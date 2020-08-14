SF Big Analytics Meetup - Exact Count Distinct with Apache Kylin

With over 450 million customers, Didi (world’s largest rideshare company) conducts complex user behavior analysis on huge datasets daily. Exact Count Distinct is one of Didi’s most critical metrics, but it is known for being computationally heavy and notoriously slow. The difference between exact Count Distinct and approximate Count Distinct can cost Didi millions of dollars. In this talk, Kaige Liu of the Apache Kylin project will explain how Didi uses Apache Kylin to return exact Distinct Count on billions of rows of data with sub-second latency to generate the most accurate picture of its business.



You will also learn about the latest development in modern OLAP technologies. Kaige will share how Didi and Truck Alliance (a truck-hailing company that processes $100 billion worth of goods yearly) use Apache Kylin to power their analytics platforms that allow 100s of analysts to achieve sub-second latency on petabyte-scale data.