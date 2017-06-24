Tata Primanti Gurgaon Sector 72 - Tata Housing Primanti Gurgaon

Tata Primanti Gurgaon Sector 72 - Golf Course Extension road
About Tata Primanti Gurgaon Tata Primanti is Situated On Sohna Road, Sector - 72, Gurgaon, The Residential Township is off...
Location Advantages :- ● Situated In Sector -72, Gurgaon. ● Direct Accesses from the Golf Course Extension Road and Sohna ...
Master Plan
Call now? +91 8447320000 Web:- http://www.favista.com/ Gurgaon/tata-primanti- sector-72-P424.html
Tata Primanti is Situated On Sohna Road, Sector - 72, Gurgaon, The Residential Township is offering High - Rise Apartments, Duplex Villas, Penthouse and independent floors.

  2. 2. About Tata Primanti Gurgaon Tata Primanti is Situated On Sohna Road, Sector - 72, Gurgaon, The Residential Township is offering High - Rise Apartments, Duplex Villas, penthouse and independent floors. The Projects Has Close Proximity to proposed metro station , NH-8 and the Southern Peripheral Road and just 15 mints drive away from the International Airport. The Residential Township is separated over 36 acres and offering 3 and 4BHK Apartments.Tata Primanti Gurgaon also presents 4 & 5 BHK Duplex Luxurious Singapore Style Villas and Executive FLOOR On Southern Peripheral Road Gurgaon .
  3. 3. Location Advantages :- ● Situated In Sector -72, Gurgaon. ● Direct Accesses from the Golf Course Extension Road and Sohna Road & NH 8 ● Close Proximity to proposed metro corridor. ● 15 Mints Drive Away from IGI Airport ● Walking distance from The Shopping Malls ● 3 Km Away from Proposed IBST
  4. 4. Master Plan
  5. 5. Call now? +91 8447320000 Web:- http://www.favista.com/ Gurgaon/tata-primanti- sector-72-P424.html

