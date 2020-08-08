Successfully reported this slideshow.
Grupo 2 – 4° “B”
•Alvarado, Kevin •Alvear, Josue •Bravo, Samantha •Remuzgo, Mariana •Tirado, Arianna
Comprender los conceptos esenciales de la Filosofía Política y reflexionar respecto de cómo debería ser la realidad políti...
¿Cómo pueden aplicar “Seis lecciones de filosofía que los políticos podrían haber aprendido” al caso peruano, utilizando e...
•Tal y como en el colegio al momento de expresar nuestra opinión o el resultado de una problemática se debe hacer con resp...
•En estos tiempos de pandemia no hemos hecho más que ver y lograr evidenciar como se han ido cometiendo muchísimos errores...
• Con decir “no coger sobres” nos referimos al acto de robar dinero o realizar actos corruptos, no solo en un ambiente pol...
•En el Perú muchas veces se han dicho mentiras a medias o se ha intentado tapar con un dedo estas mentiras estos observamo...
• "No es necesario para un príncipe tener las buenas cualidades que he enumerado, pero es necesario aparentarlas”- Maquiav...
•Recordar que muchos problemas nuevos en realidad tienen siglos. La pandemia del coronavirus ha sacado a la luz las miseri...
Filosofia y Política
Hola! Soy Samantha Bravo, alumna de la Escuela De Talentos, estoy en el grado 4° "B" y el día de hoy les traigo un trabajo del curso de Filosofia, espero sea de su interes.

  3. 3. Comprender los conceptos esenciales de la Filosofía Política y reflexionar respecto de cómo debería ser la realidad política peruana que hoy enfrenta una situación de incertidumbre en lo económico así como de graves consecuencias derivadas de la presencia del Covid-19 en nuestra vida cotidiana.
  4. 4. ¿Cómo pueden aplicar “Seis lecciones de filosofía que los políticos podrían haber aprendido” al caso peruano, utilizando ejemplos propios de la realidad que actualmente vivimos: aislamiento social, Covid-19, situación económica incierta, etc.?
  5. 5. •Tal y como en el colegio al momento de expresar nuestra opinión o el resultado de una problemática se debe hacer con respeto, sin interrumpir a los demás y dejar los comentarios para el final ; sin embargo estas reglas no han sido enseñadas a nuestro congreso pasado quienes no temían en darse enfrentamientos verbales acalorados, incidir en los enfrentamiento y en algunos casos a golpearse a puño limpio. Viendo en la actualidad se representa cuando los ministros tienden a hablar mal en los medios de comunicación de las acciones que toman sus compañeros para evitar la propagación del virus, generando temor a la población.
  6. 6. •En estos tiempos de pandemia no hemos hecho más que ver y lograr evidenciar como se han ido cometiendo muchísimos errores que no solo resultaron en perjudicar la salud del peruano si no también su bolsillo, hemos visto como estos errores son olvidados y menos preciados. Hubo uno de ellos que empeoro la situación y es que no se considero al tomar la cuarentena que la mayoría de trabajadores son informales generando así gran malestar y diversos casos de incumplimiento que acabaron en aumentar este problema y a esto se sumo la escases de materiales de protección estos son errores graves pero en ninguno de los casos hubo una disculpa adecuada es tiempo de dejar de ignorarlos. •Disculparse no es un signo de debilidad es un signo de honradez.
  7. 7. • Con decir “no coger sobres” nos referimos al acto de robar dinero o realizar actos corruptos, no solo en un ambiente político, sino también como sociedad. • Crecemos con la idea de normalizar y minimizar estos actos porque “todo el mundo lo hace”. • Podemos aplicar esta lección sobre tantos casos peruanos, antes y ahora. • Contando desde el 2017 hasta la actualidad con una gran crisis política por esta clase de actos, teniendo como ejemplo El Caso Odebretch (2017) , “Los Cuellos Blancos del Puerto” (2018) o la disolución del Congreso (2019). • Incluso en estos tiempos de pandemia podemos observar como aunque estemos en una situación bastante complicada, las personas a cargo de nuestro bienestar y salud se preocupan mas por sus bolsillos. • Se están presentando denuncias sobre la entrega del bono de S/380 y víveres para la población vulnerable. • También podemos observar como se le ha acusado al actual alcalde del Callao, Pedro Lopez, por la desaparición de 8 toneladas de pollos donados por una empresa privada.
  8. 8. •En el Perú muchas veces se han dicho mentiras a medias o se ha intentado tapar con un dedo estas mentiras estos observamos con horror como hackers habrían robado dinero que seria utilizado para los bonos y cuando dos personas fueron contratadas para investigar eso no se haría más que un comunicado que deje en duda a muchos. Debemos dejar de defender mentiras y empezar a reconocer errores. Si es cierto es bastante difícil hacerlo a la larga genera más seguridad y brinda a el pueblo más confianza.
  9. 9. • "No es necesario para un príncipe tener las buenas cualidades que he enumerado, pero es necesario aparentarlas”- Maquiavélico. • En el Perú son varios los casos en los que políticos han pagado extraordinarias cifras para que obtengan certificados de estudios, generalmente estudios de secundaria. Un caso muy famoso fue el que revelo 4to poder, Aldo Rodríguez Uceda, hizo un pago de 10 mil soles por encargo de Yesenia Ponce al exdirector del colegio Mariscal Toribio de Luzuriaga, Daniel Soto Rivera, quien emitió sus certificados de secundaria.Esto tan puede ser llevado a la situación actual, las apariencuas engañan y esto se puede reflejar en productos adulterados considerados en estas épocas de primera necesidad, esto es el caso del alcohol, tanto como líquido como en gel. • Obtienen la etiqueta y el nombre del producto pero no es el producto como tal.
  10. 10. •Recordar que muchos problemas nuevos en realidad tienen siglos. La pandemia del coronavirus ha sacado a la luz las miserias de nuestro sistema de Salud y su fragilidad ante este evento era claro que el MINSA ha hecho una mala gestión en el sector de salud que lleva años. •Será necesario un cambio en la manera de pensar del modo que se debe resolver el problema de la crisis, pues nos enfrentamos en un problema serio en la economía peruana que será rebasado por el impacto de la Covid-19.

