Publishing sober 2

‫اﻟﻌﻠﻤﻲ‬ ‫اﻟﺒﺤﺚ‬ ‫ﻣﻨﻬﺠﻴﺔ‬ ‫اﻟﺪﻛﺘﻮراه‬ ‫ﻃﻠﺒﺔ‬ – ‫اﻻﻧﺒﺎر‬ ‫ﺟﺎﻣﻌﺔ‬ - ‫اﻟﺰراﻋ‬ ‫ﻛﻠﻴﺔ‬ ‫ﺔ‬ ‫اﻷﻗﺴﺎم‬ ‫ﺟﻤﻴﻊ‬ ‫اﻟﺪﻛﺘﻮر‬ ‫اﻟﻤﺴﺎﻋﺪ‬ ...
‫اﻟﺮﺻﻴﻦ‬ ‫اﻟﻨﺸﺮ‬ ) ‫اﻟﺜ‬ ‫اﻟﺠﺰء‬ ‫ﺎﻧﻲ‬ ( ‫ﻣﻌﻬﺎ‬ ‫اﻟﺘﻌﺎﻣﻞ‬ ‫وﻛﻴﻔﻴﺔ‬ ‫اﻟﻌﻠﻤﻴﺔ‬ ‫ﻟﻠﻤﺠﻼت‬ ‫اﻟﺪﺧﻮل‬
‫اﻟﻌﻠﻤﻲ‬ ‫اﻟﺒﺤﺚ‬ ‫رﻓﻊ‬ ‫اﻟﻤﺠﻠﺔ‬ ‫اﻟﻰ‬
Jun. 19, 2021

Scientific Research Methodology
Ph.D. students - University of Anbar - College of Agriculture, all departments
Assistant Professor Dr.
Salwan M. Abdulateef

  1. 1. ‫اﻟﻌﻠﻤﻲ‬ ‫اﻟﺒﺤﺚ‬ ‫ﻣﻨﻬﺠﻴﺔ‬ ‫اﻟﺪﻛﺘﻮراه‬ ‫ﻃﻠﺒﺔ‬ – ‫اﻻﻧﺒﺎر‬ ‫ﺟﺎﻣﻌﺔ‬ - ‫اﻟﺰراﻋ‬ ‫ﻛﻠﻴﺔ‬ ‫ﺔ‬ ‫اﻷﻗﺴﺎم‬ ‫ﺟﻤﻴﻊ‬ ‫اﻟﺪﻛﺘﻮر‬ ‫اﻟﻤﺴﺎﻋﺪ‬ ‫اﻷﺳﺘﺎذ‬ ‫اﻟﻠﻄﻴﻒ‬ ‫ﻋﺒﺪ‬ ‫ﻣﺤﻤﻮد‬ ‫ﺳﻠﻮان‬
  2. 2. ‫اﻟﺮﺻﻴﻦ‬ ‫اﻟﻨﺸﺮ‬ ) ‫اﻟﺜ‬ ‫اﻟﺠﺰء‬ ‫ﺎﻧﻲ‬ ( ‫ﻣﻌﻬﺎ‬ ‫اﻟﺘﻌﺎﻣﻞ‬ ‫وﻛﻴﻔﻴﺔ‬ ‫اﻟﻌﻠﻤﻴﺔ‬ ‫ﻟﻠﻤﺠﻼت‬ ‫اﻟﺪﺧﻮل‬
  3. 3. ‫ﻣﺎﺫﺍ‬ ‫ﺃﻓﻌﻞ‬ ‫ﺑﻌﺪ‬ ‫ﺍﻥ‬ ‫ﺍﺧﺘﺎﺭ‬ ‫ﻠﺔ‬‫ﺍ‬ ‫ﺍﳌﻨﺎﺳﺒ‬ ‫ﺔ‬
  4. 4. ‫ﻣﺎﺫﺍ‬ ‫ﺃﻓﻌﻞ‬ ‫ﺑﻌﺪ‬ ‫ﺍﻥ‬ ‫ﺍﺧﺘﺎﺭ‬ ‫ﻠﺔ‬‫ﺍ‬ ‫ﺍﳌﻨﺎﺳﺒ‬ ‫ﺔ‬
  5. 5. ‫اﻟﻌﻠﻤﻲ‬ ‫اﻟﺒﺤﺚ‬ ‫رﻓﻊ‬ ‫اﻟﻤﺠﻠﺔ‬ ‫اﻟﻰ‬
  6. 6. ‫ﻣﺎﺫﺍ‬ ‫ﺃﻓﻌﻞ‬ ‫ﺑﻌﺪ‬ ‫ﺍﻥ‬ ‫ﺍﺧﺘﺎﺭ‬ ‫ﻠﺔ‬‫ﺍ‬ ‫ﺍﳌﻨﺎﺳﺒ‬ ‫ﺔ‬
  7. 7. ‫ﻣﺎﺫﺍ‬ ‫ﺃﻓﻌﻞ‬ ‫ﺑﻌﺪ‬ ‫ﺍﻥ‬ ‫ﺍﺧﺘﺎﺭ‬ ‫ﻠﺔ‬‫ﺍ‬ ‫ﺍﳌﻨﺎﺳﺒ‬ ‫ﺔ‬
  8. 8. THANK YOU

×