Successfully reported this slideshow.

PORTFOLIO-compactado.pdf

0

Share

Apr. 13, 2022
0 likes 49 views
Upcoming SlideShare
What to Upload to SlideShare
What to Upload to SlideShare
Loading in …3
×
1 of 14

PORTFOLIO-compactado.pdf

Apr. 13, 2022
0 likes 49 views

0

Share

Download to read offline

Design

Although it is not possible to upload a complete portfolio, I present a small selection of some works that may illustrate some of my digital techniques.

Although it is not possible to upload a complete portfolio, I present a small selection of some works that may illustrate some of my digital techniques.

Design

Recommended

More Related Content

You Might Also Like

AI and Machine Learning Demystified by Carol Smith at Midwest UX 2017
Carol Smith
10 facts about jobs in the future
Pew Research Center's Internet & American Life Project
Harry Surden - Artificial Intelligence and Law Overview
Harry Surden
Inside Google's Numbers in 2017
Rand Fishkin
Pinot: Realtime Distributed OLAP datastore
Kishore Gopalakrishna
How to Become a Thought Leader in Your Niche
Leslie Samuel
Visual Design with Data
Seth Familian
Designing Teams for Emerging Challenges
Aaron Irizarry
UX, ethnography and possibilities: for Libraries, Museums and Archives
Ned Potter
Winners and Losers - All the (Russian) President's Men
Ian Bremmer
Study: The Future of VR, AR and Self-Driving Cars
LinkedIn
Shorter ER Wait Times
Knowledge@Wharton
Asia's Artificial Intelligence Agenda. MIT Technology Review
Alexander Jarvis
Martin Luther King's Pearl Of Wisdom!
SurveyCrest
Teaching Students with Emojis, Emoticons, & Textspeak
Shelly Sanchez Terrell
Inaugural Addresses
Booz Allen Hamilton
How to think like a startup
Loic Le Meur
32 Ways a Digital Marketing Consultant Can Help Grow Your Business
Barry Feldman
How to Fix the Internet
LinkedIn Editors' Picks
5 major events that shaped 2016
Kotak Securities
What's Next in Growth? 2016
Andrew Chen
The Outcome Economy
Helge Tennø
The Six Highest Performing B2B Blog Post Formats
Barry Feldman
6 things to know about demonetisation
Kotak Securities
Reuters: Pictures of the Year 2016 (Part 2)
maditabalnco
The impact of innovation on travel and tourism industries (World Travel Marke...
Brian Solis
Open Source Creativity
Sara Cannon
2017 Marketing Predictions—Marketo
Marketo
Succession “Losers”: What Happens to Executives Passed Over for the CEO Job?
Stanford GSB Corporate Governance Research Initiative
Lightning Talk #9: How UX and Data Storytelling Can Shape Policy by Mika Aldaba
ux singapore
SEO: Getting Personal
Kirsty Hulse
Learn BEM: CSS Naming Convention
In a Rocket
How to Build a Dynamic Social Media Plan
Post Planner
10 Insightful Quotes On Designing A Better Customer Experience
Yuan Wang
Data Skills Are Key to Social ROI
Knowledge@Wharton
Prototyping is an attitude
With Company
50 Essential Content Marketing Hacks (Content Marketing World)
Heinz Marketing Inc
20 Ideas for your Website Homepage Content
Barry Feldman
The Art of Social Media - Gone Social SF
Peg Fitzpatrick
10 Tips for WeChat
Chris Baker

Related Books

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
The Essence of Style: How the French Invented High Fashion, Fine Food, Chic Cafes, Style, Sophistication, and Glamour Joan DeJean
(4.5/5)
Free
The Little Black Book of Style Nina Garcia
(4/5)
Free
Lessons from Madame Chic: 20 Stylish Secrets I Learned While Living in Paris Jennifer L. Scott
(4/5)
Free
Women From the Ankle Down: The Story of Shoes and How They Define Us Rachelle Bergstein
(4.5/5)
Free
The Towering World of Jimmy Choo: A Glamorous Story of Power, Profits, and the Pursuit of the Perfect Shoe Lauren Goldstein Crowe
(4/5)
Free
Diane: A Signature Life Diane Von Furstenberg
(4/5)
Free
Gunn's Golden Rules: Life's Little Lessons for Making It Work Tim Gunn
(4/5)
Free
My Mother's Wedding Dress: The Life and Afterlife of Clothes Justine Picardie
(3.5/5)
Free
Empress of Fashion: A Life of Diana Vreeland Amanda Mackenzie Stuart
(3.5/5)
Free
Dreaming of Dior: Every Dress Tells a Story Charlotte Smith
(4.5/5)
Free
The Style Strategy: A Less-Is-More Approach to Staying Chic and Shopping Smart Nina Garcia
(4/5)
Free
Diane von Furstenberg: A Life Unwrapped Gioia Diliberto
(4/5)
Free
Before You Put That On: 365 Daily Style Tips for Her Lloyd Boston
(3.5/5)
Free
The One Hundred: A Guide to the Pieces Every Stylish Woman Must Own Nina Garcia
(4/5)
Free
Effortless Style June Ambrose
(3.5/5)
Free
The Style Checklist: The Ultimate Wardrobe Essentials for You Lloyd Boston
(3.5/5)
Free

Related Audiobooks

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
House of Versace: The Untold Story of Genius, Murder, and Survival Deborah Ball
(4/5)
Free
Brilliance and Fire: A Biography of Diamonds Rachelle Bergstein
(0/5)
Free
Two-Dimensional Man Paul Sahre
(0/5)
Free
Creating Things That Matter: The Art and Science of Innovations That Last David Edwards
(4.5/5)
Free
Design Thinking For Dummies: A Wiley Brand Christian Muller-Roterberg
(4/5)
Free
Move Your Stuff, Change Your Life: How to Use Feng Shui to Get Love, Money, Respect, and Happiness Karen Rauch Carter
(3.5/5)
Free
Mademoiselle: Coco Chanel and the Pulse of History Rhonda Garelick
(5/5)
Free
Love the Home You Have: Simple Ways to…Embrace Your Style *Get Organized *Delight in Where You Are Melissa Michaels
(4/5)
Free
Sacred Space: Clearing and Enhancing the Energy of Your Home Denise Linn
(5/5)
Free
Enchanted Objects: Design, Human Desire, and the Internet of Things David Rose
(0/5)
Free
The Golden Thread: How Fabric Changed History Kassia St. Clair
(4.5/5)
Free
Cozy Minimalist Home: More Style, Less Stuff Myquillyn Smith
(4.5/5)
Free
Shikake: The Japanese Art of Shaping Behavior Through Design Naohiro Matsumura
(3/5)
Free
The Steal Like an Artist Audio Trilogy: How to Be Creative, Show Your Work, and Keep Going Austin Kleon
(5/5)
Free
Stoned: Jewelry, Obsession, and How Desire Shapes the World Aja Raden
(4.5/5)
Free
The Future of Design: Global Product Innovation for a Complex World Lorraine Justice
(0/5)
Free

PORTFOLIO-compactado.pdf

  1. 1. PORTFOLIO Brief graphic presentation of a selection of academic and professional works. 2017-2021
  2. 2. I work every day to build my dreams. So hire me to build yours. FIND ME sksam91@gmail.com studiosam.arq@gmail.com 913257715
  3. 3. ABOUT ME: P R E S E N T A T I O N 1991 Born in Toronto, Canada. 1997 Portugal, Lisbon. ACADEMIC / DEGREE 2011 University Lusiada de Lisboa 2018 Academic internship at city hall. 2019 Master’s degree in Architecture. Final dissertation with the title “O plano urbanização da A,adpra de Faria da Costa: o projecto e a sua implementação”. 2020 Professional internship for access the Architects Bar Association - 12 Months. 2021 Architecture in a civil construction office. OTHER PROFESSIONAL EXPERIENCE DECOR PROJECT FOR THE EVENT “ABOUT YOU LISBON” October 2021. Brand: ABOUT YOU Collaboration: GlobalPress Location: Bica do Sapato Restaurant, Santa Apolónia Lisbon. SCENOGRAPHY AUTHORSHIP OF THE THEATER SHOW “Damas da Noite - Uma farsa de Elmano Sancho”. “DRAG TASTE - BINGO SESSION” “Maria a Mãe”. ART DIRECTION TEAM Portuguese Filme “Cesária” Nº 25 584
  4. 4. “A PART OF THE AQUEDUCT DAS ÁGUAS LIVRES, IN LISBON” MODEL CONSTRUCTION [ CARD MATERIAL ] WITH LASER ENGRAVING OF THE STONES. ACADEMIC PROJECT 2017 A very common feature in the faculty of architecture was the presentation of our proposals in a three-dimen- sional model. A relationship with the object, scale, textures and compositions with our own hands. P R E S E N T A T I O N P R E S E N T A T I O N
  5. 5. P R E S E N T A T I O N DIGITAL SKILLS
  6. 6. STUDY OF TERRITORIAL DEVELOPMENT - THE CONSTRUCTION OF THE CITY OF AMADORA, LISBON. REPRESENTATION OF THE 40’s, 60’S, 80’S AND CURRENT. INTERNSHIP PROJECT 2019 Study of the evolution of the city. Population density has always been a problem to be addressed in modern cities. For the city of Amadora, with the presence of the railway line since 1940, growth was visibly uncontrolled. P R E S E N T A T I O N
  7. 7. EVENT PROJECT 2021 ABOUT YOU. In October 2021 I was invited to plan an event for a brand called About You that celebrated its entry into the Portuguese online clothing sales market. At Bica do Sapato, a huge event was set up in which I participated in the Art Direction, design of lighting installations and event man- agement. P R E S E N T A T I O N Event Map.
  8. 8. EVENT PROJECT 2021 ABOUT YOU. P R E S E N T A T I O N Illustration of initial ideas presented to the client.
  9. 9. EVENT PROJECT 2021 ABOUT YOU. P R E S E N T A T I O N Light installation for ceilings.
  10. 10. P R E S E N T A T I O N Color tests for public cultural building facade. INTERNSHIP PROJECT The Municipal Theater building gained a new color after the rehabilitation works. To this end, various shades of gray were applied which led to several public discussions about which color to apply to the new image of the building.
  11. 11. P R E S E N T A T I O N SITE MAP INTERNSHIP PROJECT In addition to the exterior, the interior of the building was also altered and profoundly reshaped. Floor plan | SITE MAP
  12. 12. P R E S E N T A T I O N PROFESSIONAL PROJECT Architectural proposal for a single-family building in Sintra. Information brochure
  13. 13. P R E S E N T A T I O N PROFESSIONAL PROJECT Architectural proposal for a single-family building in Sintra. Information brochure
  14. 14. P R E S E N T A T I O N PROFESSIONAL PROJECT Architectural proposal for a single-family building in Sintra. Information brochure

×