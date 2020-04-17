Successfully reported this slideshow.
Mariam Adel ,Anasimoon Zaki, Martina Maged ,Abanoub Emad Mina Ebrahim A.Prof. Dr. Samah Kamel
Saliva & Salivary Gland Disorders ☆Parkinson's disease ☆Down’s syndrome ☆Rheumatoid ☆Alzheimer ☆Diabetes
☆Vomiting (nausea) ☆Foul odor ☆Bleeding ☆Swelling
☆Difficulty swallowing and/or speaking ☆Dental caries ☆Difficulty wearing dentures ☆Burning mouth syndrome
☆ It is a neurodegenerative disease causing motor and non-motor symptoms. ☆ Drooling, an excessive pooling and spillover o...
Treatment: Local injection into the major salivary gland with botulinum. Sublingual Atropine, sublingual Ipratropium Bromi...
☆Down’s syndrome is a genetic disorder caused when abnormal cell division results in an extra full or partial copy of chro...
☆Xerostomia (dry mouth) ——>Mouth breathing. ☆Low salivary flow ——> high caries prevalence. ☆high pH level, increased inorg...
☆ SALIVARY FLOW RATE XEROSTOMIA ☆ PEROXIDASE, TAS, UA CONCENTRATION
1) AB42 2) Acetyl-cholinesterase 3) Lactoferin
. ☆ Xerostomia ☆ salivary flow rate ☆ Saliva pH measurement ☆ Protein concentration in saliva
The patients:- ☆ Patients should be encouraged to conduct a daily mouth examination, checking for red, white or dark patch...
Effect of systemic diseases on salivary glands

  1. 1. Mariam Adel ,Anasimoon Zaki, Martina Maged ,Abanoub Emad Mina Ebrahim A.Prof. Dr. Samah Kamel
  2. 2. Saliva & Salivary Gland Disorders ☆Parkinson's disease ☆Down’s syndrome ☆Rheumatoid ☆Alzheimer ☆Diabetes
  3. 3. ☆Vomiting (nausea) ☆Foul odor ☆Bleeding ☆Swelling
  4. 4. ☆Difficulty swallowing and/or speaking ☆Dental caries ☆Difficulty wearing dentures ☆Burning mouth syndrome
  5. 5. ☆ It is a neurodegenerative disease causing motor and non-motor symptoms. ☆ Drooling, an excessive pooling and spillover of saliva out of the oral cavity. ☆ That lead to cracks developing in the corners of your mouth, which can lead to talking, eating or drinking difficulties.
  6. 6. Treatment: Local injection into the major salivary gland with botulinum. Sublingual Atropine, sublingual Ipratropium Bromide. The cause of drooling of saliva : Problems in clearance of saliva due to difficulty of swallowing. Problems in sealing of the lips .
  7. 7. ☆Down’s syndrome is a genetic disorder caused when abnormal cell division results in an extra full or partial copy of chromosome 21. ☆According to the study done by Siqueira Jr. and Nicolau showed a reduction of 45% amylase and 45% peroxidase activity that are produced by salivary gland in Down’s syndrome children.
  8. 8. ☆Xerostomia (dry mouth) ——>Mouth breathing. ☆Low salivary flow ——> high caries prevalence. ☆high pH level, increased inorganic ions and high buffering capacity —- > low DMFT in Down’s syndrome children.
  9. 9. ☆ SALIVARY FLOW RATE XEROSTOMIA ☆ PEROXIDASE, TAS, UA CONCENTRATION
  10. 10. 1) AB42 2) Acetyl-cholinesterase 3) Lactoferin
  11. 11. . ☆ Xerostomia ☆ salivary flow rate ☆ Saliva pH measurement ☆ Protein concentration in saliva
  12. 12. The patients:- ☆ Patients should be encouraged to conduct a daily mouth examination, checking for red, white or dark patches, ulcers or tooth decay The dentist :- ☆ Artificial saliva or saliva substitutes can be used to replace moisture and lubricate the mouth. These substitutes are available commercially  Optimoist® (Colgate-Palmolive) spray  Saliva Substitute® (Roxane Labs) liquid ☆ Natural Dry Mouth Relief, which has recently been developed, utilizes a patented pharmaceutical grade of anhydrous crystalline maltose (ACM) to
