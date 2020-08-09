Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
LEYDEEXPONENTES Grupo 2
Alvear Josué TiradoArianna AlvaradoKevin BravoSamantha RemuzgoMariana
PROPÓSITO La teoría de exponentes es la parte del álgebra que tiene como objetivo el estudio de las clases de exponentes q...
PROBLEMA 01
RESOLUSIÓN: 3^8.7^7 3^6.7^5 3^8-6.7^7-5 3^2.7^2 9.49 441
PROBLEMA 02
RESOLUCIÓN: Como las bases son iguales los exponentes también lo son iguales 2x-5=15 2x=15+5 2x=20 x=10
PROBLEMA 03
Resolucion (-32)^-⅖ = ^5 √(-32)^-2 -2 ^-2 -1 ^-2 2 -1 ^2 2 1 4
PROBLEMA 04
Resolución:
PROBLEMA 05
(-27)^4/3 3 √(-27)^4 -3^4 81 RESOLUCIÓN:
PROBLEMA 06
MM = (x ) + x x x . x 2 x MM = (x ) + x x x2 x MM = (2) + (2) 2 2 MM = 4 + 4 MM = 8
PROBLEMA 07
Solución:
PROBLEMA 08
Solución: 1 2 3 4
PROBLEMA 09
SOCIALMEDIA X^x-3=25 X^x-3=5^2 X=5
PROBLEMA 10
8^x+2=16^x-5 8^x+2=(2.8)^x-5 Pasamos a los exponente: x+2=2(x-5) x+2=2x-10 2x-x=10+2 X=12
¿QUÉ APRENDIMOS? ¿PARAQUE NOSSIRVE? Podemos aplicar la teoria de exponentes en nuestro día a día asi como también en cada ...
GRACIAS
Ley de exponentes
Ley de exponentes
Ley de exponentes
Ley de exponentes
Ley de exponentes
Ley de exponentes
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Ley de exponentes

65 views

Published on

Hola! Soy Samantha Bravo, alumna de la Escuela De Talentos, el dia de hoy les traigo un trabajo del curso de Razonamiento Matemático, espero sea de su interes

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Ley de exponentes

  1. 1. LEYDEEXPONENTES Grupo 2
  2. 2. Alvear Josué TiradoArianna AlvaradoKevin BravoSamantha RemuzgoMariana
  3. 3. PROPÓSITO La teoría de exponentes es la parte del álgebra que tiene como objetivo el estudio de las clases de exponentes que existen y las relaciones que se dan entre ellos.
  4. 4. PROBLEMA 01
  5. 5. RESOLUSIÓN: 3^8.7^7 3^6.7^5 3^8-6.7^7-5 3^2.7^2 9.49 441
  6. 6. PROBLEMA 02
  7. 7. RESOLUCIÓN: Como las bases son iguales los exponentes también lo son iguales 2x-5=15 2x=15+5 2x=20 x=10
  8. 8. PROBLEMA 03
  9. 9. Resolucion (-32)^-⅖ = ^5 √(-32)^-2 -2 ^-2 -1 ^-2 2 -1 ^2 2 1 4
  10. 10. PROBLEMA 04
  11. 11. Resolución:
  12. 12. PROBLEMA 05
  13. 13. (-27)^4/3 3 √(-27)^4 -3^4 81 RESOLUCIÓN:
  14. 14. PROBLEMA 06
  15. 15. MM = (x ) + x x x . x 2 x MM = (x ) + x x x2 x MM = (2) + (2) 2 2 MM = 4 + 4 MM = 8
  16. 16. PROBLEMA 07
  17. 17. Solución:
  18. 18. PROBLEMA 08
  19. 19. Solución: 1 2 3 4
  20. 20. PROBLEMA 09
  21. 21. SOCIALMEDIA X^x-3=25 X^x-3=5^2 X=5
  22. 22. PROBLEMA 10
  23. 23. 8^x+2=16^x-5 8^x+2=(2.8)^x-5 Pasamos a los exponente: x+2=2(x-5) x+2=2x-10 2x-x=10+2 X=12
  24. 24. ¿QUÉ APRENDIMOS? ¿PARAQUE NOSSIRVE? Podemos aplicar la teoria de exponentes en nuestro día a día asi como también en cada cosa , estudio como un examen de admision o en lo que nos dediquemos, debido a que es algo que utilizamos sin darnos cuenta la mayoría de veces. La teoria de exponentes es la parte funamental para nuestro aprendizaje Donde se desarrolla con las operaciones elementales Y utilizacion de simbolos para denotar numeros para elaborar una buena solucion de los ejercicios .
  25. 25. GRACIAS

×