Cambios químicos y físicos

Profesores: Curso: Sección:grado: integrantes: 4 “B” ❖Alvarado Kevin ❖Alvear Josue ❖Bravo Samantha ❖Remuzgo Mariana ❖Tirad...
CAMBIOS Grupo 2 FÍSICOS Y QUÍMICOS
Propósito Identificar y comprender los cambios de la materia que ocurren en nuestro entorno.
INTRODUCCIÓN
Cambios físicos Transformaciones o alteraciones No afectan su naturaleza ni su composición Esto quiere decir que los cambi...
EJEMPLOS:
CAMBIO QUÍMICO Sufren modificación de sus estructuras y se transforman sustancias o materia nueva Precipitación cambio de ...
EJEMPLOS:
CAMBIO NUCLEAR Fusión Nuclear Fisión Nuclear Desintegración Natural
CONCLUSIÓN
Bibliografía https://www.significados.com/cambio-quimico/ https://www.hiru.eus/es/fisica/radiactividad-natural-y- artifici...
Hola! Soy Samantha Bravo, alumna de la Escuela De Talentos, el dia de hoy les traigo un trabajo del curso de Química, espero sea de su interes.

  1. 1. Profesores: Curso: Sección:grado: integrantes: 4 “B” ❖Alvarado Kevin ❖Alvear Josue ❖Bravo Samantha ❖Remuzgo Mariana ❖Tirado Arianna Química ❖ Renato Barba ❖ Franz Fernández
  2. 2. CAMBIOS Grupo 2 FÍSICOS Y QUÍMICOS
  3. 3. Propósito Identificar y comprender los cambios de la materia que ocurren en nuestro entorno.
  4. 4. INTRODUCCIÓN
  5. 5. Cambios físicos Transformaciones o alteraciones No afectan su naturaleza ni su composición Esto quiere decir que los cambios son reversibles
  6. 6. EJEMPLOS:
  7. 7. CAMBIO QUÍMICO Sufren modificación de sus estructuras y se transforman sustancias o materia nueva Precipitación cambio de colorEmite luz o calor Efervescencia Si observas
  8. 8. EJEMPLOS:
  9. 9. CAMBIO NUCLEAR Fusión Nuclear Fisión Nuclear Desintegración Natural
  10. 10. CONCLUSIÓN
  11. 11. Bibliografía https://www.significados.com/cambio-quimico/ https://www.hiru.eus/es/fisica/radiactividad-natural-y- artificial#:~:text=Desintegraci%C3%B3n%20g,un%20estado%20de%20menor% 20energ%C3%ADa. https://es.wikipedia.org/wiki/Fusi%C3%B3n_nuclear https://es.wikipedia.org/wiki/Fisi%C3%B3n_nuclear https://www.uv.es/madomin/miweb/cambiofisicocambioquimico.html
