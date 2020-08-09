Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Sucesiones
Alvear Josue Alvarado Kevin Remuzgo Mariana Tirado Arianna Bravo Samantha
Reconocer las sucesiones y deducir su regla de formación. Distinguir si una sucesión es una progresión aritmética o geomét...
Activitidad 2
A=1, C=3, E=5, G=7, …=9 Va aumentando de 2 en 2 osea que la siguiente letra es la 9na osea la I. La respuesta es la C)
E=5, H=8, L=12, P=17, …=23 Va aumentando primero 3, luego 4, después 5 y por último 6, entonces la letra que sigue es la #...
CREDITS: This presentation template was created by Slidesgo, including icons by Flaticon, and infographics & images by Fre...
Suceciones
Suceciones
Suceciones
Suceciones
Suceciones
Suceciones
Suceciones
Suceciones
Suceciones
Suceciones
Suceciones
Suceciones
Suceciones
Suceciones
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Suceciones

37 views

Published on

Hola! Soy Samantha Bravo, alumna de la Escuela De Talentos, el dia de hoy les traigo un trabajo del curso de Razonamiento Matemático, espero sea de su interes

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Suceciones

  1. 1. Sucesiones
  2. 2. Alvear Josue Alvarado Kevin Remuzgo Mariana Tirado Arianna Bravo Samantha
  3. 3. Reconocer las sucesiones y deducir su regla de formación. Distinguir si una sucesión es una progresión aritmética o geométrica. Descubrir las sucesiones en la naturaleza. Proposito.-
  4. 4. Activitidad 2
  5. 5. A=1, C=3, E=5, G=7, …=9 Va aumentando de 2 en 2 osea que la siguiente letra es la 9na osea la I. La respuesta es la C)
  6. 6. E=5, H=8, L=12, P=17, …=23 Va aumentando primero 3, luego 4, después 5 y por último 6, entonces la letra que sigue es la #23 osea la V. La respuesta es la A)
  7. 7. CREDITS: This presentation template was created by Slidesgo, including icons by Flaticon, and infographics & images by Freepik ¡GRACIAS!

×