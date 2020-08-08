Successfully reported this slideshow.
democracia °
● ● ● ● ● Integrantes
PropósitoComprender los conceptos esenciales de la democracia y reflexionar respecto de como debe manifestarse un gobierno...
¿Cómo consideras que la democracia se relaciona con los derechos humanos y puede asegurar que estos sean respetados? Empre...
En la práctica de la democracia nosotros utilizamos los derecho de libertad a la palabra, libertad y tolerancia religiosa ...
Debido a que la democracia es un poder que todos compartimos, gracias a ello podemos pedir la preservación de tanto nuestr...
Gracias obrigado thanks
Hola! Soy Samantha Bravo, alumna de la Escuela De Talentos, estoy en el grado 4° "B" y el día de hoy les traigo un trabajo del curso de Filosofia, espero sea de su interes.

  3. 3. PropósitoComprender los conceptos esenciales de la democracia y reflexionar respecto de como debe manifestarse un gobierno democrático respecto de asuntos tan vitales como los derechos humanos, los cuales son inherentes a todos los miembros de una sociedad y tienen que ver con su propia humanidad.
  4. 4. ¿Cómo consideras que la democracia se relaciona con los derechos humanos y puede asegurar que estos sean respetados? Emprendimiento
  5. 5. En la práctica de la democracia nosotros utilizamos los derecho de libertad a la palabra, libertad y tolerancia religiosa entre otros para expresar una decisión que cumpla las necesidades de un conjunto de personas, sin afectar de gran manera a un miembro. En la práctica de la democracia se da el cumplimiento de los derechos de las personas por ejemplo si una persona se ve afectada con la decisión tomada se cambia la decisión para que no genere impacto negativo en el individuo, generando el valor de la tolerancia y la solidaridad.
  6. 6. Debido a que la democracia es un poder que todos compartimos, gracias a ello podemos pedir la preservación de tanto nuestros derechos como los demás y debido a que poseemos un voto y opinión que vale estoy deben ser escuchados Primero se debe considerar que nuestros derechos y la democracia están muy arraigados entre si.. La democracia se ha ido desarrollando y permitiéndonos cosas como la libertad de pensamiento y la libertad de expresión.
