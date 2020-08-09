Successfully reported this slideshow.
PLANTEO DE ECUACIONESGrupo 2 – 4° “B”
INTEGRANTES: 01 ALVARADO, KEVIN 03 BRAVO, SAMANTHA 02 ALVEAR, JOSUE 04 REMUZGO, MARIANA 05 TIRADO, ARIANNA
Venus has a beautiful name and is the second planet from the Sun. It’s terribly hot—even hotter than Mercury—and its atmos...
2. Se reparten bombones entre tres niños. Al segundo le dan el doble que al primero y al tercero el triple que al segundo....
4. En una parcela, entre gallinas y conejos, hay 20 cabezas y 52 patas. ¿Cuántas gallinas y cuántos conejos hay en la pequ...
Un yogur de frutas cuesta 10 pesos más que uno natural. ¿Cuál es el precio de cada clase de yogur si he pagado 2300 pesos ...
Entonces: 14 monedas * 50 pesos = 700 13 monedas * 20 pesos = + 260 960 pesos Tengo en el bolsillo 27 fichas, unas que val...
Aprendimos a razonar y convertir problemas en términos matemáticos para luego resolverlos en ecuaciones prácticas. ¿QUÉ AP...
Bueno a parte de los problemas matemáticos que tendremos que afrontar durante nuestra vida, también nos podría servir en c...
GRACIAS
Planteamiento de ecuaciones

