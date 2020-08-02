Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
La formación integral en la educación pública desde la perspectiva del deporte de alto rendimiento en Colombia Samanta Med...
Contexto La educación y el deporte siempre han estado asociados a la mayoría de los seres humanos desde edades tempranas, ...
Justificación El presente estudio tiene por intención analizar la formación integral en la educación pública desde la pers...
Elementos - Hechos, síntomas, posibles causas con datos y observaciones A manera de ejemplo, los siguientes datos muestran...
Formulación Para el presente estudio se abordarán cuatro categorías de análisis que posteriormente serán contrastadas para...
Referencias Bibliográficas • Arias Trujillo, R., & Purcell, F. (2020). Trascendiendo fronteras. Bogotá: Ediciones Uniandes...
Referencias Bibliográficas • Cifuentes, J. y Camargo, A. (2016). La historia de las reformas educativas en Colombia. Cultu...
Referecias Bibliográficas • José Arturo Abraldes Valeiras, N. R. (2013). Formación deportiva en patinaje artistico. España...
Referecias Bibliográficas • Mineducación. (2019). Plan Estratégico Institucional 2019-2022. Obtenido de Mineducación: http...
Referencias Bibliográficas • Nova, A. (2017) Formación integral en la educación superior: análisis de contenido de discurs...
¡GRACIAS POR SU ATENCIÓN!
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Planteamiento del problema o idea de proyecto

27 views

Published on

Problematización de un tema y situación problémica de educación como parte de la investigación educativa.

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Planteamiento del problema o idea de proyecto

  1. 1. La formación integral en la educación pública desde la perspectiva del deporte de alto rendimiento en Colombia Samanta Medina Parada Oscar Roa Ordoñez Escuela de la Ciencias de la Educación/50200_763 Bogotá 01 de agosto
  2. 2. Contexto La educación y el deporte siempre han estado asociados a la mayoría de los seres humanos desde edades tempranas, donde la educación tiene una proyección marcada en el sistema educativo que se inicia en la fase preescolar y finaliza con la educación técnica o superior para la formación de técnicos y/o profesionales en diferentes carreras. El deporte ha estado inmerso en los programas académicos sobre todo en las fases primaria y secundaria, el cual se practica de manera básica, es decir, no se concibe como proyecto de vida que pueda llegar al deporte de alto rendimiento, esto conlleva a iniciar una validación documental con el fin de establecer si hay programas académicos con formación integral en la educación pública desde la perspectiva del deporte de alto rendimiento en Colombia. Fuente:https://www.eldia.es/blogs/baske tmania/?p=23980
  3. 3. Justificación El presente estudio tiene por intención analizar la formación integral en la educación pública desde la perspectiva del deporte de alto rendimiento en Colombia. Bajo la premisa de identificar contrastando información documental si en Colombia la educación pública promueve y forma a los estudiantes desde el nivel preescolar y hasta la educación superior, el deporte tendiente al alto rendimiento. Fuente:http://blog.aepsad.es/wp- content/uploads/2014/10/padreconfianzani%C3%B1o.jpg
  4. 4. Elementos - Hechos, síntomas, posibles causas con datos y observaciones A manera de ejemplo, los siguientes datos muestran que varios de los deportistas de alto rendimiento presentan dificultades en sus procesos académicos. El estudio Necesidades Académicas de los Deportistas de Alto Nivel en el Instituto Distrital para la Recreación y Deporte (2015), señala que: De los 110 deportistas de alto nivel del IDRD encuestados se identificó que 6 de ellos solamente han podido acabar su primaria, 76 de ellos su bachillerato, solamente 23 han llegado a nivel universitario, y 15 han acabado una carrera universitaria, esto muestra que son muy pocos los deportistas que se encuentran cursando una educación superior. La edad promedio de las personas que llegaron a primaria son 28 años, mientras que el 25% de la población tiene al menos 21 años y el 75% de la población tiene al menos 28 años. (p.78). Así mismo, según el artículo del periódico el Tiempo (Carrusel, 2015) “El deporte es una herramienta apropiada para enseñar a todos, pero sobre todo a los más jóvenes, valores y virtudes como justicia, lealtad, superación, convivencia, respeto, compañerismo, trabajo en equipo, disciplina, responsabilidad y tolerancia”. Así mismo indica (Señal Colombia, 2017) “Esteban Chaves, Nairo Quintana y Caterine Ibargüen no hubieran alcanzado el éxito si no cultivan sus habilidades deportivas desde que eran niños. Es por esto que es vital incentivar la práctica deportiva desde la infancia”.
  5. 5. Formulación Para el presente estudio se abordarán cuatro categorías de análisis que posteriormente serán contrastadas para la obtención de resultados; estas categorías son: • Formación integral en Colombia. • Educación pública. • Deporte de alto rendimiento en relación a la formación integral y educación pública. • Infraestructura para el desarrollo deportivo. Fuente: https://revistaedu.co/secciones/tematicas-educativas/actividades-ludicas-experiencias-de-aprendizaje-que-aportan-a-una- formacion-integral/1412/
  6. 6. Referencias Bibliográficas • Arias Trujillo, R., & Purcell, F. (2020). Trascendiendo fronteras. Bogotá: Ediciones Uniandes. • Asamblea Nacional Constituyente, 1. (4 de Julio de 1991). Constitución Política de Colombia. Obtenido de Constitución Política de Colombia: https://www.constitucioncolombia.com/ • Asocoldep. (21 de Octubre de 2019). La importancia de incluir el deporte en la educación . Obtenido de Asociación Colombiana de Educación Privada: http://www.asocoldep.edu.co/2019/10/21/la-importancia-de-incluir-el-deporte-en-la-educacion/ • CAF, Banco de Desarrollo de América Latina. (2017).Acceso, calidad y pertinencia de la educación para el desarrollo de habilidades. Venezuela: CAF. • Carrusel. (20 de Abril de 2015). La importancia de incluir el deporte en la educación. El Tiempo. • Castañeda, V. y Pardo, W. (2015) Caracterización de las prácticas deportivas como propiciadoras de la formación integral. Pontificia Universidad Javeriana. Recuperado el 19 de julio de 2020 de: https://repository.javeriana.edu.co/bitstream/handle/10554/18709/CastanedaBuitragoVictorAdrian2015.pdf?sequence=1&isAllowe d=y • Castillo Pulido, L. E., & Arias Campos, R. L. (2016). Formación Integral: Hallazgos de investigación y reflexiones para la docencia. Bogotá: Kimpres.
  7. 7. Referencias Bibliográficas • Cifuentes, J. y Camargo, A. (2016). La historia de las reformas educativas en Colombia. Cultura Educación y Sociedad 7(2), 26- 37 / Vol. 7 No. 2 / Julio - Diciembre 2016 / pp. 1- 159 / ISSN: 2145-9258 E-ISSN: 2389-7724 • Cultura, M. d. (23 de Marzo de 2011). Resolución 000231. Ministerio de Cultura Instituto Colombiano del Deporte. Bogotá, Cundinamarca, Colombia. • Fernández Fairen, M., & Busto Villarreal, J. M. (Marzo de 2009). El niño y el deporte. Obtenido de Medugraphic: https://www.medigraphic.com/pdfs/orthotips/ot-2009/ot091b.pdf. • Gobierno de Colombia y Ministerio de Educación. (12 de 12 de 2017). Mallas de aprendizaje. Obtenido de Mineducación: https://www.mineducacion.gov.co/1759/w3-article-363861.html?_noredirect=1 • Guerra, Y., Mortigo Rubio,A. M., & Berrugo Silva, N. C. (2014). Formación integral, importancia de formar pensando en todas las dimensiones del ser. Obtenido de ResearchGate: https://www.researchgate.net/publication/313427004_Formacion_integral_importancia_de_formar_pensando_en_todas_las_dime nsiones_del_ser • Jiménez, W. (30 de 10 de 2017). ¿Cómo iniciar a los niños en el deporte? Obtenido de Señal Colombia: https://www.senalcolombia.tv/deportes/como-iniciar-los-ninos-en-el-deporte
  8. 8. Referecias Bibliográficas • José Arturo Abraldes Valeiras, N. R. (2013). Formación deportiva en patinaje artistico. España: Wanceulen Editorial Deportiva, S.L. • Lara, A. Espejo, N. Ocaña, M. & Cachón, J. (2015) La formación integral a través del deporte. Recuperado el 19 de julio de 2020 de: https://www.researchgate.net/publication/299489633_La_formacion_integral_a_traves_del_deporte_Deficits_motores_en_alumno s_con_trastornos_del_espectro_autista/link/56fba37208ae8239f6dc0d64/download • Secretaría Senado (1994). Ley 115 de 1994 Ley General de Educación. Recuperado el 21 de julio de 2020 de: http://www.secretariasenado.gov.co/senado/basedoc/ley_0115_1994.html • Maya, A. (2003). Conceptos básicos para una pedagogía de la ternura. Bogotá: ECOE. • Mindeporte. (18 de Julio de 2020). Supérate Intercolegiados. Obtenido de Mindeportes: https://www.mindeporte.gov.co/index.php?idcategoria=67175 • Mineducación. (2005). Serie lineamientos curriculares Educación Física, Recreación y Deporte. Obtenido de Mineducación: https://www.mineducacion.gov.co/1759/articles-339975_recurso_10.pdf
  9. 9. Referecias Bibliográficas • Mineducación. (2019). Plan Estratégico Institucional 2019-2022. Obtenido de Mineducación: https://www.mineducacion.gov.co/1759/articles-362792_recurso_113.pdf • Ministerio de Educación Nacional. (14 de Diciembre de 2017). Decreto No 2105 14 de diciembre de 2017. Obtenido de Ministerio de Educación Nacional: https://dapre.presidencia.gov.co/normativa/normativa/DECRETO%202105%20DEL%2014%20DE%20DICIEMBRE%20DE%20 2017.pdf • Ministerio de Educación Nacional. (18 de marzo de 2020). Normas y Lineamientos de Infraestructura Educativa. Obtenido de Mineducación: https://www.mineducacion.gov.co/1759/articles-355996_recurso_10.pdf • Ministerio de Educación Nacional. (2017). Bases Curriculares para la educación inicial y preescolar. Obtenido de Mineducación: https://www.mineducacion.gov.co/1759/articles-341880_recurso_1.pdf • Ministerio de Educación Nacional. (26 de junio de 2020). Mineducación. Obtenido de https://www.mineducacion.gov.co/portal • Ministerio del Deporte. (Junio de 2020). Mindeportes. Obtenido de https://www.mindeporte.gov.co/index.php?idcategoria=95949
  10. 10. Referencias Bibliográficas • Nova, A. (2017) Formación integral en la educación superior: análisis de contenido de discursos políticos. Fundación Universitaria Juan de Castellanos, Colombia. Praxis & Saber, vol. 8, núm. 17, 2017 • País, P. e. (14 de Enero de 2018). El deporte, la otra forma de educar. Obtenido de Periódico el País: https://www.elpais.com.co/familia/el-deporte-la-otra-forma-de-educar.html • Plan Nacional de Desarrollo 2018-2022 “Pacto por Colombia, pacto por la equidad” Recuperado el 19 de julio de 2020 de: https://colaboracion.dnp.gov.co/CDT/Prensa/Resumen-PND2018-2022-final.pdf • Redondo, S. y Contreras, J. (2015) Necesidades Académicas de los Deportistas de Alto Nivel en el Instituto Distrital para la Recreación y Deporte. Universidad Santo Tomás. Recuperado de https://repository.usta.edu.co/bitstream/handle/11634/641/Necesidades%20Academicas%20de%20los%20Deportistas.pdf?seque nce=2&isAllowed=y • Rueda Ángel, J. C. (08 de Agosto de 2018). Manual de Escenarios Deportivos de Colombia-MED. Obtenido de Mindeportes: https://www.mindeporte.gov.co/index.php?idcategoria=93422 • Scartascini, C., & Jaitman, L. (2017). El deporte para el desarrollo. Obtenido de https://publications.iadb.org/publications/spanish/document/Deporte-para-el-desarrollo.pdf:
  11. 11. ¡GRACIAS POR SU ATENCIÓN!

×