK 8226ReadspReadTaylor the Tooting Turkey FULLBOOK 8226ReadspReadFrank the Farting Flamingo FULLBOOK 8226ReadspReadArtsy Fartsy the Farting Penguin FULLBOOK 8226ReadspReadFairy the Farting Unicorn FULLBOOK 8226ReadspReadBuddy the Burping Bunny FULLBOOK 8226ReadspReadRoses are Red, And I FULLBOOK 8217Readm Farting Fred FULLBOOK 8226ReadspReadLucky the Farting Leprechaun FULLBOOK 8226ReadspReadBook of Bunny Farts FULLBOOK 8226ReadspReadPete the Pooting Pufferfish FULLBOOK 8226ReadspReadFritz the Farting ReindeerbCollect them all!b