SIMBOLOGÍA DE LA SOLDADURA CONSTRUCCIONES METÁLICAS 4TO B
INTEGRANTES 01 02 03 ANTEZANA SOFÍA ALVARADO KEVIN BARRIENTOS JUAN 01 02 03 04 05 BRAVO SAMANTHA CASAS GIAN CARLOS
PROPÓSITO DE LA SESIÓN Conocer e identiﬁcar las simbologías de soldadura respetando las reglas internacionales
DEFINICIÓN Los símbolos son utilizados para precisar y entender la información de la mejor forma. La simbología de la sold...
PREGUNTAS REFERENTE AL VÍDEO 01
1. ¿Cuáles son los elementos de símbolos de soldadura? Los elementos básicos que podemos encontrar en el video son las sig...
1. ¿Cuáles son los elementos de símbolos de soldadura?
2. ¿Cuáles son los símbolos de soldadura que se presenta en el vídeo? Línea de referencia Cola de ﬂecha Flecha Símbolo bás...
3. ¿Qué son los símbolos complementarios? Los símbolos complementarios complementan la información y las dimensiones propu...
4. ¿Para qué nos servirá estos símbolos en construcciones metálicas? Estos símbolos nos servirán para poner leer de manera...
5. Pregunta Adicional ¿Cuáles son las normas de aplicación en la soldadura? Americana Mexicana Europea
METACOGNICIÓN Dado el tema tratado de la simbología de soldadura fue interesante ya que podremos leer de manera práctica l...
GRACIASGRACIAS
Hola! Soy Samantha Bravo, alumna de la Escuela De Talentos, el dia de hoy les traigo un trabajo del curso de Construcciones Metálicas, espero sea de su interes.

  4. 4. DEFINICIÓN Los símbolos son utilizados para precisar y entender la información de la mejor forma. La simbología de la soldadura es utilizada para graﬁcar diseños sobre un plano. Ayuda al soldador a hacer trabajos de forma práctica y precisa obedeciendo ciertas reglas.
  6. 6. 1. ¿Cuáles son los elementos de símbolos de soldadura? Los elementos básicos que podemos encontrar en el video son las siguientes:
  8. 8. 2. ¿Cuáles son los símbolos de soldadura que se presenta en el vídeo? Línea de referencia Cola de ﬂecha Flecha Símbolo básico Símbolo complementario
  9. 9. 3. ¿Qué son los símbolos complementarios? Los símbolos complementarios complementan la información y las dimensiones propuestas para el tipo de unión a realizar.
  10. 10. 4. ¿Para qué nos servirá estos símbolos en construcciones metálicas? Estos símbolos nos servirán para poner leer de manera práctica planos o instrucciones que se nos pueden entregar para poder realizar el producto de manera eﬁciente.
  11. 11. 5. Pregunta Adicional ¿Cuáles son las normas de aplicación en la soldadura? Americana Mexicana Europea
  12. 12. METACOGNICIÓN Dado el tema tratado de la simbología de soldadura fue interesante ya que podremos leer de manera práctica los planos que se nos pueda presentar para realizar algún trabajo. Nosotros aplicaríamos este aprendizaje en nuestra vida cotidiana de la manera la cual necesitemos el uso de estos conocimientos por si surge algún percance en el hogar, y a un futuro nos sirve para ser unos buenos ingenieros profesionales. ¿Cuál es tu opinión sobre el tema tratado? ¿Cómo aplica usted este aprendizaje en su vida cotidiana?
