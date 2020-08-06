Successfully reported this slideshow.
Apache Kylin: Simplify Machine Learning on Big Data Dong Li Apache Kylin PMC July 30, 2020
Agenda  Introduce Apache Kylin  Simplify Machine Learning on Big Data  Demo  Q&A
Introduction to Apache Kylin
© Kyligence Inc. 2020, Confidential. Apache Kylin: Open Source Distributed Analytical Data Warehouse
© Kyligence Inc. 2020, Confidential. • OLAP Data Modelling • Speed Up Analytics Using Pre-Calculation • ANSI SQL Interface...
© Kyligence Inc. 2020, Confidential. 1,000+ Global Users
© Kyligence Inc. 2020, Confidential. High Performance & High Concurrency Star schema benchmark: http://www.cs.umb.edu/~pon...
© Kyligence Inc. 2020, Confidential. Interactive Analysis with BI for Petabyte-Scale Datasets
© Kyligence Inc. 2020, Confidential. Visualize With Tableau
© Kyligence Inc. 2020, Confidential. Interact With Excel
© Kyligence Inc. 2020, Confidential. select l_returnflag, o_orderstatus, sum(l_quantity) as sum_qty, sum(l_extendedprice) ...
© Kyligence Inc. 2020, Confidential. How Does Kylin Accelerate Queries? • Kylin optimizes and adapts the plan to an OLAP c...
© Kyligence Inc. 2020, Confidential. Technical Architecture Apache Kylin BI Tools Apps Machine Learning SQL Runtime Worklo...
Simplify Machine Learning on Big Data
© Kyligence Inc. 2020, Confidential. Business User Data Scientist Data Engineer Business Decision Machine Learning Data So...
© Kyligence Inc. 2020, Confidential. Challenges of Machine Learning on PB-scale Dataset • 100+ concurrent user • High card...
© Kyligence Inc. 2020, Confidential. EDW Data Lake Regression Classification CUSTOMER CUSTOMER NUMBER CUSTOMER NAME CUSTOM...
© Kyligence Inc. 2020, Confidential. Apache Kylin Provides Data-as-a-Service for Machine Learning • 100+ concurrent user •...
© Kyligence Inc. 2020, Confidential. Simply write python to get data from Apache Kylin
© Kyligence Inc. 2020, Confidential. Simply write python to get data from Apache Kylin
Demo Time-Series Prediction With AutoML
© Kyligence Inc. 2020, Confidential. Automated Machine Learning (AutoML)
© Kyligence Inc. 2020, Confidential. Demo: Use Kylin + AutoML to Predict Sales GMV • Contoso dataset, petabyte scale • Bui...
© Kyligence Inc. 2020, Confidential. Demo Video (Embedded)
© Kyligence Inc. 2020, Confidential. Q & A
© Kyligence Inc. 2020, Confidential. Connect With Us Kyligence Inc.  http://kyligence.io  info@kyligence.io  LinkedIn &...
© Kyligence Inc. 2020, Confidential.
Apache Kylin is an open source analytical data warehouse that has made interactive big data analytics possible. It does so by combining data warehouse and big data technology and by providing a standard ANSI-SQL query interface and sub-second latency for petabyte-scale datasets. This solution has been widely adopted around the world.

Kylin also enables self-service data analysis for machine learning applications. The integration with auto machine learning technology means that users don't need to be experts in big data and machine learning technology.

https://www.brighttalk.com/webcast/18317/427960

Published in: Data & Analytics
