RETRO- ALIMENTACIÓN CONSTRUCCIONES METÁLICAS
INTEGRANTES 01. ANTEZANA SOFÍA 02. BARRIENTOS JUAN 03. BRAVO SAMANTHA 04. CUTIRE GONZALO 05. GÓMEZ ANTHONELA
Realizar una retroalimentación de lo aprendido durante todo el bimestre, para así recordar y poner en claro nuestros conoc...
CONTENTS OF THIS TEMPLATE Los epp Alicate de presion Las empresas Herramientas de percusion y ajuste Sistemas de medicion ...
Los Elementos de Protección Personal (EPP), es cualquier equipo o dispositivo destinado para ser utilizado o sujetado por ...
¿Cuales son? importancia ● Protección a la Cabeza (cráneo). ● Protección de Ojos y Cara. ● Protección a los Oídos. ● Prote...
ALICATE DE PRESIÓN ● Son unas pinzas que pueden inmovilizar en una cierta posición para así torcer o arrancar diversos obj...
LAS HERRAMIENTAS Es un instrumento que permite realizar ciertos trabajos.Estos objetos fueron diseñados para facilitar la ...
Tipos de herramientas Herramientas de medición Herramientas de corte Herramientas de sujeción Herramientas de trazo Herram...
Tornillo de banco ● Herramienta usada en talleres mecánicos, carpintería, etc. ● Se compone de una parte ﬁjada en el banco...
Tipos ● Por el uso a que están destinados los tornillos de banco pueden ser para uso mecánico, de máquinas herramientas, d...
Hola! Soy Samantha Bravo, alumna de la Escuela De Talentos, el dia de hoy les traigo un trabajo del curso de Construcciones Metálicas, espero sea de su interes.

  1. 1. RETRO- ALIMENTACIÓN CONSTRUCCIONES METÁLICAS
  2. 2. INTEGRANTES 01. ANTEZANA SOFÍA 02. BARRIENTOS JUAN 03. BRAVO SAMANTHA 04. CUTIRE GONZALO 05. GÓMEZ ANTHONELA
  3. 3. Realizar una retroalimentación de lo aprendido durante todo el bimestre, para así recordar y poner en claro nuestros conocimientos, PROPÓSITO DE LA SESIÓN
  4. 4. CONTENTS OF THIS TEMPLATE Los epp Alicate de presion Las empresas Herramientas de percusion y ajuste Sistemas de medicion Herramientas de sujecion Materiales de construcciones metalicas Maquinas Tornillo de Banco
  5. 5. Los Elementos de Protección Personal (EPP), es cualquier equipo o dispositivo destinado para ser utilizado o sujetado por el trabajador, para protegerlo de uno o varios riesgos y aumentar su seguridad o su salud en el trabajo. Los e.p.p01.
  6. 6. ¿Cuales son? importancia ● Protección a la Cabeza (cráneo). ● Protección de Ojos y Cara. ● Protección a los Oídos. ● Protección de las Vías Respiratorias. ● Protección de Manos y Brazos. ● Protección de Pies y Piernas. ● Cinturones de Seguridad para trabajo en Altura. ● Ropa de Trabajo. Tienen como función principal proteger diferentes partes del cuerpo, para evitar que un trabajador tenga contacto directo con factores de riesgo que le pueden ocasionar una lesión o enfermedad.
  7. 7. ALICATE DE PRESIÓN ● Son unas pinzas que pueden inmovilizar en una cierta posición para así torcer o arrancar diversos objetos o materiales. ● Las mandíbulas se ﬁjan a un tamaño ligeramente más pequeño que lo que ha de ser agarrado girando el perno en un mango con las mandíbulas cerradas. ● Cuando las mordazas se abren y las asas se aprietan juntos, se mueven una palanca sobre su punto central y bloquean la quijada de las tenazas sobre el objeto que se agarra.
  8. 8. LAS HERRAMIENTAS Es un instrumento que permite realizar ciertos trabajos.Estos objetos fueron diseñados para facilitar la realización de una tarea mecánica que requiere del uso de una cierta fuerza.
  9. 9. Tipos de herramientas Herramientas de medición Herramientas de corte Herramientas de sujeción Herramientas de trazo Herramientas de percusión Herramientas de ajuste Herramientas de veriﬁcación
  10. 10. Tornillo de banco ● Herramienta usada en talleres mecánicos, carpintería, etc. ● Se compone de una parte ﬁjada en el banco y otra que se mueve mediante un tornillo, entre las que sujeta, apretándola, la pieza que se trabaja. ● En algunos países de habla hispana se le denomina también morsa y en otros prensa de mano.
  11. 11. Tipos ● Por el uso a que están destinados los tornillos de banco pueden ser para uso mecánico, de máquinas herramientas, de carpintero o de tenaza. ● De uso mecánico. Son los tornillos de banco que se utilizan en todo tipo de trabajo mecánico manual. ● De máquinas herramientas. Variante de tornillo de banco que se utiliza para ﬁjar en las máquinas herramientas las piezas que han de ser maquinadas. ● De carpintero. Tipo de tornillo de banco que emplean los carpinteros para ﬁjar piezas de madera durante el trabajo, cuyas muelas pueden ser de metal o de madera. ● De tenaza. Son tornillos pequeños con dos muelas que tienen un punto de giro común en forma de tijera o tenaza. Por lo regular no se ﬁjan a un banco de trabajo, sino que son usados manualmente.
