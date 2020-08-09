Successfully reported this slideshow.
01 Alvarado kevin Bravo, samantha 02 Alvear josue 03 Remuzgo mariana 04 Tirado ariana 05 INTEGRAnTES 4”B”
Analogias Númericas Grupo 2
Una analogía numérica, tiene como propósito; averiguar la capacidad de las personas para descubrir Relaciones operacionale...
NIVEL 01
√4 + √25 = 2 + 5 = 7 √16 + √49 = 4 + 7 = 11
91 + 78 = 169 -- √169 = 13 111 + 289 = 400 -- √400 = 20 41 + 103 = 144 -- √144 = 12
1) 27 + 25 = 52 / 2 = 26 38 + 42 = 80 / 2 = 40 64 + x = 90 / 2 = 45 x = 26
1) 15 x 2 = 30 + 6 = 36 18 x 2 = 36 + 7 = 43 21 x 2 = 42 + x = 46 x = 4
1) 1 2 3 1: 2 + 30 = 32 - 16 = 16 2: 4 +3 = 7 - 6 = 1 3: 8 + 7 = 15 - 1 = 14
1) 1 2 1: 9 x 12 = 108 - 20 = 88 2: 7 x 14 = 98 - 26 = 72
1) 1 32 1: 6 - 2 = 4 x 3 = 12 2: 8 - 3 =5 x 3 = 15 3: 9 - 3 = 6 x 3 = 18
1) 12 / 3 = 4 | 69 / 3 = 23 | 4 + 23 = 27 16 / 3 = 5.3 | 23 / 3 = 7.7 | 5.3 + 7.7 = 13 18 / 3 = 6 | 21 / 3 = 7 | 6 + 7 = 13
1) 1 2 3 1: 24 x 1 = 24 6 x 2 = 12 2: 48 x 2 = 96 12 x 4 = 48 3: 18 x 6 = 108 3 . x = 108 x 2 = 216 / 3 = 72
Resolución 1×4+5=9 2×3+1=7 5×2+8=× X=18 RespuESTA: “D”
Resolución: 26+14=10×4 38+22=15×4 21+15=(X)×4 X=9 RespuESTA: “B”
RespuESTA: “D” Resolución: 5+42=5+16=21 8+32=8+9=17 9+x2=45-9=45 X=6
RespuESTA: “c” Resolución: 4 x 2+5= 13 5 x 3+2=17 6 x 4+3=x x=27
RespuESTA: “D” Resolución: 1. (19-10)+2=8 2. (20-17)+1=4 x=28 3. (x-19)+0=9 x=19+9=28
Resolución: 1. (1+3)/2=2 2. (4+2)/2=3 3. (2+x)/2=9 x=9x2-2 x=16 RespuESTA: “B”
RespuESTA: “c” Resolución: 1: 16/4 x 24/4 = 24 2: 32/4 x 36/4 = 72 3: 28/4 x 4/4 =x x=7
RespuESTA: “a” Resolución: (12/3)+3+1=8 (28/7)+7+1=12 (36/12)+12+1=x x=16
RespuESTA: “c” Resolución: 17-(2+1)=14 15-(3+2)=10 19-(4+3)=x x=12
Nivel 02
10)
11)
12)
13)
14)
15)
NIVEL 03
1)
2)
3)
1: (3+5+7)/5 = 3 15/5= 3 2: (4+6+2)/4 = 3 12/4 = 3 3: (5+1+2)/3 = X 8/3=2.666=3
Analogias numéricas

Hola! Soy Samantha Bravo, alumna de la Escuela De Talentos, el dia de hoy les traigo un trabajo del curso de Razonamiento Matemático, espero sea de su interes

Analogias numéricas

  1. 1. 01 Alvarado kevin Bravo, samantha 02 Alvear josue 03 Remuzgo mariana 04 Tirado ariana 05 INTEGRAnTES 4”B”
  2. 2. Analogias Númericas Grupo 2
  3. 3. Una analogía numérica, tiene como propósito; averiguar la capacidad de las personas para descubrir Relaciones operacionales entre determinados números que le proporcionan como datos, y que una vez encontrada y razonando en forma análoga debe ser aplicada la búsqueda del término medio que siempre se desconoce . Propósito
  4. 4. NIVEL 01
  5. 5. √4 + √25 = 2 + 5 = 7 √16 + √49 = 4 + 7 = 11
  6. 6. 91 + 78 = 169 -- √169 = 13 111 + 289 = 400 -- √400 = 20 41 + 103 = 144 -- √144 = 12
  7. 7. 1) 27 + 25 = 52 / 2 = 26 38 + 42 = 80 / 2 = 40 64 + x = 90 / 2 = 45 x = 26
  8. 8. 1) 15 x 2 = 30 + 6 = 36 18 x 2 = 36 + 7 = 43 21 x 2 = 42 + x = 46 x = 4
  9. 9. 1) 1 2 3 1: 2 + 30 = 32 - 16 = 16 2: 4 +3 = 7 - 6 = 1 3: 8 + 7 = 15 - 1 = 14
  10. 10. 1) 1 2 1: 9 x 12 = 108 - 20 = 88 2: 7 x 14 = 98 - 26 = 72
  11. 11. 1) 1 32 1: 6 - 2 = 4 x 3 = 12 2: 8 - 3 =5 x 3 = 15 3: 9 - 3 = 6 x 3 = 18
  12. 12. 1) 12 / 3 = 4 | 69 / 3 = 23 | 4 + 23 = 27 16 / 3 = 5.3 | 23 / 3 = 7.7 | 5.3 + 7.7 = 13 18 / 3 = 6 | 21 / 3 = 7 | 6 + 7 = 13
  13. 13. 1) 1 2 3 1: 24 x 1 = 24 6 x 2 = 12 2: 48 x 2 = 96 12 x 4 = 48 3: 18 x 6 = 108 3 . x = 108 x 2 = 216 / 3 = 72
  14. 14. Resolución 1×4+5=9 2×3+1=7 5×2+8=× X=18 RespuESTA: “D”
  15. 15. Resolución: 26+14=10×4 38+22=15×4 21+15=(X)×4 X=9 RespuESTA: “B”
  16. 16. RespuESTA: “D” Resolución: 5+42=5+16=21 8+32=8+9=17 9+x2=45-9=45 X=6
  17. 17. RespuESTA: “c” Resolución: 4 x 2+5= 13 5 x 3+2=17 6 x 4+3=x x=27
  18. 18. RespuESTA: “D” Resolución: 1. (19-10)+2=8 2. (20-17)+1=4 x=28 3. (x-19)+0=9 x=19+9=28
  19. 19. Resolución: 1. (1+3)/2=2 2. (4+2)/2=3 3. (2+x)/2=9 x=9x2-2 x=16 RespuESTA: “B”
  20. 20. RespuESTA: “c” Resolución: 1: 16/4 x 24/4 = 24 2: 32/4 x 36/4 = 72 3: 28/4 x 4/4 =x x=7
  21. 21. RespuESTA: “a” Resolución: (12/3)+3+1=8 (28/7)+7+1=12 (36/12)+12+1=x x=16
  22. 22. RespuESTA: “c” Resolución: 17-(2+1)=14 15-(3+2)=10 19-(4+3)=x x=12
  23. 23. Nivel 02
  24. 24. 10)
  25. 25. 11)
  26. 26. 12)
  27. 27. 13)
  28. 28. 14)
  29. 29. 15)
  30. 30. NIVEL 03
  31. 31. 1)
  32. 32. 2)
  33. 33. 3)
  34. 34. 1: (3+5+7)/5 = 3 15/5= 3 2: (4+6+2)/4 = 3 12/4 = 3 3: (5+1+2)/3 = X 8/3=2.666=3
  GRACIASgracias

