Comunicacion asertiva

Grupo 2 – 4° “B” Comunicación
Integrantes del grupo 2
Definición Es una forma de expresión consciente, mediante la cual se manifiestan las ideas, deseos, opiniones, sentimiento...
Disco Rayado Banco de Niebla Comunicación no verbal
● Haces sentir a la otra persona respetada. ● Facilidad en el intercambio de pensamientos. ● Mejora la relación entre los ...
Importancia Al pasar tanto tiempo con las mismas personas en un solo lugar, a veces puede causar estrés, o que la comunica...
Gracias
Hola! Soy Samantha Bravo, alumna de la Escuela De Talentos, el dia de hoy les traigo un trabajo del curso de Tutoria, espero sea de su interes.

